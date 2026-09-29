Many supplies are sold by weight. My assortment of ephemera cost $1.43, and I also picked up two vintage Arizona magazines for $3 and $1. My total at Tucson Creative Reuse was $5.90. Honestly, I came home with enough material to make several spreads from this stop alone.

Popcycle

I’ll use just about any excuse to stop at Popcycle, at 422 N. Fourth Ave. I already had more than enough for one spread, but I still had $8.77 left in my budget.

I found two postcards: a $5 vintage image of Wilbur and Wilma Wildcat and a $2.50 map of Tucson shaped like an anatomical heart. Both felt like they belonged with the things I’d collected so far.

Putting it all together

With my new pile of junk in hand, I headed home to make the spread. My best friend, who often joins me for junk journaling, gave me an old bandana to use as the background. I glued it down first, then started cutting things out and seeing what fit together.

The finished spread turned into a slightly spooky love letter to Tucson. One page has a map of the city shaped like an anatomical heart layered over prickly pear cacti and the cat postcard I found at Antigone. On the other, Wilbur and Wilma Wildcat sit beneath a starry desert sky, with a little felt skull tucked into the corner. I added magazine clippings, stickers and a postage stamp wherever they felt right.

I spent $23.73 across three Fourth Avenue shops, with $1.27 to spare. And the best part is, I brought home enough leftover material to make a few more spreads.