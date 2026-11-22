The 19th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are one-possession favorites for their regular-season finale against rival Arizona State for the 100th edition of the Territorial Cup.
Arizona is a 7.5-point favorite to beat ASU at Casino Del Sol Stadium Saturday night in Tucson, according to FanDuel. The over/under is 56.5 points.
Both teams are coming off overtime performances. Arizona rallied to beat Kansas State, 35-28, in overtime after trailing 28-17 in Manhattan. ASU frittered away a 27-3 lead over Oklahoma State Saturday night in Tempe.
The Wildcats have won three out of the last four Territorial Cups, including the matchup in Tempe last year. Arizona leads the all-time series against ASU 52-46-1.
Arizona has a chance to reach nine wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1974 and ‘75. The Wildcats could be the ninth team in program history to reach nine wins — fifth to reach 10 wins, if they beat ASU and win the bowl game.
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The 100th Territorial Cup will be quarterback Noah Fifita’s final home game at Arizona. The fifth-year quarterback is 17-7 in home games as Arizona’s starting quarterback — 11-1 since last season.
No. 19 Arizona (8-3) takes on ASU (6-5) for the 100th edition of the Territorial Cup at Casino Del Sol Stadium Saturday night at 7 p.m.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports