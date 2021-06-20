Greg Hansen: One missed call may have altered Cats' fortunes in Omaha

Strikeouts? Arizona can whiff with the best of them.

The Pac-12 champs twice struck out 13 times against Ball State — yes, Ball State — in a season-opening series at Hi Corbett Field that seems so long ago it might’ve been 1921.

Despite UA coach Jay Johnson’s put-the-ball-in-play doctrine, his widely-feared lineup struck out 16 times against Ole Miss, 14 times against Oregon State, 13 times against UCLA, and 18 times against Monday’s College World Series opponent, Stanford.

Yes, that game against the Cardinal was a 13-inning game, but c’mon, 18 strikeouts for the NCAA leader in hits and runs?

So it wasn’t that novel when the Wildcats struck out 19 times in Saturday’s 12-inning loss to pitching-blessed Vanderbilt. As much as the story of the game was pitching — Vandy struck out 10 times itself — the game turned on a down-the-pipe fastball in the bottom of the seventh inning that should’ve been another strikeout by a Vandy hitter.

But plate umpire Perry Costello called the 3-2 pitch a ball and everything changed.

It was one of 414 pitches, but it had more meaning than all the runs, hits and errors of the five-hour game.