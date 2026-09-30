Get ready for a weekend full of culture, music, fashion, cars and community at the annual Cultura X Chicano Vibez Festival on Oct. 3 and 4.

“This festival is about celebrating our cultura y nuestra gente; the artists, families, entrepreneurs, dancers, musicians, vendors and creatives who make Tucson what it is,” Ari Luna, Cultura X Chicano Vibez Festival coordinator and founder said in a press release.

The two-day celebration will take place at the MSA Annex at 267 S. Avenida del Convento. Last year 8,000 people attended the festival, according to the press release.

Now in its fifth year, Cultura X Chicano Vibez Festival continues its mission of creating an accessible community event where Tucson’s creative community and Chicano culture can come together to celebrate local talent.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Saturday’s event lineup includes breakdance/dance battles, a comedy show, live music, local vendors and food and a celebration of Tucson’s hip-hop and creative culture.

On Sunday, the festival is hosting 90’s hip-hop duo “Lighter Shade of Brown” on Sunday night for a free concert, along with a car show and a fashion show.

“We invite people to come out, experience something different, support local businesses and celebrate together,” Luna said.

The festival runs from 2-10 p.m. on both days. Saturday’s admission is $10 and Sunday is free. VIP tickets are also available for purchase. For more information visit their website.