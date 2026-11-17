When the Jaguars came up against the 5A Northwest Region Champions on Friday, a team which faced six playoff teams in the regular season, including two in the top 10, it was evident that some more experience against some top teams could’ve come in handy for DV.

“We did manage to show some fight and come back there at the end,” Bonillas added. “But maybe next year, with a new two-year block, we can go back to schedule some tougher games. I’d (like to) request a couple of teams up in the valley and go from there.”

Desert View certainly showed plenty of fight against Cactus on Friday. Dowayee rushed for over 200 yards in the loss, one of his strongest performances of the year.

The Jaguars also leaned on the success of junior quarterback Andrew Godoy and sophomore receiver Anthony Rodarte, who have connected copiously throughout the year. Desert View retook the lead after a Cactus touchdown in the first with a Rodarte 33-yard catch.

Rodarte became the first wideout in Desert View’s history to record over 1,000 yards receiving.

Cactus responded with a touchdown and two-point conversion in the closing moments of the third quarter, largely powered by a herculean effort from junior running back Nathaniel Linares. The 6-foot, 200-pound back rushed 27 times for 150 yards, threw a 15-yard pass and caught two passes for 31 yards. He did the majority of the work getting Cactus inside the 10, before the Cobras pulled out a super heavy goal line formation.

Junior offensive lineman Blake Pollard lined up at quarterback in the formation, as the Cobras used and abused their size to get in the end zone. Pollard had eight carries for 31 yards and all three of Cactus’ touchdowns.