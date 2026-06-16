The monsoon, and 100 degree weather have finally arrived in Tucson, which means there's plenty of summer fun to look forward to this weekend.

From Father's Day paint & sips, to summer solstice celebrations and monsoon parties, we've compiled our list of 40 exciting events happening June 19-21

New This Week

Market Cup Soccer Watch Party

Catch World Cup matches while you shop, eat, and enjoy the Tanque Verde Swap Meet. Bring your friends, wear your favorite team’s colors for free admission.

When: 3-11 p.m. Friday, June 19

Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road

Cost: Free admission for guests wearing a team jersey.

Visit their event page for more information.

Ziggy Marley at Fox Tucson Theatre

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 19

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: Tickets starting at $24.

Visit their event page for more information.

Sulk

Dance your heart out to the best of Darkwave, NuGoth, Body Music, and Industrial music.

When: 9 p.m. Friday, June 19

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. 4th Ave.

Cost: $5

Visit their event page for more information.

Book Swap Breakfast Brunch

Bring your gently loved books to swap with fellow readers, browse the community book table, and discover your next favorite read while connecting with other book lovers. Each ticket includes a delicious breakfast lineup and refreshments.

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20

Where: Ley Amber Collective, 4664 E Speedway

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Pride & Potions

Stop by Celestia Collective for free activities, affordable local artist activity tables, delicious Celestia coffee, a midday meditation, and the opening of their Summer art gallery, "Gay & Grimoire."

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 20

Where: Celestia Collective, 1122 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for vendors.

Visit the event page for more information.

Father's Day Paint and Sip

Skip the tie, skip the socks, paint dad a Koozie. All supplies are included with drink purchase.

When: 12-2 p.m. Saturday, June 20

Where: The Monkey Bar, 1120 S. Wilmot Road

Cost: Supplies free with drink purchase.

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Solstice Celebration

In honor of the summer solstice, get creative glazing a beautiful saguaro sunshine tile, sip lemonade, and shop local vendors.

When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 20

Where: Studio C, 730 S Stone Ave.

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

The Official Pride Bar Crawl

Get Ready to Crawl, Celebrate, and Shine with The Official Pride Bar Crawl! Enjoy a day of colorful drinks, good vibes, and epic bar-hopping fun, followed by drag shows and an after party.

This year, 20% of this event's proceeds will go to Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

When: Various times starting at 4 p.m., Saturday June 20

Where: Various Locations

Cost: Prices not yet announced.

Visit the event page for more information.

Monswoon Party

Celebrate Tucson's beloved rainy season with 20 artists and bakers with monsoon-themed items including jewelry, candles, soap, prints, treats and more.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 20

Where: The Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for vendors.

Visit their event page for more information.

Arizona Short Film Festival 2026

Discover a new lineup of short films from around the world and celebrate the art of short filmmaking.

When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

Cost: $7

Visit their event page for more information.

Movie Night with Cats

Head over to Hunter’s Kitten Lounge where you’ll get to snuggle up to some cute cats and enjoy a cozy movie night.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 20

Where: Hunter’s Kitten Lounge, 5319 E. Speedway

Cost: $25

Visit their event page for more information.

Science at Sunset: The Science Behind project Hail Mary

Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium explores the real science behind the hit movie Project Hail Mary.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 20

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $12-18

Visit their event page for more information.

Tucson Juneteenth Festival

The Tucson Juneteenth Festival is celebrating all month long with various fun events, which include a gospel jubilee, an art show and more! The main festival takes place June 20 with live entertainment, kid-friendly activities, vendors and food trucks.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 20

Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Flow for the Soul with Tom Kench

Join Tom Kench, for an unforgettable night of dancing, collaboration, love, and fun!

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 20

Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

The Game Show Show

Join Tucson Improv Movement for a night of gameshow style fun. The Game Show Show pits contestants against each other in this improvised show with fabulous prizes!

When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E 9th Street

Cost: $9

Visit their event page for more information.

Return to the '80s: Hotel Congress Retro Night

Retro night brings the ultimate ’80s dance party back to Club Congress with neon beats, new wave classics, and a packed floor!

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 20

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their event page for more information.

Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Loft Theatre

Let’s do the Time Warp again! with the campy cult classic that will always make us shiver with antici … pation! pull on those fishnets and watch the Heavy Petting shadow cast in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, a Loft Cinema tradition for nearly 50 years.

When: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 20

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $9

Visit the event page for more information.

Beaded Botanicals & Brews

Create your own adorable beaded succulent planter and sip on your favorite coffee drink

When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 21

Where: HeeMee Cafe & Bakery, 800 E. University Blvd

Cost: $40

Visit their event page for more information.

Summer Solstice at MSA Annex

Celebrate the longest day of the year with yoga, music, and local vendors.

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, June 21

Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Cost: $35

Visit their event page for more information.

Comedy Shenanigans

Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter at this showcase featuring some of the funniest comedians around!

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 21

Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave.

Cost: $5-15

Visit the event page for more information

Summer Night Party

Desert Drifter Coffee will be throwing a summer party at their Oro Valley location. Expect to see all kinds of local vendors, tasty drinks, a food truck and tattoos.

When: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 21

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Where: Desert Drifter Coffee, 10335 N. La Canada Drive

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer-long events:

$3 Ticket Tuesdays at Reid Park Zoo

Every Tuesday throughout June and July, admission to Reid Park Zoo will be $3 for everyone!

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays in June and July

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.

Cost: $3

Visit their event page for more information.

$5 Fridays at the Tucson Botanical Gardens

Enjoy $5 admission to the Tucson Botanical Gardens every Friday through September 25.

When: Fridays through September 26

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $5

Visit their event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturdays June 6 through August 29

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $24.95 for kids ages 3-12.

Visit the event page for more information.

Night Ops at the Pima Air & Space Museum

The Pima Air & Space Museum is staying open late four times this summer! Watch as the sun sets over the planes and enjoy themed activities.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 6 and 20

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $15 for ages 13 and up, free for ages 12 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 6-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Aug. 28

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler evening temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities including keeper chats, animal encounters, face painting, games and live music.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 8

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $12 for adults, $8.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

12 Weeks of Foodie Summer

Every week, Tucson Foodie is picking a foodie theme and you’re tasked to go to a locally owned restaurant that fits in the theme. You then snap a picture of your receipt, submit them online and you’ll be entered for the chance to win some fun prizes!

When: Running until August 9

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free to enter, visit their website to sign up and get started.

Visit their event page for more information.

Recurring Events:

Events at Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm

Summer is the perfect time to experience the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm! The owners are celebrating with tours, themed workshops, and exciting events! Check out their seasonal teas at Lavender Manor!

When: Various dates in June

Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle. (Some workshops are available in Tucson at The Lavender Manor, 347 E. Fourth Street.)

Cost: $15 for tours and tastings

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex

Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday in May, guided by instructor, Joanna!

When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Run Club

This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine

Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their Instagram page for more information.

West Side community rides

Join the West Side community on the third Thursday of every month for a fun group ride from Transit Cycles to Dragoon Brewing. The brewery will also be serving $1 pints and Muncheez food truck will be cooking up food.

When: 5:30 p.m. meet up at Transit Cycles and the ride starts at 6 p.m.

Where: Transit Cycles, 267 S. Avenida del Convento Bldg. 10

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Paint & Sip Party

Unwind, listen to great music, and learn real painting techniques from professional artists.

When: 6-8 p.m. every Friday

Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes

Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, craft cocktails!

When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in June

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

Enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire alongside a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and most Fridays

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road.

Cost: $49 without dinner, $89 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Community Markets

Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More

Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.

When: Various dates throughout June

Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4570 E. Broadway.

Cost: Typically $0 to $15

Visit their event page for more information.

Workshops and Events at Di Luna

Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From a Pride Night Markets to a listening party for Olivia Rodrigo's new album, there's something for everyone to enjoy

When: Various dates in June

Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Prices vary

Visit the event page for more information.