Starting lineups, notable matchups and what to watch for when the 19th-ranked Arizona Wildcats face the Kansas State Wildcats for their final road game of the season.
No. 19 Arizona (7-3) vs. Kansas State (4-6)
When: 5 p.m., Saturday
Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (Manhattan, Kansas)
TV: FS1
Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM
Point spread, over/under (via Action Network): Arizona -7, 52.5 points
Arizona Wildcats
2026 Record: 7-3 (4-3 Big 12)
WHEN ARIZONA IS ON OFFENSE (PROJECTED):
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[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
WR | 18 | Brandon Phelps | 6-3 | 207 | Jr.
LT | 73 | Matthew Lado | 6-6 | 320 | Jr.
LG | 59 | Rhino Tapa’atoutai | 6-5 | 320 | Sr.
C | 58 | Zach Henning | 6-4 | 310 | Sr.
RG | 63 | Alexander Doost | 6-7 | 335 | Sr.
RT | 71 | Tristan Bounds | 6-8 | 320 | 6th
TE | 87 | Tyler Powell | 6-7 | 245 | 5th
WR | 5 | Gio Richardson | 5-10 | 180 | So.
WR | 17 | Isaiah Mizell | 6-1 | 170 | So.
QB | 1 | Noah Fifita | 5-10 | 190 | 5th
RB | 3 | Kedrick Reescano | 6-0 | 215 | Sr.
WHEN ARIZONA IS ON DEFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
DL | 3 | Tre Smith | 6-5 | 265 | 6th
DL | 95 | Leroy Palu | 6-3 | 295 | Sr.
DL | 99 | Mays Pese | 6-3 | 290 | So.
LB | 7 | Chase Kennedy | 6-3 | 235 | 5th
LB | 6 | Taye Brown | 6-2 | 230 | Sr.
LB | 48 | Cooper Blomstrom | 6-2 | 245 | Sr.
NB | 15 | Malcolm Hartzog | 5-8 | 190 | 5th
CB | 12 | Dwight Bootle | 5-9 | 175 | Sr.
CB | 9 | Tyrese Boss | 5-11 | 185 | Jr.
BS | 23 | Lee Molette III | 6-1 | 195 | 5th
FS | 35 | Quinn Olson | 6-3 | 205 | Jr.
UA 2026 SCHEDULE
September
5 | NORTHERN ARIZONA | W, 35-7
12 | at No. 15 BYU | L, 28-17
19 | NORTHERN ILLINOIS | W, 42-17
26 | at Washington State | W, 34-24
October
3 | CINCINNATI | W, 34-7
10 | at West Virginia | W, 52-31
24 | IOWA STATE | W, 39-3
31 | at No. 13 Texas Tech | L, 34-26
November
6 | TCU* | W, 29-28
14 | No. 2 UTAH | L, 40-39
21 | at Kansas State | 5 p.m., FS1
28 | ARIZONA STATE | 7 p.m., FOX
Home games in Bold; *=Friday game
UA 2026 STATS
PASSING
[Name | Comp-Att-INT | Yards | TDs | Long]
Fifita | 251-350-6 | 3,150 | 24 | 94
Anderson | 10-15-2 | 112 | 0 | 32
RUSHING
[Name | Carries | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Reescano | 108 | 414 | 8 | 3.8 | 41.4
Roberts | 43 | 292 | 2 | 6.3 | 32.4
Craig | 44 | 275 | 3 | 6.2 | 27.5
Fifita | 80 | 119 | 4 | 1.5 | 11.9
RECEIVING
[Name | Rec. | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Mizell | 47 | 868 | 9 | 18.5 | 86.8
Richardson | 40 | 542 | 1 | 13.6 | 90.3
Hunter | 23 | 326 | 1 | 14.2 | 40.8
Spivey | 22 | 314 | 4 | 14.3 | 62.8
Phelps | 24 | 300 | 3 | 12.5 | 30
DEFENSE
[Name | Tackles | Sacks | INTs | FR | FF]
Brown | 64 | 0.5 | 0 | 1 | 0
Kennedy | 43 | 6.5 | 0 | 0 | 1
Molette | 40 | 0 | 0 | 1 | 0
Hartzog | 39 | 0.5 | 0 | 0 | 0
Olson | 39 | 0 | 1 | 0 | 0
Kansas State Wildcats
2026 record: 4-6 (1-6 Big 12)
WHEN K STATE IS ON OFFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
WR | 12 | Jaron Tibbs | 6-3 | 212 | Sr.
TE | 86 | Garrett Oakley | 6-5 | 249 | 5th
LT | 72 | Ryan Howard | 6-7 | 295 | Jr.
LG | 77 | Tanner Morley | 6-3 | 320 | Sr.
C | 71 | Dylan Villarouel | 6-3 | 328 | So.
RG | 79 | Charlie Adams | 6-2 | 327 | Jr.
RT | 70 | Gus Hawkins | 6-7 | 307 | Jr.
WR | 8 | Brandon White | 5-7 | 168 | 5th
WR | 5 | Josh Manning | 6-3 | 217 | Sr.
QB |10 | Dillon Duff | 6-2 | 205 | So.
RB | 20 | Rodney Fields Jr. | 5-9 | 193 | Jr.
WHEN K STATE IS ON DEFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
DE | 1 | Wendell Gregory | 6-3 | 265 | Jr.
DT | 15 | Kamari Burns | 6-3 | 302 | Sr.
DT | 39 | Travis Bates | 6-3 | 278 | 5th
DE | 91 | Jordan Allen | 6-4 | 263 | Sr.
LB | 35 | Gabe Powers | 6-3 | 233 | 5th
LB | 4 | Mekhi Mason | 6-2 | 233 | 5th
NB | 21 | JoJo Scott | 6-1 | 206 | So.
CB | 25 | Zashon Rich | 6-1 | 206 | Jr.
SS | 10 | Logan Bartley | 6-2 | 213 | So.
FS | 0 | Koy Beasley | 5-10 | 187 | Jr.
CB | 11 | Elijah Reed | 6-3 | 200 | Sr.
KSU 2026 SCHEDULE
September
5 | NICHOLLS | W, 71-3
12 | WASHINGTON STATE | W, 34-7
19 | TULANE | W, 31-20
26 | at Cincinnati | L, 31-26
October
10 | No. 22 HOUSTON | L, 35-16
17 | KANSAS | W, 35-24
24 | at Arizona State | L, 28-17
31 | at Colorado | L, 27-24 (OT)
November
7 | OKLAHOMA STATE | L, 66-28
14 | at TCU | L, 20-10
21 | No. 19 ARIZONA | 5 p.m., FS1
28 | at Iowa State | Noon, ESPN+
Home games in Bold
KSU 2026 STATS
PASSING
[Name | Comp-Att-INT | Yards | TDs | Long]
Johnson | 118-187-3 | 1,301 | 10 | 45
Barnett | 29-50-2 | 371 | 4 | 73
Duff | 33-51-1 | 340 | 2 | 53
Knuth | 27-42-0 | 201 | 1 | 20
RUSHING
[Name | Carries | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Fields | 122 | 607 | 6 | 5 | 60.7
Johnson | 51 | 462 | 3 | 9.1 | 77
Jackson | 93 | 425 | 2 | 4.6 | 42.5
Harris | 17 | 96 | 3 | 5.6 | 19.2
RECEIVING
[Name | Rec. | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Tibbs | 53 | 536 | 5 | 10.1 | 53.6
Salley | 24 | 443 | 3 | 18.5 | 44.3
Manning | 35 | 336 | 3 | 9.6 | 33.6
Oakley | 26 | 287 | 2 | 11 | 35.9
Cure | 20 | 211 | 1 | 10.6 | 21.1
DEFENSE
[Name | Tackles | Sacks | INTs | FR | FF]
Bartley | 63 | 0 | 2 | 0 | 0
Powers | 44 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 1
Mason | 39 | 1 | 0 | 2 | 1
Van Whye | 39 | 1 | 0 | 1 | 1
Beasley | 31 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0
Head to Head
71 Tristan Bounds vs. 1 Wendell Gregory
The sixth-year senior has allowed four sacks this season after only allowing one last season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury last November. Bounds has allowed 22 quarterback pressures this season — nine more than last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Kansas State will be the fifth team the UA has faced that ranks in the top half of the Big 12 in sacks (17).
Gregory started his career at South Carolina before transferring to Oklahoma State for a season. Gregory was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year after 12 tackle for loss and four sacks. Gregory had five tackles, a forced fumble and a pass deflection in Arizona's 41-13 win over OSU last season. Gregory transferred to KSU and was a preseason All-Big 12 selection.
42 Dominic Lolesio vs. 72 Ryan Howard
Lolesio is about to wrap up his fourth season with the program and because of the new five-for-five rule in college athletics, Lolesio could conceivably return to the Wildcats next season after playing all four years at Arizona. Lolesio has 811 defensive snaps under his belt at the UA. The Long Beach, California, native has three pass deflections in the backfield this season.
Howard is the younger brother of Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback and former Ohio State standout Will Howard. The older Howard started his career at Kansas State. Ryan Howard didn't play his first two seasons at Kansas State and was thrust into a starting role when preseason All-Big 12 selection John Pastore suffered a season-ending leg injury.
When Arizona has the ball …
Arizona is facing the best passing defense in the Big 12, albeit Kansas State's defense has the fewest pass attempts (250) against them in the conference, because KSU has the fourth-worst rushing defense in the league. Rain could be a factor on Saturday. The Wildcats could ignite a rushing attack that is second-to-last in the Big 12, averaging 123.9 yards per game.
When Kansas State has the ball …
Kansas State has shuffled through four quarterbacks this season after starter Avery Johnson suffered a season-ending neck injury. Kansas State head coach Collin Klein, who is in his first season coaching at his alma mater, said Dillon Duff is expected to start. The sophomore from St. Louis played the previous two games and passed for 338 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
College Football 27 prediction: UA 16, KSU 3
In a battle between two teams wearing "Cats" helmets, Arizona kept Kansas State out of the end zone and nearly pitched a shutout. Arizona running back Kedrick Reescano scored a goal-line touchdown — his specialty in reality — which was Arizona's only touchdown of the game. UA kicker Michael Salgado-Medina made all three of his chip-shot field-goal attempts, with his longest being 37 yards. Arizona walked out of "The Little Apple" with a 13-point win.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports