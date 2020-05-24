Spring Stars: Gerardo Grijalva will spend offseason tinkering before diving into baseball, robotics

Grijalva is an "awesome kid," according to his Sunnyside coach, Gabe Moraga, who went on to call him a gentle giant.

"He is one of the better pitchers I have had at Sunnyside. He has great command of all of his pitches and throws pretty hard, as well," Moraga said. "He has worked hard at getting his body in shape, and I know with his work ethic, he is only going to get better — and that is scary thought."

With the baseball season cut short, Grijalva has spent the past few months in a holding pattern, trying to stay busy and prepare himself for an anticipated summer season with his club team, The Show.

"I've been running around neighborhood, or going to the park with my dad," Grijalva said, adding that when it was possible, he met up with his catcher for some bull pen time.

While Grijalva would love to play college in baseball after he graduates, preferably at University of Arizona or UCLA, he's also focused on his future career as a robotic engineer.

"I heard that robotic engineering has a lot of math in it, and most people don’t like math, but that’s one of my best subjects in school," Grijalva said. "Right now, really don’t have an idea of where I might go, but I for sure know that I really want to play baseball in college at the next level."