Christmas in July? Summerween? If summer feels like it's dragging on forever, and you're ready to move on to some holiday fun, don't worry: this weekend you can enjoy the perfect spooky vibes at Ramada Tucson's Summerween Scream Market, or do some holiday shopping at the Stillwell House.

Or, check out any of the other 40 events happening in Tucson July 24-26.

New This Week:

Trevor the Musical

It’s 1981 in America, and Trevor Nelson is busy navigating adolescence in suburbia while dreaming of a life in show business. When an embarrassing incident at school suddenly puts him in the wrong spotlight, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path.

When: Various dates and times Friday, July 17 through Sunday, August 2

Where: Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Tickets range from $27-$30

Visit their event page for more information.

Christmas in July at the Stillwell House

Enjoy a festive evening of shopping, local vendors, food, drinks, and holiday cheer at the historic courtyard garden of the Stillwell House.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 24

Where: Stillwell House, 134 S. 5th Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for vendors and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Cypress Hill Once Upon A Time in the Summer 2026 Tour

Saturday, July 25 at 8:00 PM AVA Amphitheater

Tucson Loves Ozzy @ 191 Toole

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 24

Where: 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: General Admission $9.30

Visit the event page for more information.

Club Bey Bey

Celebrate the one and only Queen Bey at this Beyonce-themed dance party.

When: 9 p.m. Friday, July 24

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

West Tucson Card Show

This card show will have lots of trading opportunities as well as raffles, giveaways and 50 vendor tables.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25

Where: Tucson Firefighters Union Hall, 2430 N. Huachuca Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

Last Saturdays at Catalyst Studio

Drop in each month for hands-on art activities, community performances, refreshments, and an open house vibe where you can explore the space and meet the Catalyst creatives.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25

Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Celestial Familiar Embroidery Workshop

Libra & Thorn is hosting a workshop where you can stitch a starry, magical friend. You’ll be able to choose between a cat, a raven or a frog and all supplies will be included.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 25

Where: Libra & Thorn, 101 S. Pantano Rd.

Cost: $30

Visit the event page for more information.

The Odyssey Watch Party

Stacks Book Club is hosting a watch party for The Odyssey. Your ticket will include admission for one, an enamel pin and priority group seating.

When: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 25

Where: Meet at Stacks Book Club, 1880 E. Tangerine Rd., at 1 p.m.

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Pressed Petals Workshop

Stop by HeeMee Coffee & Bakery for Gather & Glow Club’s pressed petals workshop where you’ll make your own hanging pressed flower frame. All supplies will be included and you’ll get a complimentary pastry!

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25

Where: HeeMee Coffee & Bakery, 800 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $37

Visit the event page for more information.

Yoga at the Museum

Spend your Saturday evening relaxing with a peaceful hour of all-level yoga in the quiet beauty of the miniature galleries! Stay after class to explore the museum at your leisure!

When: 4:14 to 5:15 p.m. Saturday, July 26

Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.

Cost: $5 to $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Rock Painting Class

Create your own rock art, using lots of provided colors and dotting tools.

When: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25

Where: Hunter’s Kitten Lounge, 5319 E. Speedway

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Fun Fest

This family-friendly event will have all kinds of fun activities like face painting, a balloon artist, live music and rides.

When: 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 25

Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Rd.

Cost: $2

Visit the event page for more information.

Mamma Coal’s Sadie Hawkins Dance

This country dance party will have it all: dance lessons, live music, djs and line dancing!

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Rd.

Cost: $10, $25.45 for ticket and dance lesson

Visit the event page for more information.

Picnic Palz Show & Tell Comedy Hour

Have a unique item laying around? Bring it to the Show & Tell Comedy Hour! This interactive stand-up show encourages the audience to bring their trinkets and comics will roast them.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 26

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10 for advance tickets, $12 for day of show tickets. This is a 21+ event.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fineline Revisited

dance the night away to dark wave, new wave, old school industrial, and trad and contemporary goth music.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 26

Where: The Surly Wench Pub, 424 N 4th Ave

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Summerween Scream Market

This spooky market put on by Tucson Terror & Oddities will have 40+ vendors that specialize in all kinds of goth, horror and metaphysical products. There will also be tarot readings, flash tattoos, food trucks and a raffle.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 26

Where: Ramada Tucson, 777 W. Cushing St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Scrappy Sundaze

Jnk Jrnl Poetry and Pueblo Vida Brewing Co. are teaming up to host a crafty event where you’ll be able to work on a junk journal spread, play a board game or color.

When: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 26

Where: Pueblo Vida, 115 E. Broadway

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Ravensburger Puzzle Race Mini Tournament — Snakes & Lattes

Bring your competitive spirit and pair up with your friends to compete against other teams, and fight for first place! If you love puzzles, you won't want to miss the fun. Your ticket includes a refreshing soda or iced tea for each team member, a shareable treat, and a captivating 500-piece puzzle to take home.

When: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 26

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E University Blvd.

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

PAWSitively Cats Fundraiser with Arizona Wine Collective

Do you love wine and cats? Have a fabulous time supporting shelter cats and a wonderful local business! Taste 3 premium Arizona wines with vegan friendly hors d’oeuvres for $25, with $10 going to the cats. 10% of the cost of all full bottles purchased will also be donated.

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 26

Where: Arizona Wine Collective, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer-long events:

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$3 Ticket Tuesdays at Reid Park Zoo

Every Tuesday throughout June and July, admission to Reid Park Zoo will be $3 for everyone!

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays in June and July

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.

Cost: $3

Visit their event page for more information.

$5 Fridays at the Tucson Botanical Gardens

Enjoy $5 admission to the Tucson Botanical Gardens every Friday through September 25.

When: Fridays through September 26

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $5

Visit their event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturdays June 6 through August 29

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $24.95 for kids ages 3-12.

Visit the event page for more information.

Night Ops at the Pima Air & Space Museum

The Pima Air & Space Museum is staying open late twice this month! Watch as the sun sets over the planes and enjoy themed activities.

When: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays, July 18 and 25

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $15 for ages 13 and up, free for ages 12 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Aug. 28

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler evening temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities, including keeper chats, animal encounters, face painting, games and live music.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 8

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $12 for adults, $8.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

12 Weeks of Foodie Summer

Every week, Tucson Foodie is picking a foodie theme, and you’re tasked to go to a locally owned restaurant that fits the theme. You then snap a picture of your receipt, submit them online, and you’ll be entered for the chance to win some fun prizes!

When: Running until August 9

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free to enter, visit their website to sign up and get started.

Visit their event page for more information.

Sabino Canyon Night Crawler

The Sabino Canyon Crawler's night tour returns on Saturdays, now through October 25!

When: 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays

Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N Sabino Canyon Road

Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for children

Visit their event page for more information.

Recurring Events:

Events at Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm

Summer is the perfect time to experience the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm! The owners are celebrating with tours, themed workshops, and exciting events! Check out their seasonal teas at Lavender Manor!

When: Various dates in July

Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle. (Some workshops are available in Tucson at The Lavender Manor, 347 E. Fourth Street.)

Cost: $15 for tours and tastings

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex

Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday in July, guided by instructor Joanna!

When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Run Club

This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine

Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their Instagram page for more information.

West Side community rides

Join the West Side community on the third Thursday of every month for a fun group ride from Transit Cycles to Dragoon Brewing. The brewery will also be serving $1 pints and Muncheez food truck will be cooking up food.

When: 5:30 p.m. meet up at Transit Cycles and the ride starts at 6 p.m.

Where: Transit Cycles, 267 S. Avenida del Convento Bldg. 10

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Paint & Sip Party

Unwind, listen to great music, and learn real painting techniques from professional artists.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday

Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes

Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes and craft cocktails!

When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in July

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

Enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire alongside a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and most Fridays

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road.

Cost: $49 without dinner, $89 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Community Markets

Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More

Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.

When: Various dates throughout July

Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4570 E. Broadway.

Cost: Typically $0 to $15

Visit their event page for more information.

Workshops and Events at Di Luna

Di Luna is hosting fun, creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From a creative writing workshop to a book bedazzling event, there's something for everyone to enjoy

When: Various dates in July

Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Prices vary

Visit the event page for more information.