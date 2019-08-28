The first week of the high school football season is in the books, and it was a good one.
Few players had a better week than Gavin Davis. CDO’s running back put up 135 yards and five touchdowns in Friday’s 59-0 win over Flowing Wells. The Pusch Ridge Christian transfer started in place of running back Stevie Rocker, who suffered an ankle injury in practice and will miss the Dorados’ first few games. Davis’ big numbers came on just 13 carries.
“Personally, I think it’s definitely one of the best performances I’ve ever had,” Davis said.
Davis has been named player of the week by the Arizona Daily Star and ESPN Tucson. Winners will be announced on the @HSTucson Twitter page every week.
Davis spoke to the Star’s Justin Spears on ESPN about his performance, replacing Rocker and why he’s looking forward to the Dorados’ Sept. 13 game against Pusch Ridge Christian.
Here’s what he said:
How did it feel to get revenge against Flowing Wells this year after falling to the Caballeros in last year’s season opener?
A: “We were itching to play them. We wanted to show people that we’re not the same team and we’ve been working all summer. We put in work and things came out before this time than last time.”
Replacing Rocker, how were you able to have this performance?
A: “It’s hard to replicate what Stevie Rocker can do. Stevie is obviously an amazing back and when he gets back, it’s gonna be exciting to have both of us in the backfield. I think what we can do as a duo together, it’s gonna be hard for defenses to stop us week-to-week.”
Why did you transfer from Pusch Ridge Christian?
A: “I just wasn’t fitting in at the school anymore so I decided to make a change.”
Are you excited to play Pusch Ridge Christian in a few weeks?
A: “Pretty excited … It’s gonna be a fun one because I still know a lot of people there. One of my best friends is their middle linebacker and another one of my good friends plays cornerback for them so I’m excited to play them.”