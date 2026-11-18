Location: 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road

Notable: Friday marks the first time Walden Grove will play in the state quarterfinals since 2024, tying the team’s deepest trip into the playoffs. The Red Wolves avenged their Sept. 4 loss to Mesa Eastmark, beating the Firebirds in yet another close game, coming out on top 24-21. Sophomore quarterback Jace McGee is back leading Walden Grove after missing multiple games due to injury. The Red Wolves manufactured one of the biggest upsets across the entire Arizona high school football season, beating Mica Mountain 22-21 on Oct. 9 with some late-game magic.

Gila Ridge is a veteran team full of upperclassmen who made a 4A playoff run all the way to the semifinals before falling to the eventual champs, Mica Mountain, last season. Hawks’ senior quarterback Isaac Soliz and senior receiver Kanai Hongo are one of the most electric pairings in Arizona high school football. They reached the quarterfinals by way of a massive upset at No. 3 Prescott.

2A

SEMIFINALS

No. 3 Willcox (12-0) at No. 2 Gilbert San Tan Charter (11-0)

Location: Tempe High School — 1730 S. Mill Ave., Tempe

Notable: Willcox’s toughest test of the season pits the Cowboys against the electric playmakers of Gilbert San Tan Charter. The Roadrunners have reached their third 2A final in the last four years. San Tan faced 2A playoff regular Arizona Lutheran twice across the regular season and the playoffs and beat No. 4 Chandler Prep 47-22 on Sept. 18. A high-scoring, balanced offense, San Tan averages 49.5 points per game.