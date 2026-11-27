Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Matchup: Game 99
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Date: Nov. 28, 2025
Where: Tempe
Outcome: Arizona, 23-7
What was reported at the time:
By Justin Spears
Arizona Daily Star
TEMPE — Arizona's November to remember added another win, as the 25th-ranked Wildcats outlasted No. 20 Arizona State, 23-7, at Mountain America Stadium Friday night in Tempe.
Arizona (9-3) avenged last season's 42-point loss to the Sun Devils (8-4) in Tucson and has now won back-to-back games in Tempe for the first time since 2009 and '11. Arizona has won the Territorial Cup three of the last four seasons.
The Wildcats have now won five straight games to end the regular season — all of them in November. Arizona has finished the regular season with nine wins for the second time in three seasons.
"Just an absolute team win," said Arizona head coach Brent Brennan. "I could not be more proud of us. As you guys know, this game means more to everybody than any other game. It's more important to our players, our coaches. It's more important to our university, to our fans, our community.
"To come up here and get the win, it's just incredible. I'm excited, because now the Territorial Cup gets to come back to Tucson, Arizona, where I think all of us Wildcats feel like it belongs."
It wasn't a problem-free performance for the Wildcats.
All of Arizona's first-half drives ended in ASU territory — four of them inside the Sun Devils' 30-yard line — but the Wildcats only scored 3 points in the first half. Arizona was 0-for-3 in the red zone in the first half.
The Wildcats converted all four of their third-down plays on their opening drive, but running back Quincy Craig, who missed last game due to a leg injury, fumbled on the ASU 8-yard line.
Arizona kicker Michael Salgado-Medina missed a 45-yard field goal on the left hashmark in the first quarter. His 42-yard attempt from the left hashmark in the second quarter was also blocked. Salgado-Medina made a 47-yarder with a second left before halftime to cut into the deficit, 7-3. Salgado-Medina made a 49- and 29-yarder in the second half.
ASU quarterback Jeff Sims scored the Sun Devils' first touchdown of the game with a 27-yard designed run to the left side.
Arizona safety Dalton Johnson, who was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week following his 18-tackle performance against Baylor, was in position to tackle Sims but whiffed and the ASU quarterback ran for a 27-yard touchdown — his longest run since he rushed for 228 yards against Iowa State.
"It happens," Johnson said. "It's the open field and he's a great athlete. It happens."
ASU scored after the UA defense forced back-to-back three-and-outs and an interception by cornerback Michael Dansby, who recorded his first pick of the season and the first since last November during his final season at San Jose State.
The Wildcats forced five takeaways on Friday. Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes "Mossed" ASU wide receiver Jaren Hamilton for an interception on a deep pass in the third quarter for his fourth interception of the season. Stukes also had an interception at the start of the fourth quarter against Baylor.
"They had a fast receiver in there and we knew they wanted to take him vertical," Stukes said of his interception on Friday. "I just had a lead on the post, knowing I might not be helped. The quarterback launched a pretty deep ball, but I feel like I got a pretty good jump on the trajectory and I was able to make a play, jump on time and use my hands to finish."
Johnson forced Sims, who had four fumbles this season entering Friday, to fumble on the UA 13-yard line — the first forced fumble of the season for Johnson, who had a combined six forced fumbles in the previous two seasons. Arizona safety Genesis Smith recovered the fumble.
"I knew the play was coming, because they ran it three times," Johnson said. "I got a jump on it. I was hoping he was going to come outside, but he stayed inside and kept the ball outside. I decided to take a shot and it worked out."
Johnson put a bow on the win with an interception with just under two minutes remaining.
Turning point
After punter Isaac Lovison's 62-yard punt that landed inside the ASU 4-yard line, the Wildcats recovered a fumble at the 6-yard line. Sims botched the exchange on a zone-read play with running back Raleek Brown and Arizona linebacker Taye Brown recovered the loose ball.
Two plays later, Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita fired a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cameron Barmore — the first touchdown catch of Barmore's career at the UA. The touchdown put Arizona ahead, 10-7, early in the second half.
For the second straight game, Arizona held its opponent to a scoreless second half. The Wildcats outscored Baylor in the second half last week, 27-0, and outscored the Sun Devils, 20-0, in the second half.
Including the two three-and-outs and three of Arizona's five takeaways, ASU had six three-play drives on Friday.
Offensive MVP
Fifita completed 28 of 45 passes for 286 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and was named the Bob Moran Territorial Cup MVP for the second time in three years.
Fifita is the first UA quarterback since Nick Foles to win back-to-back Territorial Cup starts in Tempe.
The Wildcats converted a season-high 10 of 20 third-down plays and dominated time of possession, 40:01-19:59.
Defensive MVP
Johnson only had three tackles, but had an interception, a forced fumble and a pass breakup on Friday.
Unsung hero
In addition to his touchdown catch in the third quarter, Barmore caught an 11-yard pass over the middle on third-and-7 from the UA 47-yard line. Barmore absorbed the hit by ASU safety Adrian Wilson and maintained possession for the first down.
Injury report
Arizona left guard Chubba Maae and cornerback Jay'Vion Cole, who were both listed as game-time decisions on the final availability report entering Friday's game, were active for the Territorial Cup. Maae started at left guard, while Cole was dressed but didn't play.
UA defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea missed his third straight game due to a leg injury. Arizona cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew also missed his fifth straight game due to an undisclosed injury.
ASU wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who's been nursing a hamstring injury in the last month, exited the game after aggravating his hamstring injury.
What's next
The Wildcats will await their postseason fate, which will be decided on Sunday, Dec. 7.
With its current-standing Pac-12 affiliation for the postseason, Arizona could conceivably play in the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Jan. 2. Representatives from the Holiday Bowl were in attendance for the Territorial Cup on Friday.
One of those Holiday Bowl reps attended the UA's postgame press conference and hinted at the bowl game inviting the Wildcats for the first time since 2009. The Holiday Bowl rep was also spotted talking to Brennan and other staffers in the hallway near Arizona's locker room after the game.
Arizona could also play in the Bucked Up LA Bowl hosted by Gronk on Dec. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California or the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 31.
The Wildcats "don't have a preference" for the bowl game they play, according to Stukes.
"Anywhere we go, we'll have a good time," Stukes said. "This group of guys can click anywhere. We'll have a good time anywhere we go."
The goal for the next month?
"Soak it in," Stukes said. "It's our last few weeks as an Arizona Wildcat. With this special group of guys, these moments are going to be the days we look back on and these are the good ol days, like that 'Office' quote. We're going to soak it in as much as we can for the last month."
The Wildcats are also preparing for the early signing period on Wednesday. Arizona's 20-player 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 36 nationally — seventh in the Big 12.
"I think the coaches need a little sleep," Brennan said. "This coaching staff is really special. Great people, they love their players, the players love them, everyone is so committed and works so hard to get us to this point. We're sitting here 9-3 in one of the best conferences in the country, it's pretty special.
"This week, we'll have a little bit of downtime. Hopefully, we can heal up and get our bodies fresh and healthy. Then, we'll find out where we're going pretty soon after. I couldn't be more proud of this team. I couldn't be more proud of this coaching staff. I'm appreciative of them and the effort they put into helping us build something that's really special.
"I think we're just getting started."
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU football rivalry matchup
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov. 28 game that will mark the rivals’ 100th meeting.
The 100th The Territorial Cup matchup is coming. We’re revisiting every single rivalry game, starting in 1899.
The first Arizona-ASU football matchup in 1899 was viewed as a rough-and-tumble contest where size and strength ultimately outweighed the Wildcats’ skill. Go back in time to 1899 with us.
Arizona football shut out Tempe Normal 12-0 in Tucson in 1902, winning the second meeting in what would become the Territorial Cup rivalry.
Arizona football’s win over ASU in 1914 made for back-to-back shut outs in the Territorial Cup match. In November, the teams will meet for the 100th time.
Arizona piled up 325 yards but needed a touchdown in the final two minutes to beat ASU 7-0 in their 1915 rivalry game.
Arizona overcame a Tucson downpour to crush ASU 59-0 in the fifth game of the UA-ASU football rivalry in 1919.
Arizona scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally past ASU 13-3 in 1925, earning its first intercollegiate victory of the season.
Arizona's win in 1926 marked a significant victory in the Territorial Cup rivalry, with the Wildcats executing precise line plunges and effective punting.
Arizona's 1928 Territorial Cup win was marked by a dominant fourth quarter, where the Wildcats scored four touchdowns after a close first half.
The Arizona Wildcats dominated the 1929 game against Tempe Teachers 26-0, with early and late scoring drives.
In a hard-fought 1930 matchup, Arizona defeated Tempe 6-0 as the Wildcats’ defense stifled their opponent’s offense near the goal line multiple times.
The 1931 football game saw Arizona State Teachers College defeat the University of Arizona Wildcats 19-6, marking their first victory in the rivalry dating back to territorial days.
In the 1932 rivalry game, the Wildcats overcame a challenging first half to dominate in the second half, securing the win for UA after falling to Tempe the previous year.
Despite Tempe taking an early lead, the Wildcats roared back in the 1933 Territorial Cup game to win 26-7 before a crowd full of excited fans.
The 1934 Arizona Wildcats dominated Tempe Teachers College in a 32-6 victory played in Tucson before about 5,000 spectators.
Arizona dominated Tempe 26-0 in their season opener. The Wildcats controlled the game early, racking up yards and first downs while shutting down Tempe’s offense until the second quarter.
In the 1936 matchup at Tempe, Arizona overpowered the Bulldogs 18-0, relying mostly on running plays and solid defense.
An interception return was called back due to a fight in the stands during the 1937 opener, leading to two fans being banished and adding drama to the fourth-quarter action.
The 1941 matchup marked Arizona and Tempe’s first rivalry clash in four years and continued the Wildcats dominance in the series.
The 1942 matchup featured the Wildcats defeating the Tempe Bulldogs 23-0 in Tempe, marking Arizona’s third straight win of the season.
The Wildcats crushed Tempe in their 1946 season opener, showcasing a dominant offense and strong defense in front of 12,000 fans in Tucson.
Arizona pulled off a crucial win against the Sun Devils in 1947 with a late-game surge, scoring three touchdowns in the second half.
The Wildcats secured their 20th win over Tempe in 22 matchups with a mix of strong rushing and passing plays, gaining 396 yards of offense versus Tempe’s 232.
The 1949 game marked ASU's first big win over Arizona in 18 years, with the Sun Devils dominating 34-7 in front of a record crowd at Goodwin Stadium.
The 1950 game marked the second consecutive year the Sun Devils beat the Wildcats, a notable feat in their longstanding rivalry going back to 1899.
Arizona struggled from the start in 1951, with failed gambles and turnovers leading to a 20-0 deficit within minutes.
Arizona’s missed extra point attempts proved costly in the end as ASU managed to carve out a close 20-18 victory.
In 1953, the Arizona Wildcats defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 35-0, ending Tempe’s four-year dominance and highlighting standout performances by Kenny Cardella and Don Beasley.
In 1954, Arizona crushed Tempe 54-14 in Tucson, their biggest win since the 1946 rivalry game.
The 1955 game featured defensive battles and turnovers, with frequent fumbles and interceptions. But Arizona’s timely ball recoveries let them capitalize on mistakes and secure a narrow win over Tempe.
Arizona State achieved its first shutout against Arizona since their rivalry began in 1899 during the 1956 matchup.
The 1957 rivalry game featured Tempe defeating Arizona to cap an undefeated season.
Arizona State decisively defeated Arizona in Tucson during the 1958 rivalry game, marking the Sun Devils' third consecutive win in the series and one of their most dominant performances.
Arizona took an early 2-0 lead but was unable to capitalize further, falling behind after a field goal and being pressured by key turnovers that contributed to ASU’s points.
Underdog Arizona scored the game’s final 29 points to beat visiting ASU 35-7 in the 1960 Territorial Cup.
The Arizona Wildcats rallied from a 13-3 halftime deficit to secure a 22-13 victory over Arizona State, finishing their best season to that point at 8-1-1.
Arizona, considered an underdog, overcame a halftime deficit to score two fourth-quarter touchdowns and secure a 20-17 win over top-20-ranked Arizona State in the 1962 rivalry game.
Arizona's offense was limited to just 44 rushing yards and struggled with turnovers and missed scoring opportunities despite early promise.
The Arizona Wildcats defeated Arizona State, 30-6, in 1964, led by a dominant defensive performance including six interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Arizona’s defense forced multiple turnovers in the 1965 matchup, recovering fumbles and pressuring ASU early, but the Wildcats failed to capitalize offensively, contributing to their seventh loss of the season.
The Wildcats dominated total offense stats in the 1966 rivalry game but couldn’t overcome turnovers and some clutch field goals by ASU.
In 1967, ASU jumped to a 27-0 lead in the first quarter and rolled to a 47-7 victory in the Territorial Cup.
The 1968 rivalry game saw ASU defeat Arizona 30-7 in Tucson, marking their fourth straight win in the rivalry and denying Arizona a conference title.
The 1969 rivalry game was a nail-biter with Arizona surprising as three-touchdown underdogs, holding a lead until ASU’s explosive punt return and key fumble recoveries flipped the momentum.
Arizona’s defense was the star of the 1970 matchup, limiting a high-powered ASU offense that averaged 38.6 points per game to just 10.
The 1971 rivalry matchup saw Arizona State dominate Arizona 31-0 in Tempe, marking the Wildcats' first shutout loss in the rivalry since 1958.
ASU secured its fourth straight Western Athletic Conference title with a 38-21 win over Arizona in 1972, solidifying its 9-2 record and earning a Fiesta Bowl berth.
The 1973 rivalry game featured a dominant Arizona State team defeating Arizona 55-19 in Tempe, spoiling UA's hopes for a sole WAC championship and Fiesta Bowl bid.
Arizona finally stopped ASU’s scoring streak in 1974 by holding them scoreless for the first time in 21 years and secured the win with a late field goal and touchdown.
The 1975 Territorial Cup game was a nail-biter as ASU edged UA 24-21, denying the Wildcats a Fiesta Bowl spot and completing an undefeated season for the Sun Devils.
The 1976 Territorial Cup football game marked the 50th matchup between Arizona and Arizona State, with ASU winning 27-10 in front of a record Tucson crowd of 56,807.
Arizona struggled against ASU’s dominant defense in 1977, with missed catches, turnovers, and a stalled running game limiting their scoring.
Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leadi…
Arizona secured its first win on ASU’s home field in 18 years after a thrilling 1979 rivalry matchup.
The 1980 Territorial Cup game saw Arizona State dominate Arizona 44-7 in Tucson, capitalizing on six Wildcat turnovers to secure a decisive victory.
Despite Arizona's solid defensive effort holding ASU below their average yardage, the Sun Devils managed to break through with a powerful rushing attack and precision passing in critical moments.
Arizona dominated early with a 26-0 lead, thanks to long touchdown passes and two defensive safeties, surprising a strong ASU team that led the conference.
The 1983 rivalry game saw Arizona defeat Arizona State 17-15 with a last-second 45-yard field goal by Max Zendejas, securing UA’s second straight win over ASU and a 7-3-1 season finish.
Arizona beat ASU for its third straight win over the Sun Devils in 1984’s rivalry game. Max Zendejas kicked three field goals in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.
The 1985 Territorial Cup football game saw Arizona defeat Arizona State 16-13 in Tempe. The victory marked Arizona's fourth straight win in the rivalry for the first time since 1948.
Coach Larry Smith called it the best game of the season and an emotional win, with his team snapping ASU's near-perfect run. Arizona's defense, especially Chuck Cecil, made key plays.
A late special teams mistake by the host Sun Devils allows UA to manage a tie and run its unbeaten streak against ASU to six.
UA’s Derek Hill made a jaw-dropping 55-yard touchdown catch just before halftime, giving the Wildcats a late lead and turning the tide after ASU had taken the lead moments earlier.
The Arizona Wildcats ended the 1980s by extending their rivalry win streak against ASU to eight consecutive years.
The game was marked by Arizona's ability to capitalize on ASU’s mistakes and maintain control late, leading to a crucial 21-17 victory in front of over 57,000 fans.
The 1991 Territorial Cup game marked the end of Arizona’s eight-game winning streak against Arizona State with a decisive 37-14 ASU victory.
The Wildcats controlled the game with more yardage and possession but failed to capitalize on scoring chances inside ASU's 5-yard line, resulting in missed opportunities that proved costly.
Dan White’s flawless second-half passing performance featured eight completions for three touchdowns, exploiting ASU’s zone coverage and lack of blitz pressure.
Wildcats rally with two late touchdowns, then survive a missed field attempt to win 28-27 in the Territorial Cup game vs. ASU.
UA erases a 14-point deficit to beat host ASU 31-28 in the 1995 Territorial Cup game in Tempe.
Arizona’s quarterback Keith Smith faced nonstop pressure from ASU’s defense and threw multiple interceptions and fumbles, contributing to the lopsided result.
The 1997 Territorial Cup saw Arizona upset 12th-ranked ASU 28-16 in Tempe, with wild early plays and trick tactics by UA’s offense leading the charge.
The 1998 Territorial Cup game saw Arizona edge Arizona State in a wild shootout, with UA star Trung Canidate rushing for a record 288 yards and scoring multiple long TDs.
Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leadi…
UA coach Dick Tomey announced his resignation after the loss, ending a 14-year run with a five-game losing streak and missing a bowl game for the second straight year.
Clarence Farmer ran for 158 yards, and Bobby Wade set career highs with 11 catches for 157 yards as the Wildcats beat ASU in Tempe in 2001.
Wildcats finish off their worst season in 25 years in the Pac-12 with a 34-20 home loss to ASU in the 2002 Territorial Cup.
Arizona’s 2003 football season was historically rough, ending 2-10 overall and last in the Pac-10 for the first time in its history, with ASU defeating them in the rivalry game.
The 2004 Territorial Cup game marked the Wildcats’ upset win over the 18th-ranked Sun Devils, finishing 34-27 in Tucson, breaking Arizona’s tough season with a morale-boosting victory.
The 2005 Territorial Cup saw ASU come back from a 20-5 deficit in the third quarter to win 23-20, spoiling Arizona’s hope for back-to-back wins in the rivalry.
The 2006 Territorial Cup game saw Arizona State defeat Arizona 28-14 in Tucson, extending the Wildcats' bowl-less streak to eight seasons.
The Wildcats came up just short in the 2007 Territorial Cup as ASU’s steady play and clutch performances helped the Sun Devils win 20-17.
UA beats ASU 31-10 in Tucson in the 2008 Territorial Cup to clinch its first bowl bid in a decade.
Alex Zendejas hits a 32-yard field goal as time expires to lift UA past ASU 20-17 in the 2009 Territorial Cup in Tempe.
Arizona held an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter but fell apart late by failing to capitalize on scoring opportunities late in regulation and overtime.
Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leadi…
The 2012 Territorial Cup game saw ASU come from behind to beat Arizona 41-34 in Tucson, scoring 24 straight points in the fourth quarter to claim the rivalry trophy.
The 2013 Territorial Cup saw Arizona State dominate Arizona, 58-21, in Tempe, extending their winning streak against the Wildcats.
Arizona beat Arizona State, 42-35, in the 2014 Territorial Cup, clinching the Pac-12 South title and setting up a championship game against Oregon.
UA ends regular season with a 6-6 mark after a 52-37 loss to ASU in Tempe in the 2015 Territorial Cup.
Arizona rushes for 511 yards in a 56-35 victory over visiting ASU in the 2016 Territorial Cup.
Arizona led at halftime but lost momentum after QB Khalil Tate was injured, derailing the Wildcats’ chances as ASU rallied to a 42-30 win, reclaiming the Territorial Cup.
Arizona had chances late in the game, but the Wildcats couldn’t close the deal and fell just short in front of a loud home crowd.
The 2019 Territorial Cup saw Arizona State edge Arizona 24-14 in Tempe, marking ASU’s third straight win and UA’s seventh consecutive loss to close their season.
The Wildcats’ 70-7 loss to ASU was the largest margin of defeat in their rivalry history. Arizona had several turnovers and multiple failed fourth-down attempts throughout the night.
Arizona trailed by just five points at halftime but couldn’t keep pace after a decisive third-quarter touchdown by ASU.
Two seasons after losing 70-7 in Tucson to ASU, the Wildcats knock off the Sun Devils 38-35 to take back the Territorial Cup in 2022.
Arizona routs ASU 59-23 in the 2023 Territorial Cup game in Tempe, the Wildcats’ largest-ever win over the Sun Devils on the road.
The 98th Territorial Cup game saw Arizona get throttled by ASU 49-7, marking one of their worst defeats in recent history, with ASU dominating in yards and scoring early.