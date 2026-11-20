"I told that story to the guys last week. … I said ‘we,’ meaning them, have fixed this program. … Two years ago, we were towards the bottom of the Big 12 and now here we are 18 months later, going to the national championship.

"It’s a testament to the guys who bought in during the recruiting process. … It’s been incredible to happen this quickly.”

How much has sophomore Evans Tanui, who was your top finisher last race, helped with the foundation of UA cross country?

A: “He was the first domino of this whole thing. Incredible young man and one of the best smiles you’ll ever see. I’ll never forget the day we picked him up from the airport, the day he moved here.

He had like 30-something hours of travel (from Kenya) and a whole bunch of delays prior to that, so it took him several days to get here and once he got here, we got him off the plane and helped him move into his place and within an hour, he went on a 16-mile run.

"That work ethic and mindset got the ball rolling. What he brings every day, the guys gravitate towards him. He’s been a pleasure to have.”

Considering Tanui has three years of eligibility remaining with the five-for-five rule, how nice is it knowing you have a building block for the next few years?

A: “He’s only in his second year and these days, he’s got three years left. We’re going to build around Evans and continue to fill in those pieces.