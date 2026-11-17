Throughout the fall high school sports season, the Arizona Daily Star highlighted nine exceptional student-athletes from Southern Arizona who excelled on and off the field, court and course. As the fall season wraps up with ongoing state tournaments, we’re rounding up all of our Student-Athletes of the Week, sharing their athletic journeys, academic accomplishments and personal accolades, all in one place.
Read about these future college athletes, forensic scientists, film scorers, avian experts and more below.
IRONWOOD RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL
Ashlyn Quiri
Ironwood Ridge senior outside hitter Ashlyn Quiri kicked off this year’s slate of HS Student Athletes of the Week as one of Arizona’s top volleyball players. Quiri led the Nighthawks to the school’s first-ever Class 4A State Championship while breaking Southern Arizona’s all-time career kills record with 1,653.
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Set to attend Florida State University in the spring, Quiri transferred to Ironwood Ridge from Salpointe Catholic after her sophomore season. She advanced to three straight state semifinals before finally winning it all with the Nighthawks as a senior, the perfect cherry on top of a decorated volleyball career.
“She was always somebody on my list of players to watch to prepare for when our team played against her,” Ironwood Ridge coach Bill Lang said. “All of a sudden, she’s at Ironwood Ridge… If there was someone I had to pick in Southern Arizona that I’d want on my team, it was Ashlyn.”
Sport: Volleyball
GPA: 3.6
Future plans: Start college volleyball career at Florida State.
Ashlyn fun fact: Her dream brand deals would be with Lululemon, Calvin Klein or Red Bull.
Full story: http://tuc.life/ashlyn
CATALINA FOOTHILLS HIGH SCHOOL
Parker Servoss
Catalina Foothills junior Parker Servoss made school history this season, shooting an eight-under 28 through nine holes at Sierra Vista Golf Center at Pueblo del Sol to set a new school record on Aug. 24. Servoss finished 12th at the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division I Boys Golf State Championship, shooting a 141, seven strokes behind first place. He heavily contributed to Foothills’ second-place finish in the team competition.
A six-year golfer, Servoss originally grew up playing tennis, winning the Division II Doubles State Championship as a freshman. He started playing golf during the COVID-19 pandemic and has recently gone all-in on the sport. He spends his free time playing pickleball and video games with friends. Servoss hopes to play Division I golf in college.
“He’s just an athlete, plain and simple,” Foothills boys golf coach Julie Walters said. “It doesn’t surprise me when you combine his athleticism with his mentality and self-discipline that he has developed this quickly.”
Sport(s): Golf, tennis
GPA: 3.5
Future plans: Finish with a strong senior season before playing Division I college golf.
Parker fun fact: If he could play with any pro, content creator or personality in golf, he would play with Justin Thomas.
Full story: http://tuc.life/parker
SALPOINTE CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL
Isla Collins
Salpointe Catholic sophomore Isla Collins quickly established herself as one of the nation's top flag football players over the past two years, leading the Lancers to their first-ever 4A state championship last season with a 16-1 record. A MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year and first-team All-American, Collins also earned a spot on the Team USA U17 National Team and hopes to help Salpointe capture back-to-back state titles. The Lancers are currently 17-2, approaching the 4A semifinals. Collins has doubled her output as a sophomore, throwing for 4,871 yards, 75 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. She rushed for 810 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Collins first started playing flag football at age 7 after filling in for her older brother's team at a tournament. She also helped win an NFL Flag National Championship at the 10U level and continues to compete internationally. Away from the field, Collins maintains a 4.0 GPA and was voted a team captain as both a freshman and sophomore.
“She is very well-liked at school and very well-liked by her teammates; they absolutely love her,” Salpointe head coach Barrie Pedersen said. “She’s very nice, but when she gets on the field, there’s not a ton nice about her. She’s really good at being able to flip that competitive switch from the person everyone wants to be around to the person that is a fierce competitor on the field.”
Sport: Flag football
GPA: 4.0
Future plans: Represent the United States in flag football at the Olympics.
Isla fun fact: If she could add any athlete to the Salpointe flag football team, she would pick Lancers alum and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.
Full story: http://tuc.life/isla
SAHUARITA HIGH SCHOOL
Naomi Taylor
Sahuarita senior Naomi Taylor has enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in her cross country career. She opened the 2026 season with three consecutive top-two finishes. Taylor won the Rich River Rattler Invitational and Los Mezquites XC Invite before running a personal-best 18:41.9 to finish second in the Girls Championship Race at the Desert Twilight XC Festival. After a challenging junior season, Taylor refocused on enjoying the sport and manufactured a third-place finish at the Division III State Championship race.
Taylor began running competitively in fifth grade and credits the sport with strengthening her faith and building lifelong friendships. Away from the course, she helps at Common Ground Church of Sahuarita, plays piano, violin and bass, and maintains a 4.5 GPA. She hopes to attend California Baptist University to study film scoring and music while continuing her running career.
“When it comes to her training, she has been so consistent,” Sahuarita cross country coach Derek Kieninger said back in September. “For her senior year, she realized she had to change her approach… I know (as a junior) she didn’t have the best performances or the showings she wanted in the state meets for cross country and track. This year, she’s run three picture-perfect races.”
“She’s basically said, ‘You know what, I can’t change the past, but I can change the outcome of the future.’ And she has taken that to heart.”
Sport: Cross country
GPA: 4.5
Future plans: Study film scoring in college while continuing her distance running career.
Naomi fun fact: She has to eat chicken alfredo the night before a race, or otherwise she thinks she will fail.
Full story: http://tuc.life/naomi
MARANA HIGH SCHOOL
Sophia Silverstein
Marana sophomore Sophia Silverstein saw the benefits of expanding her athletic horizons this season, continuing her young flag football career after playing baseball and softball. She’s emerged as one of Arizona's top young two-way flag football players in 2026, leading the 14-4 Tigers with 119 receptions for 1,412 yards and 19 touchdowns through 18 games. She has also recorded 78 flag pulls and 12 interceptions, heavily contributing to Marana’s run to the semifinals. As a freshman, Silverstein totaled 804 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.
Silverstein originally grew up playing baseball before transitioning to softball and eventually flag football after encouragement from former teammates. She hit .539 with 41 hits in 76 at-bats during her freshman softball season and maintains a 4.33 GPA while competing in both sports. She credits her older sister, Sadie, as one of her biggest role models and says her favorite part of flag football is the friendships she's built with her teammates.
“She’s only 15 years old, so as a sophomore, she's killing it,” Marana head flag football coach Shaun Lara said. “It’s amazing because so many of these girls come in with various skill sets from the sports they’ve been playing for 10-12 years. It’s fun to see that translate. So for Sophia specifically, in softball, she’s fielding a ball; she’s out there, and she’s catching everything.”
Sport(s): Flag football, softball
GPA: 4.33
Future plans: Continue to chase success in softball and flag football at Marana.
Sophia fun fact: Sophia’s favorite postgame meal is spaghetti.
Full story: http://tuc.life/sophias
MICA MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL
John Garcia Gamez
An incredibly unique and successful athlete, Mica Mountain junior John Garcia Gamez secured his spot as one of Arizona’s top distance runners, winning numerous meets while chasing his first-ever state title this season. After finishing fourth at the Division II State Championships as a sophomore, Garcia Gamez has continued to improve through demanding training, building his summer mileage to approximately 70 miles per week. His training paid off, as Garcia Gamez finished second in the Division II Boys State Championship race with a time of 15:42.5.
Away from the course, Garcia Gamez raises more than 100 birds, including chickens, ducks, geese, pheasants and emus, on a piece of land in Vail. He sells eggs, exhibits poultry at the Pima County Fair and has spent more than a year learning avian taxidermy from a local mentor. He maintains a 4.0 GPA through homeschooling.
“He’s talented due to his training and diligence,” Mica Mountain cross country coach Josh Farr said. “He enjoys the hard work. He doesn't really shy away from it. And I have a fair amount of students or athletes that are that way, but he does it with a fair amount of grit and a fair amount of ability that not everybody else has.”
Sport: Cross country
GPA: 4.0
Future plans: Win a state championship as a senior.
John fun fact: His background in swimming has led to a pre-race tradition where John slaps his back five times like he’s about to enter the pool.
Full story: http://tuc.life/john
CIENEGA HIGH SCHOOL
Abby Chandler
Cienega senior Abby Chandler has been playing golf since the fourth grade. After her senior season, she hopes to keep teeing off competitively in college. As a senior, she was one of Southern Arizona’s top golfers, recording nine first-place finishes while posting a season-low score of 36. Chandler finished third at the Flowing Wells Tournament of Champions and qualified for the state tournament for the third time in her career, where she finished in a tie for 28th.
Chandler maintains a 4.0 GPA while serving as team captain and president of the Girls Golf Club. Beyond her individual accomplishments, Chandler takes pride in supporting her teammates, offering advice during practices and encouraging golfers after finishing her own rounds.
“She's a number one who supports her team,” Cienega golf coach Ken Bever said. “I think having her in that positive mentality, which she does have, has really been important for our team.”
Sport: Golf
GPA: 4.0
Future plans: Play college golf.
Abby fun fact: Chandler grew up playing at Forty Niner Country Club, which is her favorite course in Tucson.
Full story: http://tuc.life/abby
CANYON DEL ORO HIGH SCHOOL
Ava Brown
Canyon del Oro sophomore Ava Brown made a major leap in her second varsity season, ranking among the Dorados' leaders in most major statistical categories and setting a school single-game record with 12 aces against Cholla on Oct. 7. Brown helped the Dorados reach the 5A quarterfinals as the No. 9 overall seed, improving the team’s finish after a first-round exit in 2025.
Brown was introduced to volleyball by her older sister, Rilynn, CDO's leading hitter, and quickly developed a passion for the sport after joining a competitive club team. She maintains a 4.33 GPA, is interested in forensic science and hopes to play college volleyball. She also wants the opportunity to face her sister at the collegiate level, rather than play alongside her.
“The biggest difference for Ava is confidence,” CDO head coach Jose Robles said. “She plays with a lot more confidence. She plays with what we call swagger… She knows she’s still developing, but she also knows that when she comes on the court, she is going to show people why she’s one of the best standing on it.”
Sport: Volleyball
GPA: 4.33
Future plans: After CDO, play college volleyball and study forensic science.
Ava fun fact: Ava must have three things in her gym bag: knee pads, shoes and a snack. The snack would be applesauce.
Full story: http://tuc.life/ava
CATALINA HIGH SCHOOL
Muzamil Abdallah
After immigrating to the United States less than three years ago, Catalina sophomore Muzamil Abdallah has found a home with the Trojans and their cross country and track teams.
In his second season running cross country, Abdallah finished in the top 25 in the AIA Division IV Boys State Championship race and was a top-10 finisher at the Tucson City Cross Country Championship. He broke Catalina freshman records in the 400 and 800 meters during track season and earned third-place finishes in both events at the USA Track & Field Arizona Junior Olympic Championships. Now a team captain, he's earned his spot as one of the Trojans' most dedicated runners.
Born in Sudan, Abdallah moved with his family to Ghana after fleeing civil conflict before immigrating to the United States in eighth grade. He maintains a 4.0 GPA while taking AP and dual-credit courses and hopes to earn a college scholarship to help build a better future for himself and his family. He credits his older brother, Mustafa, and the supportive Catalina community for helping him pursue those goals. Outside competition, he enjoys the camaraderie of a diverse cross-country team, especially its post-meet tradition of stopping for slushies.
“He's made up his mind that he wants to be great, and it's non-negotiable to do whatever it takes to get there,” Catalina head coach Chelsea Duran said. “I'm just incredibly impressed with his mental discipline.”
Sport(s): Cross country, track and field
GPA: 4.0
Future plans: Achieve a 4.5 GPA, run in college, become a first-generation college graduate.
Muzamil fun fact: Muzamil speaks multiple languages: Fur, a local language in Sudan; Masalit, his tribal language; English and Arabic.
Full story: http://tuc.life/muzamil
Mac is the Arizona Daily Star's Community Sports Reporter. Reach him via email at mfriday@tucson.com