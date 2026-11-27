The Wildcats have now won five straight games to end the regular season — all of them in November. Arizona has finished the regular season with nine wins for the second time in three seasons.

"Just an absolute team win," said Arizona head coach Brent Brennan. "I could not be more proud of us. As you guys know, this game means more to everybody than any other game. It's more important to our players, our coaches. It's more important to our university, to our fans, our community.

"To come up here and get the win, it's just incredible. I'm excited, because now the Territorial Cup gets to come back to Tucson, Arizona, where I think all of us Wildcats feel like it belongs."

It wasn't a problem-free performance for the Wildcats.

All of Arizona's first-half drives ended in ASU territory — four of them inside the Sun Devils' 30-yard line — but the Wildcats only scored 3 points in the first half. Arizona was 0-for-3 in the red zone in the first half.

The Wildcats converted all four of their third-down plays on their opening drive, but running back Quincy Craig, who missed last game due to a leg injury, fumbled on the ASU 8-yard line.

Arizona kicker Michael Salgado-Medina missed a 45-yard field goal on the left hashmark in the first quarter. His 42-yard attempt from the left hashmark in the second quarter was also blocked. Salgado-Medina made a 47-yarder with a second left before halftime to cut into the deficit, 7-3. Salgado-Medina made a 49- and 29-yarder in the second half.

ASU quarterback Jeff Sims scored the Sun Devils' first touchdown of the game with a 27-yard designed run to the left side.