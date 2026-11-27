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Arizona football lost a commitment from a promising three-star linebacker on Friday, when Houston native Davon Smith decommitted from the Wildcats' 2027 recruiting class and flipped to LSU.

The 5-10, 220-pound Smith, a senior at Westfield High School in Houston, had been committed to the Wildcats since June.

Smith was previously one of three players from Westfield High committed to Arizona's 2027 recruiting class, along with defensive tackle Logan Draper and cornerback Jaylen Oliver.

Arizona currently has 15 players committed to its 2027 recruiting class, including seven from Texas.

The early signing period for the 2027 recruiting class starts on Wednesday.