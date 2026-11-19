Cali Poole was home visiting family in Marana, having breakfast with her dad before heading to the airport for her flight back to New York when she got the call. She’d gone through the Radio City Rockettes’ audition process three times. This time, she made it.

Now 28, the Tucson native is in her first season as a Rockette in the Christmas Spectacular, the annual holiday show at Radio City Music Hall. Her younger sister Payton, who grew up dancing alongside her, is in her second season in the show’s ensemble.

Sharing a Christmas show with Payton again reminds Poole of her years at Tucson Dance Academy, where she trained through high school and danced in the studio’s annual holiday show.

“And so to now be able to do a Christmas show again at Radio City as a Rockette is like my childhood dreams come true, and I feel very at home,” Poole said.

Poole grew up in Marana in a rodeo family. She started dancing at 3 and remembers tap being her first class. For a while, she did both dance and rodeo. Around age 10, she had to choose. She picked dance.

All three Poole sisters grew up dancing. Poole remembers dancing Monday through Saturday, then going back on Sundays, usually her day off, to clean the studio and help pay for lessons.

Poole was about 13 when she first traveled to New York to dance. She began to imagine what it would be like to dance there for a living and said she “fell in love with that idea.”

After graduating with a BFA from the University of Arizona School of Dance, Poole moved to New York in 2021 to dance with a modern dance company. She knew about the Rockettes from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and from her Tucson studio director, who had been a Rockette herself. That winter, she finally saw the Christmas show in person.

“Seeing the show, I immediately was like, I want to do that,” she said.

Seeing a friend from the UA dance program become a Rockette helped her picture how she might get there herself. She started taking precision dance classes and learning from former Rockettes who taught the style.

Poole first went to an open audition in 2024. She said more than 1,000 dancers auditioned each year she tried out. For three summers, she attended the Rockettes’ weeklong conservatory, where mornings started with ballet and continued with classes in modern dance or tap. Dancers also learned parts of the Christmas Spectacular before the week ended with an invitation-only audition.

Opening night of the Christmas Spectacular fell on Poole’s 28th birthday. Her cast performed twice that day.

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“I mean, it was the best birthday ever,” Poole said. “I got to do my dream job.”

Each cast performs about 115 shows over the season, with as many as four in a day, Poole said. The Rockettes perform 10 numbers in this year’s show, including “Ring,” a new tap routine that brings Poole back to the style she started with.

As for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Poole said she didn’t yet know whether she’d perform with the Rockettes this year. “You will have to watch to find out,” she said.

The first night her family came to see the show, Poole was dressed as a reindeer. As the curtain went up, she found she could sneak a look at the audience from under her hat.

“And I remember peeking out and like seeing them in the audience, and I will never forget that,” she said.

Poole also gets to see her younger sister Payton dance from the wings. The ensemble performs a number called “Snow” just before one of Poole’s numbers, so she can watch her sister while she waits to go on.

“My favorite is watching her,” Poole said.

During one of her first few performances, Poole said she spotted the silhouette of a little girl in the audience trying to dance along with the Rockettes.

For young Tucson dancers who want to dance professionally, Poole’s advice is to “trust your gut and go for it.”

“It’s hard, but it’s possible,” she said.

Thinking back to the little girl in the audience, Poole added, ‘Just keep dancing.’”