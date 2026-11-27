Alert Top Story ARIZONA FOOTBALL RECRUITING Houston LB commit Davon Smith decommits from Arizona, flips to LSU Justin Spears Nov 27, 2026 Nov 27, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago Three-star Houston linebacker Davon "Kekoa" Smith was committed to Arizona since June. Courtesy Davon Smith, Instagram Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Justin Spears Arizona football lost a commitment from a promising three-star linebacker on Friday, when Houston native Davon Smith decommitted from the Wildcats' 2027 recruiting class and flipped to LSU. The 5-10, 220-pound Smith, a senior at Westfield High School in Houston, had been committed to the Wildcats since June.Smith was previously one of three players from Westfield High committed to Arizona's 2027 recruiting class, along with defensive tackle Logan Draper and cornerback Jaylen Oliver. Arizona currently has 15 players committed to its 2027 recruiting class, including seven from Texas. The early signing period for the 2027 recruiting class starts on Wednesday. Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Justin Spears Sports Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Related to this story Most Popular Arizona-ASU Game 98: ASU puts pitchfork in Arizona’s 2024 season The 98th Territorial Cup game saw Arizona get throttled by ASU 49-7, marking one of their worst defeats in recent history, with ASU dominating… Live updates: No. 19 Arizona rallies back to beat Kansas State in overtime Stay up to date with Arizona football as the 19th-ranked Wildcats battle Kansas State in Manhattan for the road finale. Territorial Cup: Point spread, over/under for Arizona vs. ASU The Arizona Wildcats are one-possession favorites for their regular-season finale against ASU for the 100th edition of the Territorial Cup in Tucson. Arizona-ASU Game 99: Wildcats bring Territorial Cup back to Tucson after Tempe win Arizona took down ASU in Tempe, marking their 99th Territorial Cup clash and Arizona's third win in four years. Watch Now: Related Video Tucson's Top Sports Stories: November 27 The Wildcast: Previewing the 100th Territorial Cup, Noah Fifita's last home game at Arizona The Wildcast: Previewing the 100th Territorial Cup, Noah Fifita's last home game at Arizona Tucson's Top Sports Stories: November 26 Tucson's Top Sports Stories: November 26 VIDEO: Tommy Lloyd 'really proud' of Wildcats after Maui win VIDEO: Tommy Lloyd 'really proud' of Wildcats after Maui win