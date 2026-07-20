To get back on track after a lackluster performance against the Connecticut Sun on July 17, the Phoenix Mercury enlisted DeWanna Bonner to lead the offense instead of going through stars Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas.
The formula worked as the 17-year veteran relished backdoor cuts with Thomas, scoring 21 points in the bounce-back 72-63 win over the Sun on July 19 at Mortgage Matchup Center. Bonner's six rebounds were enough to pass Brittney Griner to become the Mercury's all-time rebounding leader.
Copper has talked about becoming a playmaker for the Mercury (9-18) this season, and did so in the first quarter. Copper helped set up Bonner and Monique Akoa Makani on 12 of the Mercury's 18 points.
Thomas and Copper accounted for nine of the team's 12 assists in the first half.
But when Phoenix needed Copper to take over with a five-point lead to start the fourth quarter, she went downhill and scored 10 of her 18 points in the final 10 minutes.
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"It was not about scoring early, it was about making the right decisions and knowing that we'll open it up down the stretch," Copper said.
The Mercury didn't find success from 3-point range, shooting 2-of-15 (13.3%), but found other ways to impact the game.
Starting with forward Noemie Brochant, the Mercury's defense did a great job of pressuring the Sun. Brochant and Akoa Makani played more physically in pick-and-rolls, which led to eight points coming from turnovers in the first quarter. The Mercury finished with 22 points off turnovers, giving up only nine in transition.
Akoa Makani was especially active along the boards, grabbing six rebounds.
"Our defense really responded today," coach Nate Tibbetts said. "Connecticut has done a pretty good job the last two games, taking away our 3s, and we knew we needed to step up defensively, and I thought we did that. I was proud we took care of the basketball."
Tibbetts was pleased with how Brochant and Akoa Makani defended Leila Lacan, who scored 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting in the previous meeting. Lacan had an off night with seven points and a game-high nine turnovers.
Griner led the Sun with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, but the Mercury allowed the Sun to go up by only two points.
The team greatly benefited from center Natasha Mack's return after she missed eight games with a left foot injury, and even used her past her minutes restriction with five points and five rebounds in 19 minutes. Mack played a key role in the fourth quarter as the Mercury closed out the game.
"In her short stint, she's a rebounding machine. She's getting her hands on everything," Copper said. "Defensively, (we like) having her back in the pick-and-roll coverages. What she brings and the impacts she has for us is incredible. I can't wait until she gets off the restrictions because we need that so much."
The Mercury will head to Los Angeles to face the Sparks on July 22 before the July 23-27 All-Star break.