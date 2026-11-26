After entering the year with Big 12 championship hopes, Arizona (4-8) ended its first season under head coach Brent Brennan with the fewest wins since the Wildcats went 1-11 in former leader Jedd Fisch's first season in '21.

The victory for ASU (10-2) put the Sun Devils in the Big 12 championship game in Dallas, where they'll face 18th-ranked Iowa State on Saturday, nearly five months after ASU was voted to finish last in the Big 12 preseason media poll. In head coach Kenny Dillingham's second season, ASU reached double-digit wins for the first time since 2014.

Brennan called the season-ending loss "soul-crushing."

"I love these players," Brennan said. "They fought their tails off all year. They went through extreme circumstances with injuries. ... This was a really hard year. Hard year for everyone associated with the program, but I'm optimistic for the future. ... I'm excited to move forward. This year was not fun. It was absolute misery. There were some fun moments, but not nearly enough. I feel bad, because I feel like I let down these players, I let down this community and I feel like I let down this university."

ASU outclassed the Wildcats in every facet of the game. The Sun Devils out-gained Arizona 643-210 — 390-57 in the first half. Saturday marked the second-fewest yards for Arizona in Territorial Cup history. At one point in the first half, ASU had more penalty yards than Arizona had yards of total offense.