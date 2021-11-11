Fans, excitement propel FC Tucson into Saturday's playoff semifinals

Christley praised coach Jon Pearlman, who helped found the club a decade ago. And he said Powers is working to rebuild some things that had slipped in recent years — like the club's relationship to the community. Christley said it's been great to see the players buy in and get involved with fans.

It's that engagement that led to Saturday's crowd, which Christley said has been building all season, with groups from Canyon del Oro High School and the City of South Tucson, UA teams and students, and even the resurgence of the Cactus Pricks.

"At first there were a couple of them, and then midseason they brought the drum back out," Christley said of the fan club. "There was over a dozen of them Saturday night."

With three separate supporters sections all doing their own thing while rooting for the team, Christley said the crowd was demonstrative of what he, Powers and the club are trying to achieve.

"That's what sports is supposed to be about: community coming together to cheer for a unified interest," he said. "But it's the teams that carry the flag for the community. If we can be that for Tucson, that's amazing."