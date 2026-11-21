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Arizona added another player to its 2027 recruiting class, as the early signing period approaches.

Three-star Los Angeles-area offensive tackle Seth Sullivan committed to the Wildcats after he was previously committed to San Diego State. Sullivan decommitted from the Aztecs last month and re-opened his recruitment.

The 6-6, 285-pound Sullivan is a senior at Redondo Union in Redondo Beach, California. Sullivan also had offers from San Jose State, Washington State and UNLV, among others.

Sullivan is the second offensive lineman in Arizona's 2027 recruiting class, along with Dallas-area standout Mason Joshua.

The early signing period for the 2027 recruiting class starts on Wednesday, Dec. 2.