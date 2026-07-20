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To get back on track after a lackluster performance against the Connecticut Sun on July 17, the Phoenix Mercury enlisted DeWanna Bonner to lead the offense instead of going through stars Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas.

The formula worked as the 17-year veteran relished backdoor cuts with Thomas, scoring 21 points in the bounce-back 72-63 win over the Sun on July 19 at Mortgage Matchup Center. Bonner's six rebounds were enough to pass Brittney Griner to become the Mercury's all-time rebounding leader.

Copper has talked about becoming a playmaker for the Mercury (9-18) this season, and did so in the first quarter. Copper helped set up Bonner and Monique Akoa Makani on 12 of the Mercury's 18 points.

Thomas and Copper accounted for nine of the team's 12 assists in the first half.

But when Phoenix needed Copper to take over with a five-point lead to start the fourth quarter, she went downhill and scored 10 of her 18 points in the final 10 minutes.

"It was not about scoring early, it was about making the right decisions and knowing that we'll open it up down the stretch," Copper said.

The Mercury didn't find success from 3-point range, shooting 2-of-15 (13.3%), but found other ways to impact the game.

Starting with forward Noemie Brochant, the Mercury's defense did a great job of pressuring the Sun. Brochant and Akoa Makani played more physically in pick-and-rolls, which led to eight points coming from turnovers in the first quarter. The Mercury finished with 22 points off turnovers, giving up only nine in transition.