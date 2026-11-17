On first down from their own 31-yard-line, No. 6 Desert View senior running back cut through the weak-side B-gap at the line of scrimmage. Toting the rock, he dodged a pair of defenders from No. 11 Glendale Cactus and hit space, scampering 69 yards to a first-play touchdown at Jaguar Stadium.
Desert View would go on to lead for the rest of the first half, but a disastrous second half against a physical Cactus team spelled doom for the Jaguars, putting their perfect 10-0 record to an end in the second round of the 5A Playoffs by a score of 22-20.
“I’m proud of our kids’ effort,” Desert View head coach Robert Bonillas said. “We came out on the losing end, but overall, they gave it everything they had. Congratulations to Cactus for coming down here. They were prepared and perfect, a good team.”
Long before Desert View took the field in 2026, the Jaguars were rocked with season-altering news. On May 22, reports revealed that star running back Jaylee Abraham was set to move north to the Phoenix area to play the second half of his varsity career at Peoria Centennial. The loss of the reigning Bijan Robinson Arizona Bowl High School Player of the Year sent shockwaves through the Jaguars’ program.
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Many expected the Jaguars to take a step back without their superstar rusher. As Tucson’s standout 5A team, Desert View put those concerns to rest and wasted little time doing so.
The Jaguars went on the program’s second-ever perfect run in the regular season, winning 10 games, three of which came against playoff opponents. However, because the schedule was in a two-year block and most teams lost a lot of talent due to graduation in May, the 2026 slate was not as strong as it was in 2025, resulting in fewer battle tests and a lower seed at No. 6 despite a spotless record.
When the Jaguars came up against the 5A Northwest Region Champions on Friday, a team which faced six playoff teams in the regular season, including two in the top 10, it was evident that some more experience against some top teams could’ve come in handy for DV.
“We did manage to show some fight and come back there at the end,” Bonillas added. “But maybe next year, with a new two-year block, we can go back to schedule some tougher games. I’d (like to) request a couple of teams up in the valley and go from there.”
Desert View certainly showed plenty of fight against Cactus on Friday. Dowayee rushed for over 200 yards in the loss, one of his strongest performances of the year.
The Jaguars also leaned on the success of junior quarterback Andrew Godoy and sophomore receiver Anthony Rodarte, who have connected copiously throughout the year. Desert View retook the lead after a Cactus touchdown in the first with a Rodarte 33-yard catch.
Rodarte became the first wideout in Desert View’s history to record over 1,000 yards receiving.
Cactus responded with a touchdown and two-point conversion in the closing moments of the third quarter, largely powered by a herculean effort from junior running back Nathaniel Linares. The 6-foot, 200-pound back rushed 27 times for 150 yards, threw a 15-yard pass and caught two passes for 31 yards. He did the majority of the work getting Cactus inside the 10, before the Cobras pulled out a super heavy goal line formation.
Junior offensive lineman Blake Pollard lined up at quarterback in the formation, as the Cobras used and abused their size to get in the end zone. Pollard had eight carries for 31 yards and all three of Cactus’ touchdowns.
Penalties were also a major factor working against View, as multiple calls went against the Jaguars on big plays and turnovers. A Desert View player was also ejected from the uber-physical matchup for throwing a punch in the second half.
Desert View scored on a pass from Godoy to junior receiver Robert Medrano with seven minutes left, but was unsuccessful in tying the game with a failed two-point conversion. Cactus drove in response and ran down the clock to less than two minutes to play before its drive stalled out, while Desert View burned all its timeouts.
The Jaguars had a chance to drive to win the game, but failed to convert a first down deep in their own territory.
Desert View finishes with a 10-1 record and graduates 18 seniors. The bulk of the Jags’ contributors in their historic junior class return for one more ride next season. Most of them have been playing with each other since they were kids at the youth level, and hope to continue to find success in their senior season.
“They have to learn from this,” Bonillas said. “There are things that happened in our team that I don’t have to sit here and explain, and those are the things that we have to clean up and move forward. We have to let them know they’re not perfect and nothing’s guaranteed, so we have to keep working hard.”
Mac is the Arizona Daily Star's Community Sports Reporter. Reach him via email at mfriday@tucson.com