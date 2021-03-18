Greg Hansen: As he aims for state title No. 8, Salpointe's Wolfgang Weber is in a class of his own

Although he had encyclopedic knowledge of German soccer and the World Cup, he had never coached.

But it wasn’t long before he founded the Tucson Soccer Club, the first of his many soccer enterprises, created the first of two soccer sportswear companies, and sold his coffee shop. About 10 years later, his soccer outfitting business was supplying uniforms to 3,500 soccer teams nationally.

Along the way, Weber survived a heart attack, the death of his wife, Nina, a triple-bypass heart surgery, helped to form and grow the Tucson Soccer Academy, now the FC Tucson Youth Soccer Club, which has more than 2,000 young soccer players. He coached Salpointe to state championships in 1985, 1986, 1996, 2004, 2012, 2013 and 2019.

If you want to trace the origin of Tucson as a legitimate hotbed of youth soccer, it goes back to Wolfgang Weber more than anyone else.

Ever modest, Weber describes his legacy as “longevity,” but that’s not it at all. It is development and excellence.

The longevity component isn’t meaningless. After suitable research, I discovered that Weber is the second-longest-tenured high school head coach in Tucson history, any sport. In an age when high school coaches come and go before they can learn the school song, Weber is in his 39th year at Salpointe.