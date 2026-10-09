The 22nd annual Tucson Film Festival returns Oct. 8-11, for a weekend of independent filmmaking, storytelling, music, and special events.

This year’s program features six feature-length films and 30 short films with connections to Arizona and the desert, including documentary, narrative and personal filmmaking.

The festival kicked off on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with a showing of “Test,” directed by Sam McConnell. “Test,” starring Brock Yurich, Tammy Blanchard, Paloma Garcia-Lee and Matthew Morrison, is the story of Eddie, a young bodybuilder struggling to define himself in a community with limited opportunity.

The festival officially opens Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. with “The Palomino,” a documentary from director Adrienne Isom and writer KP Hawthorn. The film explores the history of Los Angeles honky-tonk and the California country music scene from 1949 to 1995.

On Saturday, the festival is hosting the world premiere of “Music Ruined My Life,” directed by Matt Goldman, a University of Arizona graduate. The documentary follows Goldman’s attempt to form an experimental jazz-punk trio while attending the UofA in the 1990s, drawing from a lifetime of video documentation, and explores creativity, failure, and the lasting impact of artistic ambition.

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The two other feature films being presented over the weekend are “Street Smart: Lessons from a TV Icon,” by director Ernie Bustamante at 3 p.m. Oct. 10 and "Uncommitted," a film by director Razi Jafri at 3 p.m. Oct. 11.

Some of the short films on the lineup include “Avante Guard,” “Bears in Hot Tubs,” “Buff,” “Higher Education,” and “Breakfast at Berghain.”

The festival concludes Sunday evening with director Kieran Thompson’s “The Only Way Out Is Through.” The narrative drama follows three high school friends on a backpacking trip in search of hope and a better life. The film stars Alex MacNicoll and Beau Knapp.

“These three anchor films truly represent the mission of the festival and I hope audiences will enjoy them,” said Michael Toubassi, festival director and founder. “We are thrilled to welcome these fantastic films and filmmakers to Tucson.”

All showings will be held at The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. and tickets start at just $10. For more information on tickets and scheduling, visit the The Tucson Film Festival website.