No. 14 Yuma Gila Ridge (10-2) at No. 6 Walden Grove (9-2)
Location: 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road
Notable: Friday marks the first time Walden Grove will play in the state quarterfinals since 2024, tying the team’s deepest trip into the playoffs. The Red Wolves avenged their Sept. 4 loss to Mesa Eastmark, beating the Firebirds in yet another close game, coming out on top 24-21. Sophomore quarterback Jace McGee is back leading Walden Grove after missing multiple games due to injury. Gila Ridge is a veteran team full of upperclassmen who made a 4A playoff run all the way to the semifinals last year before falling to the eventual champs, Mica Mountain. Hawks’ senior quarterback Isaac Soliz and senior receiver Kanai Hongo are one of the most electric pairings in Arizona high school football. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Sahuarita.
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No. 7 Phoenix St. Mary’s (9-2) at No. 2 Mica Mountain (10-1)
Location: 10800 E. Valencia Road
Notable: Since an uncharacteristic 22-21 loss to Walden Grove on Oct. 9, Mica Mountain has fully returned to form just in time for a playoff run. The Thunderbolts have outscored their last four opponents, including two playoff teams in Sahuaro and Thunderbird, by a combined 162-0. St. Mary’s reached the playoffs by way of an 8-2 regular season, with losses to Peoria and Phoenix Thunderbird. It eliminated a high-powered Lee Williams team 40-34 in the second round after receiving the No. 7 overall seed and first-round bye. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Mac is the Arizona Daily Star's Community Sports Reporter. Reach him via email at mfriday@tucson.com