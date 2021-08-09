Hansen's Hundred, No. 21: Rollin Gridley's Badgers dominated gridiron like no one else in state history

After leaving coaching, Gridley was named the first principal at Catalina High School, 1955. He made such an impact in the 15 years he spent at Catalina that in 1974 the TUSD named Gridley Junior High School after him. A few months after his death in 2000, Tucson High named its football facility “Rollin Gridley Stadium.’’

Those who played for Gridley spoke as much about his character as his coaching success. When Apollo astronaut Frank Borman, one of Gridley’s quarterbacks at THS, wrote his biography in the 1980s, he included a story about a football game at Douglas High School in the mid-1940s.

According to Borman, about 40 THS players were seated for a pre-game lunch at the Gadsden Hotel. But a hotel official told Badger junior Morgan Maxwell Sr., the team’s only Black football player, “we do not serve coloreds.’’

Maxwell left the hotel alone. Gridley objected but was rebuffed. He instructed the rest of the Badgers to leave the hotel.

Once outside, Gridley told his team “We all eat together.’’

While the team gathered in a nearby park, Gridley and an assistant coach went to a grocery store and bought bread, baloney, mustard and mayonnaise. They all ate baloney sandwiches in the park.

“All of the boys were sons to him, whether bench-warmers or star players,’’ said Borman. "He taught us discipline. We were so fortunate to play for a man of his character.''

