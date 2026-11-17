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No. 14 Yuma Gila Ridge (10-2) at No. 6 Walden Grove (9-2)

Location: 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road

Notable: Friday marks the first time Walden Grove will play in the state quarterfinals since 2024, tying the team’s deepest trip into the playoffs. The Red Wolves avenged their Sept. 4 loss to Mesa Eastmark, beating the Firebirds in yet another close game, coming out on top 24-21. Sophomore quarterback Jace McGee is back leading Walden Grove after missing multiple games due to injury. Gila Ridge is a veteran team full of upperclassmen who made a 4A playoff run all the way to the semifinals last year before falling to the eventual champs, Mica Mountain. Hawks’ senior quarterback Isaac Soliz and senior receiver Kanai Hongo are one of the most electric pairings in Arizona high school football. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Sahuarita.

No. 7 Phoenix St. Mary’s (9-2) at No. 2 Mica Mountain (10-1)

Location: 10800 E. Valencia Road