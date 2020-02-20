Thursday's junior roping champ is a member of Southern Arizona rodeo royalty

Blink and you’ll miss it.
That’s how fast 11-year-old Colter Lee Todd’s team roping victory felt in the team roping event of Thursday’s Tucson Junior Rodeo, the precursor to the third day of the 95th annual La Fiesta de los Vaqueros at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds.
If you were in the stands at a few minutes before 1 p.m., and glanced away from the arena to check your phone, reapply sunscreen or take a bite of frybread, you probably missed his 5.78-second win.
Colter Lee’s cowboy hat flew off his head the second his horse, Elly, galloped out out of the gate. Moments later, his lasso sailed gracefully around the steer’s neck, his father and teammate having already roped the squirming livestock’s ankles.
It was the Willcox pre-teen’s second win of the day: Less than 15 minutes earlier, Colter Lee took first place in the touch calf roping event with an even more impressive time of 5.16 seconds.
The victories ensure Colter Lee, a legacy roper, will be back to compete in both events in Sunday’s short go.
Colter Lee learned from the best, after all. He’s the oldest son of former Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association team roping legend Colter Todd, who retired from the circuit in 2008 at the age of 24.
At the time of his retirement, Colter Todd was ranked No. 3 in the world in team roping. If his namesake continues on his current path, he could also be destined for greatness.
Colter Lee said team roping is his favorite of the two events he competed in, as he, his father and his 10-year-old brother Traven steered their horses out of the rodeo grounds and towards their trailer.
“I’ve been raised on it the most,” Colter Lee said. He’s been competing in team roping alongside his father for the past several years, earning accolades across Southern Arizona.
Traven also competed in Thursday’s calf touch roping event, but his time wasn’t fast enough to qualify for the finals. He smiled shyly from atop his horse, Sonora, a smattering of freckles gracing the bridge of his nose.
Now that he no longer competes, Colter Todd said that rodeo is the “fun part of everyday ranch work.” The Todds have a ranch about 25 miles northeast of Willcox, where Colter Todd trains and raises horses and cattle.
And it isn’t just their father’s genes that predispose Colter Lee and Traven for the rodeo life: Their mother, Carly Irion Todd, is well-known in barrel racing circles and previously competed in the High School National Finals Rodeo. She isn’t competing in this year’s rodeo, but she’s still active in the sport.
On Thursday, Carly Todd was in full-on mom mode, cheering on her boys and husband. She said her favorite part about rodeo these days that they get to do it together as a family.
The Todd’s oldest child, Madilyn, also has rodeo in her blood: In 2016, at age 11, she qualified for barrel racing in the American Semifinals.
During Sunday’s Junior Rodeo finals, the competitor with the best time or score in each of the previous five day’s events will compete for the title. Participants range in age from 5 to 12, and events include steer riding, girl’s goat tying and girl’s barrel racing, in addition to the two roping events. The winner in each of Sunday’s event will be awarded a belt buckle from the Tucson Rodeo Committee.
The youngest competitor in Thursday’s events was a 6 year-old Tucson boy, who looked small but mighty in his saddle. While he didn’t finish rope his cattle, the youngster was treated to a rousing round of applause from the hundreds of people filtering into the metal bleachers in anticipation of the day’s main events.
Colter Lee said he’s looking forward to Sunday’s junior rodeo finals and hopefully following in his father’s footsteps. If his performance Thursday is any indicator, it should be a long and exciting road.