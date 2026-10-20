At this point, junk journaling has become part of my personality.

I’ve written love letters to the hobby, collected scraps for future spreads and watched reels of crafty people getting together to journal. But despite all that, I hadn’t actually attended a junk journal event in Tucson.

Then I saw the words “Twilight” and “junk journaling” on the same flyer.

I bought tickets for me and my best friend without a second thought.

Hosted by Keep Tucson Crafty and 1989 Bakehouse, the Oct. 18 event brought together themed scrap packs, a table full of shared craft supplies and a Twilight-inspired menu. We had two hours to cut, glue, and indulge our vampire nostalgia.

I’d been looking forward to this event for weeks. It did not disappoint.

My bestie and I were already fans of 1989 Bakehouse. Their Nacho Libre-themed menu first brought us over in the summer, and we’ve since returned for their Rocky Horror menu. Finding out the bakery was bringing back its Twilight menu for this event only added to the excitement.

When we arrived, Codi, the host behind Keep Tucson Crafty and @jnkjrnlpoetry on Instagram, checked us in and handed us our curated scrap packs. She also pointed out the community supply table and June’s photo booth, where you could get a digital print of your face inside a heart locket alongside the Twilight character of your choice.

The community table was filled to the brim with paper, stickers, ribbon, washi tape, markers, scissors, and glue. There were even journals available for anyone who hadn’t brought their own.

Our scrap packs were just as exciting: a Twilight-inspired sticker sheet and paper materials BEGGING to be turned into a spread.

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The bakery’s menu included a La Push Concha, Forbidden Apple Cake, and Volturi cookie, along with drinks named “Bella, where you been, loca?” and “I know what you are.”

I ordered the “Bella, where you been, loca?” latte, and my bestie went with the Loch Ness Matcha. Both drinks had white chocolate and a splash of half-and-half, mine with espresso and hers with matcha. We both loved them, and sipping on something sweet while we talked and crafted was so satisfying.

When they asked for my name with the order, I said Bella.

Hearing “I have a Bella where have you been loca for Bella!” called out was worth it alone.

We also shared a peach almond cheesecake. It wasn’t part of the Twilight-themed menu, but it was absolutely delicious.

The overall vibe was fun and wholesome. Everyone was there to be creative, be a little silly and have a good time. It was the kind of afternoon I’d been watching other people enjoy online, only this time I finally got to be a part of it.

As for the photo booth, my bestie and I decided to leave the men out of it. Instead of choosing a Twilight character, we put ourselves together in the heart locket to commemorate our day.

My finished spread became a little love letter to the movie I grew up watching, with misty forests, Bella’s red truck and plenty of Twilight references layered across both pages. There’s a newspaper clipping declaring “Giant wolf spotted in Forks woods” and an Edward sticker that reads, “This is the skin of a crafter, Bella.”

But the centerpiece is the heart locket with pictures of me and my best friend. Surrounded by vampires, glittery leaves and stars, we got to be the main characters of our own crafty afternoon.

Tickets were $15 per person, which felt very fair for an afternoon with curated scrap packs, a generous selection of shared supplies and a space to create together.