Punk rock music filled a warmly lit room as vendors stood behind tables lined with an assortment of hand-made products, artwork and services. They’re part of the first Goth Beautycon, a market filled with unique clothing, artists, hair pieces and fashion accessories.

It’s organized by Desert Goth Club, a group in southern Arizona that hosts themed events, festivals, meet-ups and markets for Tucson’s alternative community.

“I just wanted to offer a hands-on one-stop shop for all things goth and alternative,” said Cat Costello, 42, creator of Desert Goth Club. “I create things that I wish I could go to.”

She said her organization brings people together across southern Arizona through shared interests in music, clothing, makeup and forms of self expression.

Costello has hosted more than 100 events with the club, ranging anywhere from DJ parties and festivals to cake decorating and markets.

Back to the beginning

Costello started experimenting with alternative fashion at a young age.

“I got made fun of a lot at school because I would make my own clothes,” she said. “But there weren’t clothes that I wanted to wear. The options are so limited.”

That was a major motivation for creating a club in 2020, weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Costello started running events under the name Cry Fest before switching to Desert Goth Club in early 2026 after officially registering her business as a limited liability company.

“When things started opening back up again, that’s when venues were asking me to help them get people to come back into bars and clubs,” she said. “The biggest event I ever hosted was an Emo Night at Brickbox.”

Roughly 500-plus people were in attendance, with a line wrapping around the entire surrounding neighborhood and local news stations talking about it on the radio, she said.

“It was like, once we filled up the whole space and got rid of all those people, it just got full again. It was like that until the last minute,” she said.

Eventually, the venues became so well-attended that people complained of overcrowding. At this point, Costello said she knew something had to change.

After cutting down on vendors to free up space, someone walked into Costello’s life that changed the game: event coordinator Iliegh Padilla.

A helping hand

Earlier this year, Padilla, a vendor at an event, noticed Costello was running back-and-forth all night, unable to enjoy the fruits of her labor.

“She came up and said, ‘Do you need any help?’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean, help?’” Costello said. “I never had anyone help me. I never had anyone want to help me.”

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Padilla, 28, is now an event coordinator for the club while continuing to run her own business, Braids by Iliegh.

“I use sustainable hair from local businesses, and then I accessorize all of the hairpieces with items found from local businesses or art thrift stores and local vendors,” Padilla said. “From when I first started, I feel like Desert Goth Club is starting to see a much more whimsical side to it.”

But working with Desert Goth Club has helped her find community.

“Everybody is so friendly, and I feel like everybody really supports each other,” she said.

Costello and Padilla are the only two official coordinators of Desert Goth Club, collaborating to host limited or no-cost events for people in Tucson.

Alt community

Events like Goth Beautycon have built a community space for Tucsonans to find all things alternative without feeling like they are limited to selective name-brand items.

While a majority of the events put on by Desert Goth Club attract an alternative group of individuals, Costello said they are for everyone, goth or not.

“I’ve had so many people direct message me saying, ‘Do I have to be goth to come?’” Costello said. “Anybody who likes the culture can come and enjoy the music, the projects and events.”

These events and community are also relatively tight knit, she said, so they are a great place to make new connections.

“If someone wants to meet a nail artist that does those really cool claw nails, or someone wants to try a colorful hair color, they would be able to meet an artist at one of these events to get hooked up with,” Costello said.

At the recent beautycon event was Nareza, a plus-size, second-hand clothing booth run by Nicole Richardson, one of the vendors.

“There is definitely a lack of plus size anything when you’re looking at thrifting,” Richardson said. “I myself am plus size, so I first started selling things out of my own closet because I kept replacing them.”

Eventually she started finding plus-size pieces off of online thrift sites as well as in-person stores that align with different alternative styles, she said.

“I started doing this in August 2025,” she said. “Everytime I’ve [set up a booth], I’ve had quite the following.”

The idea behind Desert Goth Club is to create more of those connections, Costello said, and to bring together a wide group of people to enjoy Tucson’s alt scene.

“I don’t think you have to look a certain way to like a certain music or culture,” she said. “It really is for everyone.”

Arizona Sonoran News is a news service of the University of Arizona School of Journalism