Greg Hansen: 'TJ Freeway' the new reality for Wildcats men, women

The most overused and confusing term in college sports is “transfer portal.” It really doesn’t apply.

Look up “portal” in the dictionary and it says: “A door, gate, or entrance, especially one of imposing appearance, as to a palace.”

Transferring from school to school in college basketball rarely leads to a palatial setting, unless you are, say, T.J. McConnell, who transferred from lowly Duquesne to Arizona and found himself at the gate to unexpected wealth. McConnell has been paid $11.4 million in the NBA and is to become a free agent at season’s end.

A more fitting term would simply be “free agency,” because that’s what it is.

Perhaps fans of Arizona basketball should dump the term “transfer portal” and use the more positive “T.J. Freeway.”

A record seven UA basketball players have hit the T.J. Freeway since March and all left for the same two reasons:

More playing time.

More shots.

None of the 43 Arizona basketball players to transfer in the 43 years since the Wildcats joined the Pac-10 left because they sought (a) better academic curriculum, (b) a better climate or © better coaching.