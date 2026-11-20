Bartley | 63 | 0 | 2 | 0 | 0

Powers | 44 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 1

Mason | 39 | 1 | 0 | 2 | 1

Van Whye | 39 | 1 | 0 | 1 | 1

Beasley | 31 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0

Head to Head

71 Tristan Bounds vs. 1 Wendell Gregory

The sixth-year senior has allowed four sacks this season after only allowing one last season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury last November. Bounds has allowed 22 quarterback pressures this season — nine more than last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Kansas State will be the fifth team the UA has faced that ranks in the top half of the Big 12 in sacks (17).

Gregory started his career at South Carolina before transferring to Oklahoma State for a season. Gregory was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year after 12 tackle for loss and four sacks. Gregory had five tackles, a forced fumble and a pass deflection in Arizona's 41-13 win over OSU last season. Gregory transferred to KSU and was a preseason All-Big 12 selection.

42 Dominic Lolesio vs. 72 Ryan Howard

Lolesio is about to wrap up his fourth season with the program and because of the new five-for-five rule in college athletics, Lolesio could conceivably return to the Wildcats next season after playing all four years at Arizona. Lolesio has 811 defensive snaps under his belt at the UA. The Long Beach, California, native has three pass deflections in the backfield this season.