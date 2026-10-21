There is lots of Halloween fun going on this weekend in Tucson! Whether you want to do some early trick-or-treating or admire the cute zoo animals while wearing your best costume, there is all kinds of spooky season events happening.
Keep reading to figure out what you’re doing this weekend!
New events:
Boo at the Zoo
Meet with princesses, pirates and superheroes at Reid Park Zoo's kid-friendly Halloween event. There will be comedic skeleton scenes, games and candy stations.
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 22-25. Wednesday, Oct. 21, will be the sensory night with no flashing lights or loud music.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $16 for adults and $14 for children 2-14. Timed tickets are required; purchase in advance.
Visit the event page for more information.
Passport: A Global Music Dance Party
Dance your heart out to dance hall, afrobeats and more at this fun dance party.
When: 8-11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22
Where: Zerai’s Int’l Bar, 2725 E. Broadway
Cost: $10, this is a 21+ event
Visit the event page for more information.
Dustin Lynch
Saturday, Nov. 21 at 8:00 PM AVA Amphitheater
Fall Festival
Casas Church is hosting a community-wide event with a trunk-or-treat, carnival games and food trucks.
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23
Where: Casas Church, 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Visit the event page for more information.
Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games
This festival is put on by the Tucson Celtic Festival Association, whose mission is to preserve and celebrate the heritage of Celtic people within the community. For nearly four decades, this festival has highlighted vendors, music, dance, food and more.
When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Where: Rillito Racetrack, 4502 N. First Ave.
Cost: Various prices
Visit the event page for more information.
The world’s largest continent is making its way to Reid Park Zoo
Mark your calendars for Pathway to Asia's opening on Nov. 13! This new area of the Zoo will transport you to the world’s largest continent. You will be able to walk through a unique new world and behold the breathtaking beauty of some of Asia’s most endangered and threatened animals, such as Asian small-clawed otters, gibbons, red pandas, and others.
Timed ticket sales will be open starting October 27 🐯
Dark Circus — Festival of Fools
Desert Goth Club is hosting this medieval festival that features live music, an oddities market, jesters and sirens. Come dressed in your best Renaissance outfit!
When: Market starts at 5 p.m. and music at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $10 for advance tickets and $12 on the day of
Visit the event page for more information.
Ghosted! By Roz Hernandez
Roz Hernandez is bringing her queer comedy paranormal podcast to Tucson! At this event, patrons are encouraged to share their scariest ghost stories for a chance to win a prize.
When: 8-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23
Where: IBT’s, 616 N. 4th Ave.
Cost: $37.05
Visit the event page for more information.
Come celebrate Studio Fuerza’s one-year anniversary with a Pilates class and other fun activities!
Celebrate one year of movement and community at the MSA Annex with a special 45-minute Pilates class featuring a live DJ, free giveaways, complimentary snacks and coffee available for purchase.
A portion of proceeds will benefit Scholarships A-Z, a local nonprofit that helps undocumented youth access higher education through scholarships.
Click here and save your spot for the class!
Sinners Juke Joint Party
Old Tucson is throwing an immersive evening inspired by the movie “Sinners.” Expect live music, food, drinks and fun! Come dressed in your best southern-gothic costume.
When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23
Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road
Cost: $81.88
Visit the event page for more information.
Celebration of Chiles at Tucson Village Farm
This chile celebration will feature a chile-inspired buffet, tastings, live music and the opportunity to make and embellish your own holiday chile ristra.
When: 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23
Where: Tucson Village Farm, 2201 E. Roger Rd.
Cost: $75, this is a 21+ event
Visit the event page for more information.
DUSK Battle of the Bands
Watch six local bands battle it out for the chance to perform at the DUSK Music Festival.
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23
Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: Free
Visit the event page for more information.
20th Annual Tucson Classics Car Show
Stop by and check out over 430 classic cars! The event also includes food vendors and a raffle.
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: The Gregory School, 3231 N. Craycroft Road
Cost: $10
Visit the event page for more information
Pistons and Pumpkins
This family-friendly event combines trick-or-treating and classic cars! Kids can trick-or-treat around the Rolling Thru Time Auto Museum, where there will also be food trucks.
When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Rolling Thru Time Auto Museum, 4750 S. Park Ave.
Cost: $10 for general admission and $5 for children 6-12
Visit the event page for more information
PCSD trunk-or-treat
Visit Kino Sports Complex for a trunk-or-treat event hosted by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Nightmare on Congress Street
It's almost time for one of the biggest parties of the year. This big bash at Hotel Congress features two costume contests, vendors, live music and drink specials.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
GLOW!
Head to Triangle L Art Ranch in Oracle for the illuminated art experience “GLOW!” Wander through 10 acres of trails filled with glowing artwork and performances.
When: 6-10 p.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31
Where: Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road in Oracle
Cost: $65 per carload
Visit the event page for more information.
One of a Kind Market
Ben’s Bells is holding a market that will feature hands-on activities like free crafts, over 40 local vendors and a free photo booth.
When: 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Ben’s Bells, 40 W. Broadway
Cost: Free; bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Tucson Spookacular Craft and Vendor Market
Head to Park Place Mall where local vendors will be selling all kinds of spooky, Halloween-themed items.
When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway
Cost: Free; bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics
Get in the Halloween spirit and enjoy a candlelight concert where musicians will play all kinds of spooky music like “Thriller” by Michael Jackson and the “Ghostbusters” theme.
When: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Scottish Rite Cathedral, 160 S. Scott Ave.
Cost: Tickets start at $39
Visit the event page for more information.
A Real Life DnD Shopping Episode
WomenPlayDnD! Is hosting a free fantasy-inspired event with arts and crafts, drinks and DnD hijinks!
When: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Rd.
Cost: Free to attend; you must RSVP to save your spot
Visit the event page for more information.
Cafecito y Chisme
This night market features 20 local vendors, tamales and tacos and delicious drinks by Chappopin Cafe. This month’s theme is Día de los Muertos.
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Chappopin Cafe, 640 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Randolph Center’s Brick-o-ween Masters Builders
LEGO builders of all ages are encouraged to stop by and build while enjoying live music and treats. Costumes are encouraged!
When: 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way
Cost: Free
Visit the event page for more information.
Halloween at Tanque Verde Swap Meet
This family-friendly Halloween event will feature candy bag giveaways, a pinata, free face painting and free tote bags while supplies last.
When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Rd.
Cost: $2 admission
Visit the event page for more information.
Halloween Fiesta
Barrio Restoration is hosting a Halloween party that will include a costume contest, trick-or-treating and raffles.
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: 3033 S. 6th Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
My Chemical Romance Listening Party
Cal’s Bakeshop will not only be celebrating their one year anniversary, but also celebrating the 20th anniversary of the album “The Black Parade.” You’ll be able to listen to the whole album while indulging in sweet treats.
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Cal’s Bakeshop, 2707 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for treats
Visit the event page for more information.
Ghosts & Boots
Head to the Tucson Rodeo Grounds where there will be spooky activities like a costume contest, free candy and a screening of “Casper.”
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. 6th Ave.
Cost: Free
Visit the event page for more information.
Night of Fright
Throw on your costume and go trick-or-treating at the Pima Air & Space Museum! There will be kid-friendly activities, live performances and other Halloween fun!
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road
Cost: $25 per car
Visit the event page for more information.
Desert Haze Market
Shop all kinds of vintage clothing when this market pops up at La Rosa.
When: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.
Cost: $5 admission fee
Visit the event page for more information.
Trick-or-Treat the Avenue
Head to North Fourth Avenue for a family-friendly afternoon of trick-or-treating down the historic street. There will be a costume contest, and pets are welcome!
When: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Where: North Fourth Avenue.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Cyclovia
Enjoy a day of car-free streets, where you can walk, bike or skate your way through Tucson neighborhoods. It's essentially a big block party where you'll find activity hubs and food vendors along the route.
When: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Where: See the route here.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Visit the event page for more information.
Goth Clothing and Halloween Costume Exchange
Need a costume or need to get rid of one? Head to this clothing exchange where you can get some spooky new-to-you items.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Where: Mr. Heads Gallery, 513 N. 4th Ave.
Cost: Free, this is a 21+ event
Visit the event page for more information.
Bloodlust: A Vampiric Rave
Come dressed in your best vampire attire and enjoy performances, live music, a tattoo booth, a photo booth and more.
When: 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Where: Brick Box Brewery, 220 E. Broadway
Cost: $15 for advance tickets and $20 on the day of
Visit the event page for more information.
Kid’s Halloween Workshop at Bookmans Speedway
This spooky workshop will offer all kinds of crafts like painting a pumpkin, painting a wooden Halloween magnet and decorating cupcakes. Halloween pjs, costumes or festive clothing are encouraged!
When: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Where: Bookmans Speedway, 6230 E. Speedway
Cost: $17 per child, parents do not need a ticket
Visit the event page for more information.
Paper Flower and Crown Making workshop
Historian and archaeologist Homer Thiel explores the history of ofrendas by offering this hands-on workshop where participants will learn how to craft paper flowers and crowns.
When: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Where: Tucson Presidio Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: $20 for general admission and $15 for members
Visit the event page for more information.
Yoga in the Seance Room with Birdie
Start your morning off with a spooky yoga class at Hotel Congress. Every ticket also includes a classic mimosa to enjoy after your workout.
When: 9-10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Where: Hotel Congress,311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $15
Visit the event page for more information.
Wild Within: Spirit Animal Painting
At this guided painting experience, each guest will receive an individual spirit animal card and use it as inspiration for their own painting.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Where: Bookmans River, 4841 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $33.85
Visit the event page for more information.
Recurring events:
Not Too Frightful Fridays
Trail Dust Town is playing it safe this Halloween — no scares or haunts, just fun! On four Fridays this month, you can go trick-or-treating near the amusement rides, watch a Halloween-themed stunt show and enjoy fall-themed drinks and snacks.
When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 9-30
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $10 wristbands for unlimited rides
Visit the event page for more information.
Ghost Tours at Old Tucson
Old Tucson, which is said to be haunted, is hosting ghost tours this fall. Hear stories of ghosts at Old Tucson during this guided 90-minute tour.
When: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays in October
Where: Old Tucson, 201 N. Kinney Road
Cost: $31.71
Visit the event page for more information.
Nightfall
Nightfall at Old Tucson is back for another year with scare zones, haunted mazes, stunt shows and live entertainment.
When: Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 31
Where: Old Tucson, 201 N. Kinney Road
Cost: $37 and up
Visit the event page for more information.
Haunted Hotel Tours
On this 30-minute walking tour, you’ll explore all of Hotel Congress’ scary secrets, including the lady of the staircase, the Victorian gentleman in Room 214 and other spooky ghosts.
When: Fridays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at noon and 1 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $15 for adults and $10 for kids
Visit the event page for more information
The Slaughterhouse
Tucson's haunted house, The Slaughterhouse, is open for another year of scares with ghouls, butchers, chainsaws and clowns.
When: Thursdays through Sundays through Nov. 1
Where: The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road
Cost: $20 and up
Visit the event page for more information.
Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival
Pick your perfect pumpkin and enjoy a number of kid-friendly activities such as carnival rides and a jumping pillow.
When: Thursdays through Sundays, Oct. 3-31
Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road
Cost: $20 and up. It's recommended to buy tickets in advance.
Visit the event page for more information.
Historic Downtown Tucson Ghost Walk
Join Freaky Foot Tours and walk around Downtown Tucson where they will stop at all the haunted spots in the area, sharing the spooky ghost stories that go along with each location.
When: Nightly at 8 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Meets at Hotel Congress on the Toole Avenue side of the building, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $29
Visit the event page for more information.
Walking tours with the Presidio Museum
Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.
When: Various dates; check out the calendar here.
Where: Locations vary based on tour.
Cost: $30 and up. Preregistration may be required for these events
Visit the event page for more information.
Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex
Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday, guided by instructor Joanna!
When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento
Cost: $10
Visit the event page for more information.
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Pay what you wish
Visit the event page for more information.
Dirty T Run Club
This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.
When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine
Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street
Cost: Free to attend
Visit their Instagram page for more information.
Open Studio at the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild
Artists of all levels are invited to bring their supplies and enjoy a relaxed, creative morning in the gallery.
When: 9 a.m. to noon every Friday
Where: SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway
Cost: Donation of $5
Visit the event page for more information.
Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes
Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, and craft cocktails!
When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for drinks and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Foothills Community Markets
Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More
Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.
When: Various dates throughout October
Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4877 E. Speedway
Cost: Typically $0 to $15
Visit their event page for more information.
Workshops and Events at Di Luna
Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From a creative writing workshop to a book bedazzling event, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
When: Various dates in October
Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Prices vary
Visit the event page for more information.