Corn dogs dusted in crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos, coated in cubes of potatoes, wrapped in rice puffs — it's corn dog galore at this new midtown spot.

When it was first announced that national chain Two Hands Corn Dogs would be opening its first Tucson location, Tucsonans were nothing short of excited.

Now it's official. The spot, located at 2786 N. Campbell Ave. near Glenn Street, is holding its soft opening on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Hours are temporarily noon to 7 p.m. daily. Visit from noon to 2 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 14-15 and you'll get a free classic corn dog. 🎉

The Two Hands menu includes seven Korean-style corn dog options, plus fries and elote. Beyond the Instagrammable toppings on the corn dogs, the insides are customizable — you can choose from sausage, mozzarella, cheddar and a plant-based option.

The fan favorites are the Spicy Dog, which has Flamin' Hot Cheetos powder and a spicy sauce; and the Potato Dog, which features cubes of potatoes wrapped around the corn dog with a "dirty sauce."

Two Hands Corn Dogs is based in Los Angeles, officially opening its doors in 2019. The chain is making its Tucson debut thanks to local owner Tucsonan Calvin Hoang, who first tried the snack at the Mesa location.

"Our mission is to ride amongst the 'Korean Wave' specifically in the F&B business, for the world to know how we interpret everyday food items to a modern yet approachable everyday food that everyone can enjoy together," the chain's website says.

Two Hands Corn Dogs has more than 70 locations open or coming soon across the country. According to their website, two more Tucson locations are in the works and several are already open in the Phoenix area.

Hoang's second Tucson location is slated to open at 5421 E. Broadway, near Craycroft Road. The third Two Hands location in Tucson will be operated by a different owner.

