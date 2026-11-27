Thanksgiving’s over and now it’s time to put up the Christmas trees! Get a head start on all the holiday fun and check out these festive events that are starting this weekend!

LightsUp! A Festival of Illumination

Kick off the holiday season with a stroll through the Tucson Botanical Gardens. There will be luminaria displays and 1 million twinkling lights.

When: 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, Nov. 27 through Jan. 10; closed Christmas

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $25 and up, depending on the day

Visit the event page for more information.

Yuletide at Old Tucson

Old Tucson is hosting a holiday experience that will highlight "the unique Wild West history of Old Tucson" with live shows, interactive experiences and period costumes.

When: 5-10 p.m. on select dates through Nov. 27-Dec.23

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Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $35 and up, depending on the day

Visit the event page for more information.

Festive Fridays at Trail Dust Town

The holiday season has arrived at Trail Dust Town! Festive Fridays will feature snow every hour from 4:45-7:45 p.m., holiday drinks, $10 amusement ride wristbands, stunt shows and train rides.

When: 4-8 p.m. Fridays Nov. 27- Dec. 18

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for rides, food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.