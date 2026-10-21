There is lots of Halloween fun going on this weekend in Tucson! Whether you want to do some early trick-or-treating or admire the cute zoo animals while wearing your best costume, there is all kinds of spooky season events happening.

Keep reading to figure out what you’re doing this weekend!

New events:

Boo at the Zoo

Meet with princesses, pirates and superheroes at Reid Park Zoo's kid-friendly Halloween event. There will be comedic skeleton scenes, games and candy stations.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 22-25. Wednesday, Oct. 21, will be the sensory night with no flashing lights or loud music.

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $16 for adults and $14 for children 2-14. Timed tickets are required; purchase in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Passport: A Global Music Dance Party

Dance your heart out to dance hall, afrobeats and more at this fun dance party.

When: 8-11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22

Where: Zerai’s Int’l Bar, 2725 E. Broadway

Cost: $10, this is a 21+ event

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Dustin Lynch

Saturday, Nov. 21 at 8:00 PM AVA Amphitheater

Fall Festival

Casas Church is hosting a community-wide event with a trunk-or-treat, carnival games and food trucks.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23

Where: Casas Church, 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games

This festival is put on by the Tucson Celtic Festival Association, whose mission is to preserve and celebrate the heritage of Celtic people within the community. For nearly four decades, this festival has highlighted vendors, music, dance, food and more.

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Where: Rillito Racetrack, 4502 N. First Ave.

Cost: Various prices

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

The world’s largest continent is making its way to Reid Park Zoo

Mark your calendars for Pathway to Asia's opening on Nov. 13! This new area of the Zoo will transport you to the world’s largest continent. You will be able to walk through a unique new world and behold the breathtaking beauty of some of Asia’s most endangered and threatened animals, such as Asian small-clawed otters, gibbons, red pandas, and others.

Timed ticket sales will be open starting October 27 🐯

Dark Circus — Festival of Fools

Desert Goth Club is hosting this medieval festival that features live music, an oddities market, jesters and sirens. Come dressed in your best Renaissance outfit!

When: Market starts at 5 p.m. and music at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10 for advance tickets and $12 on the day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Ghosted! By Roz Hernandez

Roz Hernandez is bringing her queer comedy paranormal podcast to Tucson! At this event, patrons are encouraged to share their scariest ghost stories for a chance to win a prize.

When: 8-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23

Where: IBT’s, 616 N. 4th Ave.

Cost: $37.05

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Come celebrate Studio Fuerza’s one-year anniversary with a Pilates class and other fun activities!

Celebrate one year of movement and community at the MSA Annex with a special 45-minute Pilates class featuring a live DJ, free giveaways, complimentary snacks and coffee available for purchase.

A portion of proceeds will benefit Scholarships A-Z, a local nonprofit that helps undocumented youth access higher education through scholarships.

Click here and save your spot for the class!

Sinners Juke Joint Party

Old Tucson is throwing an immersive evening inspired by the movie “Sinners.” Expect live music, food, drinks and fun! Come dressed in your best southern-gothic costume.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23

Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road

Cost: $81.88

Visit the event page for more information.

Celebration of Chiles at Tucson Village Farm

This chile celebration will feature a chile-inspired buffet, tastings, live music and the opportunity to make and embellish your own holiday chile ristra.

When: 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23

Where: Tucson Village Farm, 2201 E. Roger Rd.

Cost: $75, this is a 21+ event

Visit the event page for more information.

DUSK Battle of the Bands

Watch six local bands battle it out for the chance to perform at the DUSK Music Festival.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

20th Annual Tucson Classics Car Show

Stop by and check out over 430 classic cars! The event also includes food vendors and a raffle.

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: The Gregory School, 3231 N. Craycroft Road

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information

Pistons and Pumpkins

This family-friendly event combines trick-or-treating and classic cars! Kids can trick-or-treat around the Rolling Thru Time Auto Museum, where there will also be food trucks.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Rolling Thru Time Auto Museum, 4750 S. Park Ave.

Cost: $10 for general admission and $5 for children 6-12

Visit the event page for more information

PCSD trunk-or-treat

Visit Kino Sports Complex for a trunk-or-treat event hosted by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Nightmare on Congress Street

It's almost time for one of the biggest parties of the year. This big bash at Hotel Congress features two costume contests, vendors, live music and drink specials.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

GLOW!

Head to Triangle L Art Ranch in Oracle for the illuminated art experience “GLOW!” Wander through 10 acres of trails filled with glowing artwork and performances.

When: 6-10 p.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31

Where: Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road in Oracle

Cost: $65 per carload

Visit the event page for more information.

One of a Kind Market

Ben’s Bells is holding a market that will feature hands-on activities like free crafts, over 40 local vendors and a free photo booth.

When: 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Ben’s Bells, 40 W. Broadway

Cost: Free; bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Spookacular Craft and Vendor Market

Head to Park Place Mall where local vendors will be selling all kinds of spooky, Halloween-themed items.

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway

Cost: Free; bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

Get in the Halloween spirit and enjoy a candlelight concert where musicians will play all kinds of spooky music like “Thriller” by Michael Jackson and the “Ghostbusters” theme.

When: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Scottish Rite Cathedral, 160 S. Scott Ave.

Cost: Tickets start at $39

Visit the event page for more information.

A Real Life DnD Shopping Episode

WomenPlayDnD! Is hosting a free fantasy-inspired event with arts and crafts, drinks and DnD hijinks!

When: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Rd.

Cost: Free to attend; you must RSVP to save your spot

Visit the event page for more information.

Cafecito y Chisme

This night market features 20 local vendors, tamales and tacos and delicious drinks by Chappopin Cafe. This month’s theme is Día de los Muertos.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Chappopin Cafe, 640 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Randolph Center’s Brick-o-ween Masters Builders

LEGO builders of all ages are encouraged to stop by and build while enjoying live music and treats. Costumes are encouraged!

When: 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween at Tanque Verde Swap Meet

This family-friendly Halloween event will feature candy bag giveaways, a pinata, free face painting and free tote bags while supplies last.

When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Rd.

Cost: $2 admission

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween Fiesta

Barrio Restoration is hosting a Halloween party that will include a costume contest, trick-or-treating and raffles.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: 3033 S. 6th Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

My Chemical Romance Listening Party

Cal’s Bakeshop will not only be celebrating their one year anniversary, but also celebrating the 20th anniversary of the album “The Black Parade.” You’ll be able to listen to the whole album while indulging in sweet treats.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Cal’s Bakeshop, 2707 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for treats

Visit the event page for more information.

Ghosts & Boots

Head to the Tucson Rodeo Grounds where there will be spooky activities like a costume contest, free candy and a screening of “Casper.”

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When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. 6th Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Night of Fright

Throw on your costume and go trick-or-treating at the Pima Air & Space Museum! There will be kid-friendly activities, live performances and other Halloween fun!

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $25 per car

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Haze Market

Shop all kinds of vintage clothing when this market pops up at La Rosa.

When: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: $5 admission fee

Visit the event page for more information.

Trick-or-Treat the Avenue

Head to North Fourth Avenue for a family-friendly afternoon of trick-or-treating down the historic street. There will be a costume contest, and pets are welcome!

When: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Where: North Fourth Avenue.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cyclovia

Enjoy a day of car-free streets, where you can walk, bike or skate your way through Tucson neighborhoods. It's essentially a big block party where you'll find activity hubs and food vendors along the route.

When: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Where: See the route here.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Goth Clothing and Halloween Costume Exchange

Need a costume or need to get rid of one? Head to this clothing exchange where you can get some spooky new-to-you items.

When: 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Where: Mr. Heads Gallery, 513 N. 4th Ave.

Cost: Free, this is a 21+ event

Visit the event page for more information.

Bloodlust: A Vampiric Rave

Come dressed in your best vampire attire and enjoy performances, live music, a tattoo booth, a photo booth and more.

When: 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Where: Brick Box Brewery, 220 E. Broadway

Cost: $15 for advance tickets and $20 on the day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Kid’s Halloween Workshop at Bookmans Speedway

This spooky workshop will offer all kinds of crafts like painting a pumpkin, painting a wooden Halloween magnet and decorating cupcakes. Halloween pjs, costumes or festive clothing are encouraged!

When: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Where: Bookmans Speedway, 6230 E. Speedway

Cost: $17 per child, parents do not need a ticket

Visit the event page for more information.

Paper Flower and Crown Making workshop

Historian and archaeologist Homer Thiel explores the history of ofrendas by offering this hands-on workshop where participants will learn how to craft paper flowers and crowns.

When: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Where: Tucson Presidio Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $20 for general admission and $15 for members

Visit the event page for more information.

Yoga in the Seance Room with Birdie

Start your morning off with a spooky yoga class at Hotel Congress. Every ticket also includes a classic mimosa to enjoy after your workout.

When: 9-10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Where: Hotel Congress,311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Wild Within: Spirit Animal Painting

At this guided painting experience, each guest will receive an individual spirit animal card and use it as inspiration for their own painting.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Where: Bookmans River, 4841 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $33.85

Visit the event page for more information.

Recurring events:

Not Too Frightful Fridays

Trail Dust Town is playing it safe this Halloween — no scares or haunts, just fun! On four Fridays this month, you can go trick-or-treating near the amusement rides, watch a Halloween-themed stunt show and enjoy fall-themed drinks and snacks.

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 9-30

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $10 wristbands for unlimited rides

Visit the event page for more information.

Ghost Tours at Old Tucson

Old Tucson, which is said to be haunted, is hosting ghost tours this fall. Hear stories of ghosts at Old Tucson during this guided 90-minute tour.

When: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays in October

Where: Old Tucson, 201 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $31.71

Visit the event page for more information.

Nightfall

Nightfall at Old Tucson is back for another year with scare zones, haunted mazes, stunt shows and live entertainment.

When: Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 31

Where: Old Tucson, 201 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $37 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Haunted Hotel Tours

On this 30-minute walking tour, you’ll explore all of Hotel Congress’ scary secrets, including the lady of the staircase, the Victorian gentleman in Room 214 and other spooky ghosts.

When: Fridays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at noon and 1 p.m.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15 for adults and $10 for kids

Visit the event page for more information

The Slaughterhouse

Tucson's haunted house, The Slaughterhouse, is open for another year of scares with ghouls, butchers, chainsaws and clowns.

When: Thursdays through Sundays through Nov. 1

Where: The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road

Cost: $20 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival

Pick your perfect pumpkin and enjoy a number of kid-friendly activities such as carnival rides and a jumping pillow.

When: Thursdays through Sundays, Oct. 3-31

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: $20 and up. It's recommended to buy tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Historic Downtown Tucson Ghost Walk

Join Freaky Foot Tours and walk around Downtown Tucson where they will stop at all the haunted spots in the area, sharing the spooky ghost stories that go along with each location.

When: Nightly at 8 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Meets at Hotel Congress on the Toole Avenue side of the building, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $29

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.

When: Various dates; check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $30 and up. Preregistration may be required for these events

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex

Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday, guided by instructor Joanna!

When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Run Club

This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine

Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their Instagram page for more information.

Open Studio at the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild

Artists of all levels are invited to bring their supplies and enjoy a relaxed, creative morning in the gallery.

When: 9 a.m. to noon every Friday

Where: SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway

Cost: Donation of $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes

Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, and craft cocktails!

When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Community Markets

Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More

Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.

When: Various dates throughout October

Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4877 E. Speedway

Cost: Typically $0 to $15

Visit their event page for more information.

Workshops and Events at Di Luna

Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From a creative writing workshop to a book bedazzling event, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

When: Various dates in October

Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Prices vary

Visit the event page for more information.