Greg Hansen: Moneyball 101 allowed Mel Tucker and Michigan State to punk the Pac-12

Every precinct in the Pac-12 recoils with contempt when their football coach takes somebody else’s money and runs. It’s the we-were-betrayed syndrome.

Betrayal is more common in college football than a quarterback sack.

This time, Colorado’s Mel Tucker jumped to Michigan State, doubling his salary. There is no mystery to that. The real issue should be that the transaction makes no financial sense, which is the No. 1 problem in college sports.

Last month, the Spartans paid former coach Mark Dantonio a $4.3 million bonus. Now they will pay Tucker’s $3 million buyout at Colorado. Why? Because they can. It’s straight out of Moneyball 101.

Tucker’s decision to bolt from Colorado after one year — a 5-7 season at that — is Chapter 1 in the “Career Advancement” handbook of coaching. He is the second one-and-done Pac-12 football coach in the last three years, following Oregon’s Willie Taggart, who bounced from the Ducks to Florida State before anyone could be sure if he spelled Taggart with an “a” or an “e.”

Taggart is now living off of an $18 million buyout from FSU, which fired him before he could finish Year 2 in Tallahassee.