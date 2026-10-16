Don’t wait till last minute to make your Halloween plans! Get your costume ready and head to one of these fun, spooky events happening around town this month.

Ghost Tours at Old Tucson

Old Tucson, which is said to be haunted, is hosting ghost tours this fall. Hear stories of ghosts at Old Tucson during this guided 90-minute tour.

When: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays in October

Where: Old Tucson, 201 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $31.71

Visit the event page for more information.

Nightfall

Nightfall at Old Tucson is back for another year with scare zones, haunted mazes, stunt shows and live entertainment.

When: Thursdays-Sundays through Oct. 31

Where: Old Tucson, 201 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $37 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Haunted Hotel Tours

On this 30-minute walking tour, you’ll explore all of Hotel Congress’ scary secrets, including the lady of the staircase, the Victorian gentleman in Room 214 and other spooky ghosts.

When: Fridays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15 for adults and $10 for kids

Visit the event page for more information

The Slaughterhouse

Tucson's haunted house, The Slaughterhouse, is open for another year of scares with ghouls, butchers, chainsaws and clowns.

When: Opens on Friday, Oct. 2. Then it runs Thursdays-Sundays through Nov. 1

Where: The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road

Cost: $20 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Dark Circus - Festival of Fools

Desert Goth Club is hosting this medieval festival that features live music, an oddities market, jesters and sirens. Come dressed in your best Renaissance outfit!

When: Market starts at 5 p.m. and music at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10 for advance tickets and $12 on the day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Ghosted! By Roz Hernandez

Roz Hernandez is bringing her queer comedy paranormal podcast to Tucson! At this event, patrons are encouraged to share their scariest ghost stories for a chance to win a prize.

When: 8-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23

Where: IBT’s, 616 N. 4th Ave.

Cost: $37.05

Visit the event page for more information.

Sinners Juke Joint Party

Old Tucson is throwing an immersive evening inspired by the movie “Sinners.” Expect live music, food, drinks and fun! Come dressed in your best southern-gothic costume.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23

Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road

Cost: $81.88

Visit the event page for more information.

Nightmare on Congress Street

It's almost time for one of the biggest parties of the year. This big bash at Hotel Congress features two costume contests, vendors, live music and drink specials.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

Get in the Halloween spirit and enjoy a candlelight concert where musicians will play all kinds of spooky music like “Thriller” by Michael Jackson and the “Ghostbusters” theme.

When: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Scottish Rite Cathedral, 160 S. Scott Ave.

Cost: Tickets start at $39

Visit the event page for more information.

Goth Clothing and Halloween Costume Exchange

Need a costume or need to get rid of one? Head to this clothing exchange where you can get some spooky new-to-you items.

When: 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Where: Mr. Heads Gallery, 513 N. 4th Ave.

Cost: Free, this is a 21+ event

Visit the event page for more information.

Bloodlust: A Vampiric Rave

Come dressed in your best vampire attire and enjoy performances, live music, a tattoo booth, a photo booth and more.

When: 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Where: Brick Box Brewery, 220 E. Broadway

Cost: $15 for advance tickets and $20 on the day of

Visit the event page for more information.

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Ghouls Just Want to Have Fun

This queer Halloween cabaret will have live music, dance performances, burlesque and more!

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: $25.45

Visit the event page for more information.

Adult Night Costume Contest at Skate County

Show off your skating skills AND your cool costume at this spooky event.

When: 8-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Where: Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $6 admission and $5 skate rental, this is an 18+ event

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween Baddie Bash II: Return of the Baddies

This Halloween party will feature live music, a costume contest and lots of dancing!

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

Where: Brick Box Brewery, 220 E. Broadway

Cost: $11.20

Visit the event page for more information.

Masque-RAVE: A Devil’s Night Ball

Celebrate halloween early at this spooky dance party. Expect live dj sets, a costume contest, vendors, cabaret and more!

When: 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $12 for advance tickets and $15 on the day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Znora Halloween Party

This rock party will feature live music, food trucks, vendors and costume prizes.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Night of the Living Glam: Till Death Do Us Party

This Halloween, the Treasury 1929 is hosting a party that includes cocktails, dancing and performances. Costumes are encouraged!

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: The Treasury 1929, 2 E. Congress St.

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Monster Mass

Need Halloween plans? Head to La Rosa for the ultimate spooky party, featuring live music, costume contests, a photo booth, tarot and more.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Totally Hot Halloween

Hotel Congress is hosting two Halloween parties and this one on the holiday! Expect drink specials, costume contests and DJ sets.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15 for advance tickets and $20 on the day of the party. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

The Official Halloween Bar Crawl

Grab your friends, put on your costume and get ready to drink some creepy cocktails at this bar-hopping event.

When: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: Check in at Highwire Lounge, 30 S. Arizona Ave.

Cost: $20 for single tickets and $15 for group tickets

Visit the event page for more information.

It’s Alive! 2000s Horror Night

R Bar will be throwing the ultimate 2000s themed Halloween party featuring a costume contest and creepy cocktails.

When: 7 p.m. - 12 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: R Bar, 350 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, this is a 21+ event

Visit the event page for more information.

Velvet Cowboy Halloween Party

New bar, Velvet Cowboy, is hosting their first Halloween party! Expect go-go dancers, jello shots and a costume contest.

When: 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: Velvet Cowboy, 177 N. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, this is a 21+ event

Visit the event page for more information.