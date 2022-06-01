When school ends, meals at school don’t have to.
School districts and community organizations across the Tucson area are working hard alongside parents to ensure all kids can stay healthy and fed this summer.
Many schools participate in a federal summer meal program funded by the USDA. Use this map to find the location nearest you.
You can access these programs for your kids no matter your income or where you live. In many districts, enrollment in that school district is not a requirement. Any child can eat nutritious meals for free when school’s out.
Below, find information on free meals from schools, in addition to other resources for families.
School districts
Four school districts across the Tucson area receive federal funding to provide breakfasts and lunches for ALL kids 18 and under, weekdays all summer long.
You do not need to be enrolled in these school districts in order to feed your kid. For instance, if you live in Oro Valley and your child attends schools in the Amphitheater Public Schools district, you’re still eligible for free lunch at the Marana and Tucson Unified school district schools offering breakfasts and lunches this summer.
Meal program dates and hours vary by location. For more information, check out the sites for your nearest school district:
Tucson Unified School District
TUSD's summer meal program is available at every TUSD school. Summer meals can be picked up for any child 18 and under and taken home.
Elementary schools:
- Available June 6-30, Monday-Thursday. Breakfast is served 7:30-8 a.m. Lunch is noon to 12:30 p.m.
K-8 schools and middle schools:
- Available June 6-30, Monday-Thursday. Breakfast is served 8:30-9 a.m. Lunch is 1-1:30 p.m.
High schools:
- Available June 2-29, Monday-Friday. Breakfast is served 7:30-8 a.m. Lunch is noon to 12:30 p.m.
Available at select locations through June 23. Breakfast is served 7:30-8:30 a.m. Lunch is available 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Marana Unified School District
The Marana Cares Mobile runs Monday-Friday through July 29 at two different locations from around 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For meals served at six select schools, dates and times vary but most serve breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday.
Sunnyside Unified School District
Available Monday-Friday through June 17 for grades K-8. Available Monday-Friday through June 27 for high schools. Hours vary.
Community Food Bank Partners
While school districts serve meals just for kids weekdays during the summer, these Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona partners will serve meals to the whole family year-round.
Their main kitchen, Caridad Community Kitchen, serves meals every weekday. Other locations serve once or twice a week. Visit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona’s website for more information.
Caridad Community Kitchen
Location: 845 N. Main Ave.
Hours: 3-4 p.m. weekdays
Holy Family Church
Location: 338 W. University Blvd.
Hours: 3-4 p.m. Sunday
Living Faith Christian Center
Location: 4108 E. North St.
Hours: 1-5 p.m. Thursday
Northminster Presbyterian
Location: 2450 N. Fort Lowell Road
Hours: 5-6 p.m. Monday
Saguaro Christian Church
Location: 8302 E. Broadway
Hours: 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Southside Presbyterian
Location: 317 W. 23rd St.
Hours: 7:30-9 a.m. Monday and Friday
Pima County Public Libraries
While a handful of libraries offer free grab n’ go snacks for all kids on weekdays, meals are available this summer at the Quincie Douglas and Flowing Wells libraries. Check out the library's snacks and meals event listings for complete hours.
Snacks
Joel D. Valdez Library
Location: 101 N. Stone Ave.
Eckstrom-Columbus Library
Location: 4350 E. 22nd St.
Richard Elías-Mission Library
Location: 3770 S. Mission Road
Southwest Library
Location: 6855 S. Mark Road
Summer Meals
Flowing Wells Library
Location: 1730 W. Wetmore Road
Hours: One meal per child is available from 10 a.m. to noon on weekdays.
Quincie Douglas Library
Location: 1585 E. 36th St.
Hours: Lunches are available weekdays starting at noon until supplies run out.