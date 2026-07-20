Tucson’s 70 points on Sunday marked the first time the Sugar Skulls scored at least 70 points since they had a franchise-record 74 points against the Arizona Rattlers in 2022.

The fourth-seeded Sugar Skulls enter the IFL playoffs for the first time since 2023, when the team was coached by Hurtis Chinn, who’s now an offensive assistant for the second-seeded Vegas Knight Hawks.

The San Diego Strike Force are the top-seeded team in the Western Conference, with Vegas as the No. 2 seed, the Arizona Rattlers as the No. 3 seed and the Sugar Skulls as the No. 4 seed. The eastern conference teams are No. 1 Green Bay Blizzard, No. 2 Jacksonville Sharks and No. 3 Tulsa Oilers. The Orlando Pirates and Fishers Freight, coached by former Sugar Skulls head coach Dixie Wooten, are fighting for the final playoff spot this week.

Tucson (7-8) will have a preview of its first-round battle on Friday at 6 p.m., when it faces the Strike Force (12-3) at Frontwave Arena in San Diego.

Considering the result of the game won’t have any ramifications on the season, “we’re going to rest some of the guys that are banged up,” Kizer said.

“We’ll definitely get our backup quarterback (D’Wan Mathis) a little bit more this game and give him some reps,” said the Sugar Skulls head coach. “It’s always hard going up against the same team in back-to-back games, especially in the playoffs. You don’t want to give them too much (on film). We can heal up and rest up going into the playoffs. Ideally, that’s what we’d want to do, and then it allows other guys to get reps on the field and we get to see if they can help us in the playoffs.”