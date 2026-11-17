Isla fun fact: If she could add any athlete to the Salpointe flag football team, she would pick Lancers alum and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.

SAHUARITA HIGH SCHOOL

Naomi Taylor

Sahuarita senior Naomi Taylor has enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in her cross country career. She opened the 2026 season with three consecutive top-two finishes. Taylor won the Rich River Rattler Invitational and Los Mezquites XC Invite before running a personal-best 18:41.9 to finish second in the Girls Championship Race at the Desert Twilight XC Festival. After a challenging junior season, Taylor refocused on enjoying the sport and manufactured a third-place finish at the Division III State Championship race.

Taylor began running competitively in fifth grade and credits the sport with strengthening her faith and building lifelong friendships. Away from the course, she helps at Common Ground Church of Sahuarita, plays piano, violin and bass, and maintains a 4.5 GPA. She hopes to attend California Baptist University to study film scoring and music while continuing her running career.

“When it comes to her training, she has been so consistent,” Sahuarita cross country coach Derek Kieninger said back in September. “For her senior year, she realized she had to change her approach… I know (as a junior) she didn’t have the best performances or the showings she wanted in the state meets for cross country and track. This year, she’s run three picture-perfect races.”