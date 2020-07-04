Hansen's Sunday Notebook: It's getting tougher to imagine prep football in 2020

“If there are no further delays,” said Hines, “our football and soccer seasons would be set back three weeks.”

That would make the opening of the high school football season Sept. 11, at the earliest. And that is highly optimistic. Schedules would be in chaos.

But the factor most disruptive would be if school districts schedule online-only, no-students-on-campus plans. That would almost certainly eliminate the chances for a 2020 high school football season.

The AIA has consulted with crisis management firms and the state department of health sciences. This isn’t the Pac-12 or Big Ten conference, where schools with athletic budgets of $100 million or more can pay for proper testing for the coronavirus. High schools can’t begin to pay for the comprehensive medical supervision required to safely conduct a football season.

Without thorough medical testing, each school will have to rely on parents to be honest and accurate in their health assessments and communication with the school’s athletic director.

All you need is an attorney to see the potential for litigation.