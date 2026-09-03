The Peddlers Passage brings together local makers, vintage collectors, and small businesses under one roof in a curated, whimsical marketplace- complete with soft medieval-core music drifting through the shelves of curiosities and delightful trinkets.

Owner Bianna Workman said the idea for The Peddlers Passage came from the need for more vendor and local business opportunities in Northwest Tucson.

“I've always loved the Tucson arts community, Fourth Avenue Street Fair, all the local shops, and I think it's really important to keep that alive and just flourishing here in Tucson,” Workman said. “I decided to open the Peddler's Passage, really to support not only the vendors but also a place for the community to find their products and to shop locally.”

Peddlers Passage recently opened its doors at 6429 N. Oracle Road, on July 18, and currently hosts over 80 vendors. Inside you’ll find everything from freshly made baked goods, homemade jams and local soaps to artist's prints, handmade jewelry and vintage or secondhand books.

According to Workman, the food items offered in the “Peddlers Pantry” are some of the most popular products.

“We also have the authors' corner, and we have some local authors here that have their books on display. So that’s supporting local authors and giving them a place to share their work as well,” Workman said. “We have the Velvet Burrow in the back. There are books for sale back there- used used books and vintage, antique, unique books- and there's like a little sitting room back there if somebody wants to just study or kill some time or just have a place to relax.”

Since opening, Workman said the response from the community has been extremely positive and encouraging, and she hopes to cultivate a community around Peddlers Passage with a welcoming atmosphere and regular events.

“Each month we do different workshops that the vendors actually host. Sometimes it's a paint pouring class or clay polymer clay making, wood carving,” she said. “So a really big variety for the community to come by and get involved in.”

This week for the $25 Challenge, I decided to stop by and see for myself what local artisan treasures I could find in the shop for under $25. Here’s a few of my favorite picks:

Are you really a Tucsonan if you don’t have an abundance of cactus-themed decor in your house? If adorable cactus decorations are your weakness, for $25 you might need a tiny fake potted saguaro from the Paint Pour Academy. You can choose from a range of colors from pink, or blue to grey.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

I also loved the sets of pressed flower earrings, and necklaces by Lazybrook Flower Farm, especially their delicate forget-me-not earrings, and their moon earrings. Their necklaces are priced at $25, while their earring pairs are $20.

If you are looking for a thoughtful gift, or wanting to buy local skin and body care products, Peddlers Passage has an abundance, including a line of delicious-smelling soaps from Thistle & Thyme. Their soaps are hand poured and made from natural ingredients. Each bar costs $12, and in-store they stocked scents like Rose Clay, Bergamot & Sandalwood, and Oatmilk & Honey. My favorite though, was their Jasmine bar which smelled exactly like the real flowers.

For foodies, you can pick up locally-made artisan jams and salsas made by Kristina Brooks at Kristina’s Kitchen. You’ll find everything from peach salsa to strawberry and plum jams. Plus Kristina’s treats come in three sizes: 4 oz. for $7, 8 oz. for $12, or 16 oz. for $18.

If there’s two things I love, it’s tea and candles. So imagine my delight when I found crystal teacup candles from Funky Retro Vintage. The beautiful candles come in multiple scents like jasmine and lavender, with real flowers embedded in the wax, and are only $12.

Speaking of vintage, Peddlers Passage also has a selection of vintage classic books on the shelves of the Velvet Burrow. I found a copy of Jane Eyre, which was priced at $18 that would make the perfect gift for any book enthusiast.

Finally, I have to mention the beautiful art prints I found by mixed-media artist Kirsten Dill. Dill creates vibrant paintings and watercolors of wildlife and birds including foxes, hares, cows, and hummingbirds. One of my favorite pieces was a portrait of a raccoon. The prints were priced at $16.