Navies’ father, Hannibal Navies, was a standout at Colorado before a nine-year career in the NFL, playing for the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers. The older Navies had a foundation, the Hannibal Navies Foundation, while he was an NFL player.

“It changed my life,” Navies said. “When I retired, I had an identity. When I retired, I had purpose. When I retired, I had a socio entrepreneurship business that I could continue to do. It not only helps people, but it helps you. I felt like it was my duty to do. He wanted to do this. It’s not something I made him do. He wanted to do this. It’s my job to make sure he gives back the right way.”

Unlike his days at Colorado, his son is getting paid to play college football via NIL and revenue sharing.

“I wanted him to understand what philanthropy meant in the NIL era,” the older Navies said. “With these young men making money and having big brands now, it’s important for them to give back. It’s not just play football, make money and that’s it. Giving back is part of your duty.”

Papa Navies “makes everything a lot easier” for Navies to manage his foundation and charitable efforts.

The holiday food drive for Thanksgiving is “a great partnership with Gospel Rescue Mission because they already do the work,” he added.

“Instead of recreating the wheel, it was about finding out who does the real work,” Navies said. “That’s why we’re here. Gospel Rescue Mission does the real work, and they’ve been doing it for years. We’re just happy to be a part of it.