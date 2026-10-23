Halloween is expensive: you have to buy a costume, bags of candy and spooky decorations. So, why not save a few bucks and head out to one of these FREE events happening this weekend!

From a My Chemical Romance listening party to a bike block party, here’s some events in happening in Tucson that won’t break the bank.

Fall Festival

Casas Church is hosting a community-wide event with a trunk-or-treat, carnival games and food trucks.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23

Where: Casas Church, 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

DUSK Battle of the Bands

Watch six local bands battle it out for the chance to perform at the DUSK Music Festival.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

PCSD trunk-or-treat

Visit Kino Sports Complex for a trunk-or-treat event hosted by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

One of a Kind Market

Ben’s Bells is holding a market that will feature hands-on activities like free crafts, over 40 local vendors and a free photo booth.

When: 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Ben’s Bells, 40 W. Broadway

Cost: Free; bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Spookacular Craft and Vendor Market

Head to Park Place Mall where local vendors will be selling all kinds of spooky, Halloween-themed items.

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway

Cost: Free; bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Cafecito y Chisme

This night market features 20 local vendors, tamales and tacos and delicious drinks by Chappopin Cafe. This month’s theme is Día de los Muertos.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Chappopin Cafe, 640 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Randolph Center’s Brick-o-ween Masters Builders

LEGO builders of all ages are encouraged to stop by and build while enjoying live music and treats. Costumes are encouraged!

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When: 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween Fiesta

Barrio Restoration is hosting a Halloween party that will include a costume contest, trick-or-treating and raffles.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: 3033 S. 6th Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

My Chemical Romance Listening Party

Cal’s Bakeshop will not only be celebrating their one year anniversary, but also celebrating the 20th anniversary of the album “The Black Parade.” You’ll be able to listen to the whole album while indulging in sweet treats.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Cal’s Bakeshop, 2707 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for treats

Visit the event page for more information.

Ghosts & Boots

Head to the Tucson Rodeo Grounds where there will be spooky activities like a costume contest, free candy and a screening of “Casper.”

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. 6th Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Trick-or-Treat the Avenue

Head to North Fourth Avenue for a family-friendly afternoon of trick-or-treating down the historic street. There will be a costume contest, and pets are welcome!

When: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Where: North Fourth Avenue.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cyclovia

Enjoy a day of car-free streets, where you can walk, bike or skate your way through Tucson neighborhoods. It's essentially a big block party where you'll find activity hubs and food vendors along the route.

When: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Where: See the route here.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Goth Clothing and Halloween Costume Exchange

Need a costume or need to get rid of one? Head to this clothing exchange where you can get some spooky new-to-you items.

When: 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Where: Mr. Heads Gallery, 513 N. 4th Ave.

Cost: Free, this is a 21+ event

Visit the event page for more information.