Thursday's junior roping champ is a member of Southern Arizona rodeo royalty

Blink and you’ll miss it.

That’s how fast 11-year-old Colter Lee Todd’s team roping victory felt in the team roping event of Thursday’s Tucson Junior Rodeo, the precursor to the third day of the 95th annual La Fiesta de los Vaqueros at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds.

If you were in the stands at a few minutes before 1 p.m., and glanced away from the arena to check your phone, reapply sunscreen or take a bite of frybread, you probably missed his 5.78-second win.

Colter Lee’s cowboy hat flew off his head the second his horse, Elly, galloped out out of the gate. Moments later, his lasso sailed gracefully around the steer’s neck, his father and teammate having already roped the squirming livestock’s ankles.

It was the Willcox pre-teen’s second win of the day: Less than 15 minutes earlier, Colter Lee took first place in the touch calf roping event with an even more impressive time of 5.16 seconds.

The victories ensure Colter Lee, a legacy roper, will be back to compete in both events in Sunday’s short go.

Colter Lee learned from the best, after all. He’s the oldest son of former Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association team roping legend Colter Todd, who retired from the circuit in 2008 at the age of 24.