Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Timing terrible for former Arizona QB Khalil Tate, who went from prospect to passed-over

Star columnist Greg Hansen breaks out the week in Southern Arizona sports, from UA football recruiting to high school basketball and why Arizona needs to honor a trailblazer in McKale Center.

Khalil Tate, once one of college football's most electrifying players, passed over for combine

If the NFL’s Draft rules were the same as those in the NBA, Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate would’ve been strongly tempted to leave the UA after the 2017 season and declare for the 2018 draft.

No quarterback in the 2017 college football season was as impressive and productive as Tate was in October victories over Colorado, UCLA, Cal and Washington State. Had Tate chosen to bypass his final two seasons at Arizona, I firmly believe he would’ve been selected among the first 100 players in the 2018 draft.

That’s because NFL scouts did not have enough of a book on Tate at the conclusion of the 2017 season. True, his production dropped in late-season games against Oregon, Purdue and Arizona State, a game in which he was injured. But he was the “it” quarterback in college football, 2017.