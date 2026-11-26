Visitors to Tucson’s beloved Sabino Canyon can now browse collectible gear, apparel, toys, games and more at the new Sabino Canyon Store.

The new retail space inside of the visitor center at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Rd., is a first-time collaboration between Western National Parks and the United States Forest Service.

“Everything that is in the store has been in some way developed with and approved by the United States Forest Service to best reflect the mission of Sabino Canyon,” said Western National Parks’ Senior Content and Communications Manager Julie Thompson. “We've really worked hard to make this a space that feels comfortable, feels like home, and feels like it's an extension of your Sabino Canyon experience.”

Western National Parks operates more than 66 stores across 12 states, many of which are located close-to or inside National Parks, trying to curate specific products for each store that are relevant to the surrounding area.

In the Sabino Canyon Store, she said visitors can find everything from work made by local artisans, to outdoor apparel and Sabino Canyon collectibles.

“You'll find some creature comforts for the canyon if you're looking for a snack or a water bottle. There's all kinds of toys, educational toys, and books and games for kids,” Thompson said. “It's really a place where you could go do your holiday shopping if you're looking for somebody who has a real Tucson heart. It's a really wide gamut. There's also artisan crafts that are all unique, one of a kind, handcrafted by artists from the southwestern region and reaching down into Mexico.”

Some of the Tucson and Sabino-themed items include a roadrunner T-shirt and a shirt featuring Sabino Canyon in the shape of the Forest Service badge.

“There is a really cool tote bag that has a yin-yang of Sabino Canyon and Mount Lemmon. I really do love that because that design is a very unique exclusive design and it really calls to the heart of sort of what Tucson is all about, having those two really iconic places.”

Some of the other products offered are FAQs about saguaros and know-your-bird guides.

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“There's a few books in there that are guides to national parks in general,” Thompson said. “I believe there are probably a few books in there that are a little bit broader than Southern Arizona.”

Everything purchased inside of the store directly benefits Coronado National Forest, Thompson said.

“It can be used to help support programs and other initiatives up toward the Mount Lemmon area,” she said.

While the new shop is currently open for business, the official grand opening will take place Dec. 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a ribbon cutting, opening remarks from the Forest Service, and a few special guests including local artists Jenni Price, Susan Libby and Kristin Harvey Thompson said.

Other planned highlights include crafts with Tucson artist Julie Bonner, nature and birding experiences with experts including Instagram's Tucson Birder and photo-op appearances by Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl on Friday.

“We’re also really excited to introduce two food trucks to Sabino Canyon,” Thompson said.

Visitors to Sabino will be able to enjoy post-hike coffee drinks from Bitty & Beau’s Coffee and Italian ice from Gelu, both of which will be on-site for the grand opening.

Can’t make the weekend festivities? Don’t worry, the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, the same hours as the visitor center.