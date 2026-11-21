Multiple Arizona football players have teamed up to feed underserved families in Southern Arizona for Thanksgiving.
Several UA football players — and their respective foundations — partnered with Merit Foods, a local food distribution company, to serve a Thanksgiving dinner large enough to feed 3,000 people at Gospel Rescue Mission in Tucson.
Arizona players purchased nearly 200 turkeys for the Thanksgiving meals. Players and volunteers helped stuff a Merit Foods distribution truck, which was unloaded earlier this week at Gospel Rescue Mission.
Gospel Rescue Mission is a renowned homeless shelter and addiction recovery center on the south side of Tucson. It’s the second straight year several UA football players teamed up to give back to the Tucson community for Thanksgiving.
The players and foundations who joined forces: Arizona wide receiver Tre Spivey (Tre Spivey Foundation), running back Kedrick Reescano (Ked Kares), cornerback Jay’Vion Cole (Greatness Beyond), freshman safety Hannibal Navies II (H2 Foundation) and linebacker Dash Fifita (First Down Faith), whose older brother and Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita started the foundation in 2024.
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Each of the aforementioned foundations was started through Arizona’s “Beyond Football” program that was started by Tobruk Blaine, the director of player development. Former UA football staffer Melina Davis has helped facilitate philanthropic avenues for several players, including the Thanksgiving drive with Merit Foods and Gospel Rescue Mission.
The Wildcats doubled the amount of food donated to Gospel Rescue Mission compared to last year.
Navies is the newest addition to the philanthropic efforts made by the UA football team this holiday season, but “it’s part of our DNA in our family,” he said.
Navies’ father, Hannibal Navies, was a standout at Colorado before a nine-year career in the NFL, playing for the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers. The older Navies had a foundation, the Hannibal Navies Foundation, while he was an NFL player.
“It changed my life,” Navies said. “When I retired, I had an identity. When I retired, I had purpose. When I retired, I had a socio entrepreneurship business that I could continue to do. It not only helps people, but it helps you. I felt like it was my duty to do. He wanted to do this. It’s not something I made him do. He wanted to do this. It’s my job to make sure he gives back the right way.”
Unlike his days at Colorado, his son is getting paid to play college football via NIL and revenue sharing.
“I wanted him to understand what philanthropy meant in the NIL era,” the older Navies said. “With these young men making money and having big brands now, it’s important for them to give back. It’s not just play football, make money and that’s it. Giving back is part of your duty.”
Papa Navies “makes everything a lot easier” for Navies to manage his foundation and charitable efforts.
The holiday food drive for Thanksgiving is “a great partnership with Gospel Rescue Mission because they already do the work,” he added.
“Instead of recreating the wheel, it was about finding out who does the real work,” Navies said. “That’s why we’re here. Gospel Rescue Mission does the real work, and they’ve been doing it for years. We’re just happy to be a part of it.
“It’s a process. I’m sure next year we’ll get better and better and get more people to donate and get the truck fuller.”
Navies II, an Atlanta-area native who was committed to Kansas State around this time last year before flipping to Arizona, said the Thanksgiving food drive “means a lot.”
“As a freshman, I’m trying to find ways to give back,” he said. “It means a lot to give back to the community because they’re the ones giving back to us on game day.”
Added Navies: “Me and the guys on the team share a common goal, just to give back to the community and help other people. It’s great, having brothers beside me sharing the same goal.”
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports