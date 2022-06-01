When school ends, meals at school don’t have to.

School districts and community organizations across the Tucson area are working hard alongside parents to ensure all kids can stay healthy and fed this summer.

Many schools participate in a federal summer meal program funded by the USDA. Use this map to find the location nearest you.

You can access these programs for your kids no matter your income or where you live. In many districts, enrollment in that school district is not a requirement. Any child can eat nutritious meals for free when school’s out.

Below, find information on free meals from schools, in addition to other resources for families.

School districts

Four school districts across the Tucson area receive federal funding to provide breakfasts and lunches for ALL kids 18 and under, weekdays all summer long.

You do not need to be enrolled in these school districts in order to feed your kid. For instance, if you live in Oro Valley and your child attends schools in the Amphitheater Public Schools district, you’re still eligible for free lunch at the Marana and Tucson Unified school district schools offering breakfasts and lunches this summer.

Meal program dates and hours vary by location. For more information, check out the sites for your nearest school district:

Tucson Unified School District

TUSD's summer meal program is available at every TUSD school. Summer meals can be picked up for any child 18 and under and taken home.

Elementary schools:

Available June 6-30, Monday-Thursday. Breakfast is served 7:30-8 a.m. Lunch is noon to 12:30 p.m.

K-8 schools and middle schools:

Available June 6-30, Monday-Thursday. Breakfast is served 8:30-9 a.m. Lunch is 1-1:30 p.m.

High schools:

Available June 2-29, Monday-Friday. Breakfast is served 7:30-8 a.m. Lunch is noon to 12:30 p.m.

Amphitheater Public Schools

Available at select locations through June 23. Breakfast is served 7:30-8:30 a.m. Lunch is available 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Marana Unified School District

The Marana Cares Mobile runs Monday-Friday through July 29 at two different locations from around 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For meals served at six select schools, dates and times vary but most serve breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday.

Sunnyside Unified School District

Available Monday-Friday through June 17 for grades K-8. Available Monday-Friday through June 27 for high schools. Hours vary.

Community Food Bank Partners

While school districts serve meals just for kids weekdays during the summer, these Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona partners will serve meals to the whole family year-round.

Their main kitchen, Caridad Community Kitchen, serves meals every weekday. Other locations serve once or twice a week. Visit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona’s website for more information.

Caridad Community Kitchen

Location: 845 N. Main Ave.

Hours: 3-4 p.m. weekdays

Holy Family Church

Location: 338 W. University Blvd.

Hours: 3-4 p.m. Sunday

Living Faith Christian Center

Location: 4108 E. North St.

Hours: 1-5 p.m. Thursday

Northminster Presbyterian

Location: 2450 N. Fort Lowell Road

Hours: 5-6 p.m. Monday

Saguaro Christian Church

Location: 8302 E. Broadway

Hours: 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Southside Presbyterian

Location: 317 W. 23rd St.

Hours: 7:30-9 a.m. Monday and Friday

Pima County Public Libraries

While a handful of libraries offer free grab n’ go snacks for all kids on weekdays, meals are available this summer at the Quincie Douglas and Flowing Wells libraries. Check out the library's snacks and meals event listings for complete hours.

Snacks

Joel D. Valdez Library

Location: 101 N. Stone Ave.

Eckstrom-Columbus Library

Location: 4350 E. 22nd St.

Richard Elías-Mission Library

Location: 3770 S. Mission Road

Southwest Library

Location: 6855 S. Mark Road

Summer Meals

Flowing Wells Library

Location: 1730 W. Wetmore Road

Hours: One meal per child is available from 10 a.m. to noon on weekdays.

Quincie Douglas Library

Location: 1585 E. 36th St.

Hours: Lunches are available weekdays starting at noon until supplies run out.

Additional resources