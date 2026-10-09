There’s no shortage of spooky fun happening in town this month! Put on your best costume, get your bags ready for candy and bring your whole family to the kid-friendly Halloween events below!

Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival

Pick your perfect pumpkin and enjoy a number of kid-friendly activities such as carnival rides and a jumping pillow.

When: Thursdays-Sundays, Oct. 3-31

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: $20 and up. It's recommended to buy tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Not Too Frightful Fridays

Trail Dust Town is playing it safe this Halloween — no scares or haunts, just fun! On four Fridays this month, you can go trick-or-treating near the amusement rides, watch a Halloween-themed stunt show and enjoy fall-themed drinks and snacks.

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 9-30

Where: Train Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $10 wristbands for unlimited rides

Visit the event page for more information.

A Witch’s Quest in the Haunted Ruins

Valley of the Moon is putting on a spooky show that’s fun for the whole family!

When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. On Fridays and Saturdays, the shows run from 6-8 p.m. and on Sundays it runs from 5-7 p.m.

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Rd.

Cost: $10 for adults and $5 for children, members and children under 7 are free

Visit the event page for more information.

Quincie Douglas Center Trunk-Or-Treat

Grab your costume and bring the family for a night of trunk-or-treating, a haunted house and spooky holiday fun!

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9

Where: Quincie Douglas Center, 1575 E 36th St

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Golf N’ Stuff Monster Mash

Golf N’ Stuff, Tucson Love Letter and Desert Goth Club are teaming up to host a spooky night filled with local vendors, delicious food, trinket trading, mocktails and the chance to play a game of haunted mini golf.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10

Where: Golf N’ Stuff, 6503 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping. Mini golf costs $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Haunted Hermitage

At this family-friendly Halloween event, kids can put on their best costumes, trick-or-treat and feed some adorable cats.

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: Bring one item of unopened pet food

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona’s Children Association’s Trunk-or-Treat

Put on your costumes and get some free candy at this trunk-or-treat event.

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16

Where: 4703 E. Camp Lowell Dr. Ste. 101

Cost: Free to attend, make sure to RSVP

Visit the event page for more information.

Boo Bash 2026

This family-friendly Halloween event will feature trunk-or-treating, games, music and food trucks. Costumes are encouraged!

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17

Where: Lincoln Regional Park soccer fields, 4325 S. Pantano Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information

Marana’s 2026 Fall Festival

Celebrate fall in Marana! The annual festival is home to carnival rides, mutton busting, live music and performances, a beer garden and food trucks, artisan vendors, crafts and a screening of Hocus Pocus.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17

Where: Marana Heritage Farm, 12220 N. Heritage Park Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

HallOVeen Spooktacular

Oro Valley is celebrating Halloween with an evening of vendors, music, jumping castles, crafts, food trucks and trunk-or-treating.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17

Where: James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

C3 Car Club Tucson 5th Annual Trunk or Treat

Stop by this trunk or treat and enjoy lots of candy, cool costumes and decked-out trunks.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17

Where: Dave and Buster’s, 1390 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Night at the Arizona Historical Museum

The Arizona Historical Museum is putting on all kinds of spooky fun at this event like trick-or-treating, face painting, a craft lab, games and a scavenger hunt.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17

Where: Arizona Historical Museum, 949 E. 2nd St.

Cost: $10 per family, kids are free

Visit the event page for more information.

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FACT Spooktacular Trunk or Treat

Spreading Threads Clothing Bank and FACT are teaming up for a spooktacular trunk or treat. Expect lots of candy, fun and a costume parade.

When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 18, costume parade starts at 6 p.m.

Where: 401 N. Bonita Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Boo at the Zoo

Meet with princesses, pirates and superheroes at Reid Park Zoo's kid-friendly Halloween event. There will be comedic skeleton scenes, games and candy stations.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 22-25. Wednesday, Oct. 21, will be the sensory night with no flashing lights or loud music.

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $16 for adults and $14 for children 2-14. Timed tickets are required; purchase in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Festival

Casas Church is hosting a community-wide event with a trunk-or-treat, carnival games and food trucks.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23

Where: Casas Church, 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Pistons and Pumpkins

This family-friendly event combines trick-or-treating and classic cars! Kids can trick-or-treat around the Rolling Thru Time Auto Museum, where there will also be food trucks.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Rolling Thru Time Auto Museum, 4750 S. Park Ave.

Cost: $10 for general admission and $5 for children 6-12

Visit the event page for more information

PCSD trunk-or-treat

Visit Kino Sports Complex for a trunk-or-treat event hosted by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Randolph Center’s Brick-o-ween Masters Builders

LEGO builders of all ages are encouraged to stop by and build while enjoying live music and treats. Costumes are encouraged!

When: 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information

Trick-or-Treat the Avenue

Head to North Fourth Avenue for a family-friendly afternoon of trick-or-treating down the historic street. There will be a costume contest, and pets are welcome!

When: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Where: North Fourth Avenue.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Skate County Truck or Treat

Put on your skates and wear your best costume at this fun trunk-or-treat event.

When: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28

Where: Skate County, 7980 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $7 admission and $5 for skate rental

Visit the event page for more information.

Trunk or Treat

Put on your costume and head to Desert Drifter where you can indulge in candy, drinks and play some games.

When: 6-8 p.m.,Thursday, Oct. 29

Where: Desert Drifter, 3955 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

DJ Jahmar’s 4th Annual Community Trunk or Treat

DJ Jahmar is putting on a community trunk or treat, where families can stop by for free candy, live music and cool cars. Don’t forget your costume!

When: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Where: 99 Cent Bargain Warehouse parking lot, 5670 S. Nogales Hwy

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Monster Mash Family Bash

Main Event is hosting a spooky night filled with monster bowling, mummy chase tag, a dance party and a costume contest.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

Where: Main Event, 4700 S. Landing Way

Cost: $28.33

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween Party at Sonoran Glass School

Sonoran Glass School is throwing a Halloween party featuring a glass pumpkin patch, glass projects for kids to do and a scavenger hunt.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St.

Cost: Free to attend, projects cost between $25 and $45

Visit the event page for more information.