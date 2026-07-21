Christmas in July? Summerween? If summer feels like it's dragging on forever, and you're ready to move on to some holiday fun, don't worry: this weekend you can enjoy the perfect spooky vibes at Ramada Tucson's Summerween Scream Market, or do some holiday shopping at the Stillwell House.
Or, check out any of the other 40 events happening in Tucson July 24-26.
New This Week:
Trevor the Musical
It’s 1981 in America, and Trevor Nelson is busy navigating adolescence in suburbia while dreaming of a life in show business. When an embarrassing incident at school suddenly puts him in the wrong spotlight, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path.
When: Various dates and times Friday, July 17 through Sunday, August 2
Where: Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: Tickets range from $27-$30
Visit their event page for more information.
Christmas in July at the Stillwell House
Enjoy a festive evening of shopping, local vendors, food, drinks, and holiday cheer at the historic courtyard garden of the Stillwell House.
When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 24
Where: Stillwell House, 134 S. 5th Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for vendors and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Cypress Hill Once Upon A Time in the Summer 2026 Tour
Saturday, July 25 at 8:00 PM AVA Amphitheater
Tucson Loves Ozzy @ 191 Toole
When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 24
Where: 191 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: General Admission $9.30
Visit the event page for more information.
Club Bey Bey
Celebrate the one and only Queen Bey at this Beyonce-themed dance party.
When: 9 p.m. Friday, July 24
Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.
Cost: $15
Visit the event page for more information.
West Tucson Card Show
This card show will have lots of trading opportunities as well as raffles, giveaways and 50 vendor tables.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25
Where: Tucson Firefighters Union Hall, 2430 N. Huachuca Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.
Visit the event page for more information.
Last Saturdays at Catalyst Studio
Drop in each month for hands-on art activities, community performances, refreshments, and an open house vibe where you can explore the space and meet the Catalyst creatives.
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25
Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Celestial Familiar Embroidery Workshop
Libra & Thorn is hosting a workshop where you can stitch a starry, magical friend. You’ll be able to choose between a cat, a raven or a frog and all supplies will be included.
When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 25
Where: Libra & Thorn, 101 S. Pantano Rd.
Cost: $30
Visit the event page for more information.
The Odyssey Watch Party
Stacks Book Club is hosting a watch party for The Odyssey. Your ticket will include admission for one, an enamel pin and priority group seating.
When: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 25
Where: Meet at Stacks Book Club, 1880 E. Tangerine Rd., at 1 p.m.
Cost: $25
Visit the event page for more information.
Pressed Petals Workshop
Stop by HeeMee Coffee & Bakery for Gather & Glow Club’s pressed petals workshop where you’ll make your own hanging pressed flower frame. All supplies will be included and you’ll get a complimentary pastry!
When: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25
Where: HeeMee Coffee & Bakery, 800 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $37
Visit the event page for more information.
Yoga at the Museum
Spend your Saturday evening relaxing with a peaceful hour of all-level yoga in the quiet beauty of the miniature galleries! Stay after class to explore the museum at your leisure!
When: 4:14 to 5:15 p.m. Saturday, July 26
Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.
Cost: $5 to $10
Visit the event page for more information.
Rock Painting Class
Create your own rock art, using lots of provided colors and dotting tools.
When: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25
Where: Hunter’s Kitten Lounge, 5319 E. Speedway
Cost: $25
Visit the event page for more information.
Family Fun Fest
This family-friendly event will have all kinds of fun activities like face painting, a balloon artist, live music and rides.
When: 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 25
Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Rd.
Cost: $2
Visit the event page for more information.
Mamma Coal’s Sadie Hawkins Dance
This country dance party will have it all: dance lessons, live music, djs and line dancing!
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25
Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Rd.
Cost: $10, $25.45 for ticket and dance lesson
Visit the event page for more information.
Picnic Palz Show & Tell Comedy Hour
Have a unique item laying around? Bring it to the Show & Tell Comedy Hour! This interactive stand-up show encourages the audience to bring their trinkets and comics will roast them.
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 26
Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $10 for advance tickets, $12 for day of show tickets. This is a 21+ event.
Visit the event page for more information.
Fineline Revisited
dance the night away to dark wave, new wave, old school industrial, and trad and contemporary goth music.
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 26
Where: The Surly Wench Pub, 424 N 4th Ave
Cost: Free
Visit the event page for more information.
Summerween Scream Market
This spooky market put on by Tucson Terror & Oddities will have 40+ vendors that specialize in all kinds of goth, horror and metaphysical products. There will also be tarot readings, flash tattoos, food trucks and a raffle.
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 26
Where: Ramada Tucson, 777 W. Cushing St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Scrappy Sundaze
Jnk Jrnl Poetry and Pueblo Vida Brewing Co. are teaming up to host a crafty event where you’ll be able to work on a junk journal spread, play a board game or color.
When: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 26
Where: Pueblo Vida, 115 E. Broadway
Cost: $20
Visit the event page for more information.
Ravensburger Puzzle Race Mini Tournament — Snakes & Lattes
Bring your competitive spirit and pair up with your friends to compete against other teams, and fight for first place! If you love puzzles, you won't want to miss the fun. Your ticket includes a refreshing soda or iced tea for each team member, a shareable treat, and a captivating 500-piece puzzle to take home.
When: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 26
Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E University Blvd.
Cost: $25
Visit the event page for more information.
PAWSitively Cats Fundraiser with Arizona Wine Collective
Do you love wine and cats? Have a fabulous time supporting shelter cats and a wonderful local business! Taste 3 premium Arizona wines with vegan friendly hors d’oeuvres for $25, with $10 going to the cats. 10% of the cost of all full bottles purchased will also be donated.
When: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 26
Where: Arizona Wine Collective, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $25
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer-long events:
$3 Ticket Tuesdays at Reid Park Zoo
Every Tuesday throughout June and July, admission to Reid Park Zoo will be $3 for everyone!
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays in June and July
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: $3
Visit their event page for more information.
$5 Fridays at the Tucson Botanical Gardens
Enjoy $5 admission to the Tucson Botanical Gardens every Friday through September 25.
When: Fridays through September 26
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $5
Visit their event page for more information.
Cool Summer Nights
Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.
When: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturdays June 6 through August 29
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
Cost: $29.95 for adults, $24.95 for kids ages 3-12.
Visit the event page for more information.
Night Ops at the Pima Air & Space Museum
The Pima Air & Space Museum is staying open late twice this month! Watch as the sun sets over the planes and enjoy themed activities.
When: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays, July 18 and 25
Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road
Cost: $15 for ages 13 and up, free for ages 12 and under
Visit the event page for more information.
Chillin at the Chul
Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Aug. 28
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: $5
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Safari Nights
Enjoy the cooler evening temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities, including keeper chats, animal encounters, face painting, games and live music.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 8
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $12 for adults, $8.50 for kids ages 2-14
Visit the event page for more information.
12 Weeks of Foodie Summer
Every week, Tucson Foodie is picking a foodie theme, and you’re tasked to go to a locally owned restaurant that fits the theme. You then snap a picture of your receipt, submit them online, and you’ll be entered for the chance to win some fun prizes!
When: Running until August 9
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free to enter, visit their website to sign up and get started.
Visit their event page for more information.
Sabino Canyon Night Crawler
The Sabino Canyon Crawler's night tour returns on Saturdays, now through October 25!
When: 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays
Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N Sabino Canyon Road
Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for children
Visit their event page for more information.
Recurring Events:
Events at Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm
Summer is the perfect time to experience the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm! The owners are celebrating with tours, themed workshops, and exciting events! Check out their seasonal teas at Lavender Manor!
When: Various dates in July
Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle. (Some workshops are available in Tucson at The Lavender Manor, 347 E. Fourth Street.)
Cost: $15 for tours and tastings
Visit the event page for more information.
Walking tours with the Presidio Museum
Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.
When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.
Where: Locations vary based on tour.
Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events
Visit the event page for more information.
Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex
Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday in July, guided by instructor Joanna!
When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento
Cost: $10
Visit the event page for more information.
Dirty T Run Club
This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.
When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine
Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street
Cost: Free to attend
Visit their Instagram page for more information.
West Side community rides
Join the West Side community on the third Thursday of every month for a fun group ride from Transit Cycles to Dragoon Brewing. The brewery will also be serving $1 pints and Muncheez food truck will be cooking up food.
When: 5:30 p.m. meet up at Transit Cycles and the ride starts at 6 p.m.
Where: Transit Cycles, 267 S. Avenida del Convento Bldg. 10
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Paint & Sip Party
Unwind, listen to great music, and learn real painting techniques from professional artists.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday
Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110
Cost: $35
Visit the event page for more information.
Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes
Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes and craft cocktails!
When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in July
Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater
Enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire alongside a magical theatrical performance.
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and most Fridays
Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road.
Cost: $49 without dinner, $89 with dinner
Visit the event page for more information.
Foothills Community Markets
Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.
When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More
Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.
When: Various dates throughout July
Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4570 E. Broadway.
Cost: Typically $0 to $15
Visit their event page for more information.
Workshops and Events at Di Luna
Di Luna is hosting fun, creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From a creative writing workshop to a book bedazzling event, there's something for everyone to enjoy
When: Various dates in July
Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Prices vary
Visit the event page for more information.