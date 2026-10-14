What better way to celebrate the nice weather than with fun weekend plans? Whether you want to eat your heart out at Tucson Meet Yourself or take a spooky ghost tour at Hotel Congress, there’s something cool for everyone to do this week!

New events this week

First Round

Songwriters are coming together to perform songs they’ve written on a four-day deadline based on a prompt drawn from a hat.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Chinese Chorizo Festival

This festival celebrates the lost historic food symbol of Chinese chorizo. Various restaurants and food vendors will serve dishes made with Chinese chorizo throughout the month.

When: Select dates through November

Where: Various locations across Tucson

Cost: Varies based on event and menu item

Visit the event page for more information.

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Tucson Terrorfest Horror-Con and Film Festival

The annual Tucson Terrorfest Horror-Con and Film Festival celebrates all things horror with the film festival at The Screening Room and the Horror-Con at the Ramada downtown. The convention portion has been described as your typical convention experience, like Tucson Comic-Con — but horror.

When: Friday, Oct. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 18

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.; and Ramada, 777 W. Cushing St.

Cost: $8

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Meet Yourself

Folklife festival Tucson Meet Yourself brings hundreds of thousands of people to downtown Tucson each year to celebrate the food, music, dance and arts of our city's many cultures.

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Where: Jacomé Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to watch performances and demonstrations; bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Coffee, Tea + Matcha Soap Making Workshop

Naked Fig Soap and Wijaya House are teaming up to put on a soap-making workshop where you can create a collection of four round soaps using drink-inspired scents. Each guest gets to take home their soaps and the reusable soap mold.

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16

Where: Wijaya House, 2516 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $48

Visit the event page for more information.

Southern AZ Home Show

The biannual Southern AZ Home Show is back at the Tucson Convention Center where you can meet with hundreds of experts and vendors specializing in home improvement, interior design, outdoor living and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 16-18

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $8 for adults, free for kids ages 12 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Haunted Hermitage

At this family-friendly Halloween event, kids can put on their best costumes, trick-or-treat and feed some adorable cats.

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: Bring one item of unopened pet food

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona’s Children Association’s Trunk-or-Treat

Put on your costumes and get some free candy at this trunk-or-treat event.

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16

Where: 4703 E. Camp Lowell Dr. Ste. 101

Cost: Free to attend, make sure to RSVP

Visit the event page for more information.

Boo Bash 2026

This family-friendly Halloween event will feature trunk-or-treating, games, music and food trucks. Costumes are encouraged!

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17

Where: Lincoln Regional Park soccer fields, 4325 S. Pantano Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information

Marana’s 2026 Fall Festival

Celebrate fall in Marana! The annual festival is home to carnival rides, mutton busting, live music and performances, a beer garden and food trucks, artisan vendors, crafts and a screening of Hocus Pocus.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17

Where: Marana Heritage Farm, 12220 N. Heritage Park Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

HallOVeen Spooktacular

Oro Valley is celebrating Halloween with an evening of vendors, music, jumping castles, crafts, food trucks and trunk-or-treating.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17

Where: James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

C3 Car Club Tucson 5th Annual Trunk or Treat

Stop by this trunk or treat and enjoy lots of candy, cool costumes and decked-out trunks.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17

Where: Dave and Buster’s, 1390 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Night at the Arizona Historical Museum

The Arizona Historical Museum is putting on all kinds of spooky fun at this event like trick-or-treating, face painting, a craft lab, games and a scavenger hunt.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17

Where: Arizona Historical Museum, 949 E. 2nd St.

Cost: $10 per family; kids are free

Visit the event page for more information.

Pieces of Us: The Art of Recovery and Resilience Opening Reception

This community mental health art show celebrates the ways the arts support mental health and recovery here in Southern Arizona. Their opening night reception will include hors d’oeuvres by Cafe 54, drinks and live music.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17

Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Rd.

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

BaRN Dance of Resilience: An Afternoon of Music, Stories and Inspiration

Sustainable Tucson is hosting a celebratory event where there will be food, music and a community dance.

When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17

Where: Small Business Center, 600 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, make sure to RSVP

Visit the event page for more information.

Park Wellness at Park Place Mall

Studio Fuerza and Park Place Mall are teaming up to offer a free pilates class at the mall. Whether you’re a newbie or expert, this class is for everyone to enjoy!

When: 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17

Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend. Make sure to register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Slugfest

This event will include performances by 12 bands, a mini skatepark, vintage clothing and art installations.

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17

Where: 4th Ave. Coalition, 311 E. 7th St.

Cost: $32

Visit the event page for more information.

Boots in the Park

The biggest country music party is coming to Tucson! Boots in the Park features various country artists, line dancing, food and cold beer.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Where: Rillito Park, 4502 N. 1st Ave.

Cost: Tickets start at $99

Visit the event page for more information

Tea Party Art Class

Indulge in delicious treats and tea while you work on an art project. This month’s theme is the Mad Hatter.

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When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Where: Many Hands Artisans, 3054 N. 1st Ave.

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Tios & Tias Day Boogie

Dance your heart out while DJ Chris Villas plays all kinds of music like oldies, rap/R&B, Latin and funk.

When: 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $25.24

Visit the event page for more information.

FACT Spooktacular Trunk or Treat

Spreading Threads Clothing Bank and FACT are teaming up for a spooktacular trunk or treat. Expect lots of candy, fun and a costume parade.

When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 18, costume parade starts at 6 p.m.

Where: 401 N. Bonita Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Buttons & Baubles with Tucson Creative ReUse

For this workshop, you’ll get to browse a selection of buttons, baubles and other treasures to create a one-of-a-kind piece.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20

Where: Tucson Creative ReUse, 419 N. 4th Ave.

Cost: $7.18

Visit the event page for more information.

Recurring events

Not Too Frightful Fridays

Trail Dust Town is playing it safe this Halloween — no scares or haunts, just fun! On four Fridays this month, you can go trick-or-treating near the amusement rides, watch a Halloween-themed stunt show and enjoy fall-themed drinks and snacks.

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 9-30

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $10 wristbands for unlimited rides

Visit the event page for more information.

Ghost Tours at Old Tucson

Old Tucson, which is said to be haunted, is hosting ghost tours this fall. Hear stories of ghosts at Old Tucson during this guided 90-minute tour.

When: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays in October

Where: Old Tucson, 201 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $31.71

Visit the event page for more information.

Nightfall

Nightfall at Old Tucson is back for another year with scare zones, haunted mazes, stunt shows and live entertainment.

When: Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 31

Where: Old Tucson, 201 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $37 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Haunted Hotel Tours

On this 30-minute walking tour, you’ll explore all of Hotel Congress’ scary secrets, including the lady of the staircase, the Victorian gentleman in Room 214 and other spooky ghosts.

When: Fridays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at noon and 1 p.m.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15 for adults and $10 for kids

Visit the event page for more information

The Slaughterhouse

Tucson's haunted house, The Slaughterhouse, is open for another year of scares with ghouls, butchers, chainsaws and clowns.

When: Thursdays through Sundays through Nov. 1

Where: The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road

Cost: $20 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival

Pick your perfect pumpkin and enjoy a number of kid-friendly activities such as carnival rides and a jumping pillow.

When: Thursdays through Sundays, Oct. 3-31

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: $20 and up. It's recommended to buy tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Historic Downtown Tucson Ghost Walk

Join Freaky Foot Tours and walk around Downtown Tucson where they will stop at all the haunted spots in the area, sharing the spooky ghost stories that go along with each location.

When: Nightly at 8 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Meets at Hotel Congress on the Toole Avenue side of the building, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $29

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.

When: Various dates; check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $30 and up. Preregistration may be required for these events

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex

Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday, guided by instructor Joanna!

When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Run Club

This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine

Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their Instagram page for more information.

Open Studio at the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild

Artists of all levels are invited to bring their supplies and enjoy a relaxed, creative morning in the gallery.

When: 9 a.m. to noon every Friday

Where: SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway

Cost: Donation of $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes

Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, and craft cocktails!

When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Community Markets

Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More

Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.

When: Various dates throughout October

Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4877 E. Speedway

Cost: Typically $0 to $15

Visit their event page for more information.

Workshops and Events at Di Luna

Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From a creative writing workshop to a book bedazzling event, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

When: Various dates in October

Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Prices vary

Visit the event page for more information.