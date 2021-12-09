Salpointe Catholic's feisty defense takes aim at Friday's Class 5A state title game

Jace Springer, Damian Coley, and Elijah Rushing can play above their weight up front, and it’s been hard for opponents to keep Carrasco and Connor Raetzman, the Lancers' outside linebackers, out of the backfield. TMiddle linebacker Joey Sumlin leads the team with 86 tackles.

It’s clear the tenacity of second-year coach Eric Rogers, who was a linebacker and team captain for UConn's only FCS playoff appearance in 1998, has rubbed off on his players.

“At the end of the day, it’s about being gap-sound,” Rogers said. “It’s alignment, doing your assignment, and then it’s playing fast and playing physical. A lot of that has to do with kids being familiar with our defense. It was brand new last year but now, they’re familiar with what they need to do.”

Salpointe will go up against another strong rushing attack on Friday. Top-seeded Scottsdale Horizon (10-2) boasts running back Wesley Lambert, who has racked up 1,551 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns this year. Quarterback Skyler Partridge, who has more than 2,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, has also been a factor in the run game, rushing for 640 yards and seven scores.