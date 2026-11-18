As the Arizona high school football playoffs progress, the Southern Arizona field has dwindled. Two Tucson teams — Mica Mountain and Walden Grove — along with Willcox, remain in the hunt as 4A moves to the quarterfinal round and 2A to the semifinals.
Sixteen Southern Arizona teams set out on their playoff journeys on Nov. 6. Last week, 16 was reduced to nine, and another Friday has thinned the field to three.
Here are the win-or-go-home games to watch.
4A
QUARTERFINALS
No. 7 Phoenix St. Mary’s (9-2) at No. 2 Mica Mountain (10-1)
Location: 10800 E. Valencia Road
Notable: Since an uncharacteristic 22-21 loss to Walden Grove on Oct. 9, Mica Mountain has fully returned to form just in time for a playoff run. The Thunderbolts have outscored their last four opponents, including two playoff teams in Sahuaro and Thunderbird, a combined 162-0. Sophomore quarterback Adam Becker has emerged as the team’s starter, succeeding with a supporting cast of experienced sophomores and strong upperclassmen. The Thunderbolts boast the biggest offensive line in the conference, which leads the way for a strong back in senior Jeremiah Anderson, a 1,099-yard rusher with 16 touchdowns.
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Phoenix St. Mary’s reached the playoffs by way of an 8-2 regular season, with losses to Peoria and Thunderbird. They eliminated a high-powered Lee Williams team 40-34 in the second round after receiving the No. 7 overall seed and first-round bye.
No. 14 Yuma Gila Ridge (10-2) at No. 6 Walden Grove (9-2)
Location: 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road
Notable: Friday marks the first time Walden Grove will play in the state quarterfinals since 2024, tying the team’s deepest trip into the playoffs. The Red Wolves avenged their Sept. 4 loss to Mesa Eastmark, beating the Firebirds in yet another close game, coming out on top 24-21. Sophomore quarterback Jace McGee is back leading Walden Grove after missing multiple games due to injury. The Red Wolves manufactured one of the biggest upsets across the entire Arizona high school football season, beating Mica Mountain 22-21 on Oct. 9 with some late-game magic.
Gila Ridge is a veteran team full of upperclassmen who made a 4A playoff run all the way to the semifinals before falling to the eventual champs, Mica Mountain, last season. Hawks’ senior quarterback Isaac Soliz and senior receiver Kanai Hongo are one of the most electric pairings in Arizona high school football. They reached the quarterfinals by way of a massive upset at No. 3 Prescott.
2A
SEMIFINALS
No. 3 Willcox (12-0) at No. 2 Gilbert San Tan Charter (11-0)
Location: Tempe High School — 1730 S. Mill Ave., Tempe
Notable: Willcox’s toughest test of the season pits the Cowboys against the electric playmakers of Gilbert San Tan Charter. The Roadrunners have reached their third 2A final in the last four years. San Tan faced 2A playoff regular Arizona Lutheran twice across the regular season and the playoffs and beat No. 4 Chandler Prep 47-22 on Sept. 18. A high-scoring, balanced offense, San Tan averages 49.5 points per game.
Willcox’s run-heavy scheme has led it to one of the best seasons in program history, as well as its second-straight 2A semifinal appearance and just its third appearance overall in the 1A-6A era. The Cowboys have beaten every one of their opponents this season by 14 points or more while rushing for more than 3,600 yards as a team.
Mac is the Arizona Daily Star's Community Sports Reporter. Reach him via email at mfriday@tucson.com