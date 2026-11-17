Did you try to deep-fry a turkey on Thanksgiving and end up becoming a viral video on TikTok thanks to the flames that ensued?

Did you decide to give up on making homemade mac and cheese after burning the roux one too many times?

Or maybe you're renowned in your family for presenting perfection on a plate, but you just want to take this holiday off, relax for once and leave it to the professionals?

Whether you’re looking to place a pickup order or to make reservations, here’s a list of local places that will make sure your Thanksgiving dinner is one for the books:

Bashful Bandit BBQ

3686 E. Speedway

Leave turkey frying to the experts and let the Bashful Bandit BBQ pitmasters take care of it. Smoked and fried turkeys, fluffy dinner rolls, gravy, sausage stuffing and mac and cheese will all be available to order and pick up on the day before or on Thanksgiving.

They will also be offering ribs and smoked brisket.

Visit their website for more information or call 520-526-2368 to place an order. Make sure to place your orders before Nov. 22.

Blue Willow

2616 N. Campbell Ave.

Blue Willow's Thanksgiving menu this year includes a herb-roasted turkey breast, sage bread stuffing, roasted carrots, mashed potatoes, Hawaiian sweet rolls and a slice of homemade pumpkin pie. There will also be wine specials and a vegetarian dinner option.

Each meal is $45 per person and you must make reservations beforehand.

Visit their Facebook page for more information or call 520-327-7577 to reserve.

Kneller’s Delicatessen

2545 E. Speedway

Let’s be real: sometimes turkey is just too dry to enjoy. That’s why Kneller’s Deli is shaking things up this year and offering something new.

You can order their brisket dinner, which comes with their house smoked brisket, date gravy, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, house rye loaf and house pickles.

They also have a prime rib dinner option that features smoked prime rib au jus, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, house rye loaf and house pickles.

Pumpkin, pecan and apple pies are all available to order as well.

Make sure to place your order before Nov. 22.

Visit their Instagram page or call 520-955-881 for more information.

Harvest

10355 N. La Cañada Dr.

Is it just the two of you? Harvest's Thanksgiving dinner for two deal includes a 13-ounce roasted turkey breast, gravy, garlic whipped potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and two slices of pumpkin pie.

The dinner costs $50.99; call 520-731-1100 to place your order.

Charro Steak & Del Rey

188 E. Broadway; 7109 N. Oracle Road

Charro Steak knows what it takes to make an extravagant Thanksgiving feast. Their three-course dinner starts with a salad made with baby spinach, grilled butternut squash and marinated pink onions topped with candied pecans, mesquite-smoked goat cheese and smoked maple vinaigrette. For your entrée, you get to pick between their 100% all-natural, cage-free turkey featuring their smoked ancho gravy and cranberry compote, or their slow-cooked beef short rib. To go with the entrée, they will have various sides such as corn tamal stuffing, roasted poblano mashed potatoes and ancho gravy and mac and cheese.

Your dessert choices with the meal include pumpkin and hazelnut tamales, various empanadas, tres leches cake and a pecan pumpkin roll.

They will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and the dinner costs $64 per person.

Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Feast

3719 E. Speedway

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You can always count on Feast to help make your Thanksgiving delicious. Place an order by Nov. 21, and they will have your meal ready on Nov. 25, complete with reheating instructions.

This year, the menu includes dishes featuring turkey breast, legs and thighs, mashed potatoes, gravy, two types of stuffing (one for the non-meat eaters), winter squash stew, roasted beets, and bourbon pecan pie.

Visit their website for more information or call 520-326-9363 to place an order.

Dedicated

4500 E. Speedway

For years, Dedicated has been the go-to place to get all your gluten-free goodies.

They have breakfast options you can preorder, such as pumpkin bread, cinnamon pull-aparts and quiche.

For the dinner table, they will be making turkey meals for two with sliced turkey, dinner rolls, stuffing and gravy for $50.

They also have lots of pie flavors and other sweet treats.

You must place your order by noon on Nov. 21. Orders can be picked up on the 24th or 25th.

Visit their Instagram page for more information or call 520-209-2872 to place your order.

Tanque Verde Ranch

14301 E. Speedway

We’ve all had Thanksgiving dinner but what about a Thanksgiving brunch?

From 1:15-2:30 p.m., Tanque Verde Ranch will be hosting a special brunch featuring salads and small bites, a carving station, a pasta bar and other savory entrées including New York strip and grilled swordfish.

Visit their website for more information or call 520-731-5565 to make a reservation.

BubbaQue

5005 S. Campbell Ave.

You can preorder all kinds of Thanksgiving necessities including smoked turkey, smoked ham, mac and cheese, cornbread stuffing, collard greens, marshmallow-topped yams and peach cobbler.

You have until Nov. 20 to place your order, which will be ready for pickup on the 25th.

Visit their Instagram page for more information or call 520-532-3733 to place your order.

Wild Garlic Grill

2870 E. Skyline Dr.

If you’re looking to go all out this holiday, head to Wild Garlic Grill.

From 1-7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Wild Garlic Grill will be open and serving up a three-course meal where you’ll have entree options including turkey, prime rib-eye, filet mignon and rack of lamb, with meal prices ranging from $86 to $115.

The meal will end on a sweet note of bourbon pecan pie or crème brûlée.

Visit their Facebook page for more information or call 520-206-0017 to make a reservation.

Sonoran House Sam Hughes

2513 E. Sixth St.

Bring a little bit of Sonoran House to your house for dinner. You can place orders for their mesquite-smoked turkey, which can come with sides like shaved brussels and arugula, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, and dinner rolls. Of course, they have pumpkin pie, too.

You have until Nov. 21 to place your order on their website.

Don’t forget about the pies!

Dessert on Thanksgiving is just as important as the turkey. Impress your guests with decadent pie and other sweet treats from these local bakeries: