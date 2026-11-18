Surprise, surprise, it’s another jam-packed weekend in Tucson!

A huge bike race, holiday markets and dance parties all are on the schedule! Keep reading to see what fun events are happening in town this weekend.

New Events:

2026 Fall Ikebana Festival

This festival celebrates ikebana, the traditional Japanese art of floral arrangement. During the event, you’ll be able to admire displays of floral compositions created by Ikebana artists and enthusiasts.

When: Nov. 19-22

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Thanksgiving Benefit for Casa Maria

Hotel Congress will be hosting this concert benefiting Casa Maria Soup Kitchen ahead of Thanksgiving.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

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Fall Artisans Market

Tucson Museum of Art's Fall Artisans Market is set to feature more than 100 artists bringing their pottery, glasswork, jewelry and other artwork to the market space. There will also be live music and delicious food vendors.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 20-22

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Milagro en el Barrio Comedy for Charity

This comedy show will help raise money to buy Christmas toys for kids.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20

Where: O'Malley's, 247 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

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Jaripeo Night

Dance the night away to live bands and DJs playing banda, cumbia and corridos.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Rd.

Cost: $22.11

Visit the event page for more information.

Trans Day of Remembrance

This inclusive event will feature music and local performers, food, a resource fair, live screen printing and an altar to honor those taken too soon.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20

Where: 4th Ave. Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

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Queerd Science

Queerd Science is described as an event "where science and burlesque intersect." LGBTQ STEM professionals are paired with a burlesque or drag performer who will then be tasked with interpreting the field of the researcher through music and dance.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Family Festival

Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting a day of fun festivities on Nov. 21, featuring all kinds of live entertainment, games, sports, activities and so much more!

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Reid Park, 22nd Street and Country Club Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks

Visit the event page for more information.

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Watch twinkling lights and holiday floats wind through Downtown Tucson

Head to Downtown Tucson on Saturday, Dec. 5 for the 32nd annual Downtown Parade of Lights. Festivities begin at 3 and the parade will start at 6:30 at Jacome Plaza. Don't miss Southern Arizona's largest holiday parade and free fun for the whole family! Learn about the parade route, sponsors and more at DowntownParadeofLights.com.

Pies y Pan

Food influencer Carmen Quiere Comer is hosting a market dedicated to homemade pies and bread. There will also be music, a food truck and crafts.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: 4th Ave. Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Kickback Cavern

Arizona Angeli and Celestia Collective are teaming up to put on a witchy market featuring a free clothing swap, free crafts like button making, a sticker swap, tarot readings and more.

When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Celestia Collective, 1122 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Admission is free with an item donation or if you bring clothes for the clothing swap, otherwise it is $20 at the door

Visit the event page for more information.

Kittens ‘n Comedians

Head to Hunter’s Kitten Lounge where you can enjoy a comedy show while cuddling cute cats.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Hunter’s Kitten Lounge, 5319 E. Speedway

Cost: $20, this is an 18+ event

Visit the event page for more information.

Fae Fest

This whimsical festival features a market, live entertainment, a costume parade, crafts, a scavenger hunt and more. Make sure to dress in your best fairy costume!

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Rd.

Cost: $10, $5 for those ages 5-17

Visit the event page for more information.

El Tour de Tucson

El Tour de Tucson has been around for more than four decades, bringing riders from around the globe to cycle the perimeter of the Old Pueblo. Ride day happens Nov. 21, but there's also a three-day expo and fiesta with vendors.

When: Saturday, Nov. 21 is ride day. The expo is Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 19-21

Where: The expo is held at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Various prices to ride. Expo is free to attend, bring money for shopping and food.

Visit the event page for more information.

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Desert Haze Market

Shop all kinds of vintage clothing when this market pops up at La Rosa.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: $5 admission

Visit the event page for more information.

Y2K Perreo Party

This Y2K-inspired party will have a tramp stamp station, a bedazzling station, a fashion show, a glamour shot photo booth and DJs playing reggaeton hits.

When: 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Ornament Painting

Head to Tucson Hop Shop where Handcrafted by Care will be there with her Art Cart! You’ll be able to pick two clay ornaments you’d like to paint, creating the perfect Christmas masterpiece.

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: $15 each or 2 for $20 if you sign up on Eventbrite

Visit the event page for more information.

Holiday Night Market

Old Tucson is putting on a holiday market that’ll include local vendors, food trucks and lots of festive cheer.

When: 6:30 - 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Binho Tournament

King of Canchita is hosting a Binho tournament at Zerai’s that’ll feature a live DJ, local vendors and a night full of futbol fun.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Zerai’s Intl’ Bar, 2725 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to spectators, $25 for player entry

Visit the event page for more information.

Thanks & Giving Festival

Arizona Bilingual Newspaper will be giving away up to 1,000 free turkeys to help community members prepare for Thanksgiving. There will also be music, raffle, food and other resources available.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Where: El Pueblo Neighborhood Center, 101 W. Irvington Rd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Holiday Centerpiece Workshop

This complimentary workshop will teach participants how to create stunning centerpieces for the holidays.

When: 1- 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Where: Crescent Moon Mercantile, 2801 E. Grant Rd.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Sonoran Sundays

Yolia Botanica is hosting a community market where not only can people come together to connect, but also pick up some locally made goodies.

When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Where: Yolia Botanica,1307 W. St. Mary’s Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

Recurring Events:

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.

When: Various dates; check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex

Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday, guided by instructor Joanna!

When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Run Club

This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine

Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their Instagram page for more information.

Open Studio at the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild

Artists of all levels are invited to bring their supplies and enjoy a relaxed, creative morning in the gallery.

When: 9 a.m. to noon every Friday

Where: SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway

Cost: Donation of $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes

Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, and craft cocktails!

When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Community Markets

Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More

Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.

When: Various dates throughout November

Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4877 E. Speedway

Cost: Typically $0 to $15

Visit their event page for more information.

Workshops and Events at Di Luna

Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From a creative writing workshop to a book bedazzling event, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

When: Various dates in November

Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Prices vary

Visit the event page for more information.