Tucsonans love to thrift just about everything. From new-to-you clothing to home decor and kitchen appliances, our local thrift stores have a little something for everyone.

So, whether you’re shopping used to save money or to help the planet, Tucson has plenty of thrift shops to choose from. Here is our mega list of locally-owned and nationally-run thrift shops around the city (in alphabetical order).

Important note: Each shop has different operating hours, so we recommend double-checking their hours before heading out on a shopping spree. Happy thrifting!

Assistance League of Tucson

1307 N. Alvernon Way

The Assistance League of Tucson has plenty of home decor, housewares and typical thrift shop odds and ends. You can check out their inventory online, purchase an item (or items) and do in-person pickup in case you don’t want to spend a few hours digging through products.

Blessingdales Thrift Stores

4817 E. Speedway and 2621 N. Oracle Road

Sales from the Blessingdales Thrift Stores of Tucson benefit the programs at Teen Challenge of Arizona. There are currently two locations in Tucson, including one on Oracle Road and one on Speedway.

Buffalo Exchange

2001 E. Speedway

Although Buffalo Exchange currently has around 40 locations across the U.S., the clothing and accessory resale store started right here in Tucson in the 1970s. Here, you can buy, sell and trade clothing, shoes and more. This secondhand shop has been a Tucson staple for over 45 years and counting.

Christian Family Care Thrift Store

7667 E. Speedway

This thrift shop offers secondhand clothing, furniture and household items. The sales from the store help “serve at-risk children and families in the Tucson community,” their website says. They also offer a 50% off sale on the first Saturday of every month!

Deseret Industries Thrift Store and Donation Center

3850 W. Orange Grove Road

Deseret Industries Thrift Store and Donation Center moved to its new location on Orange Grove Road this year after operating out of its previous location near downtown for 25 years. The store has around 15,000 square feet of thrifty goodness.

Family Bargain Thrift Shop

329 E. Grant Road

This thrift shop is a recent addition to Tucson’s thrifting scene as it opened last year. They offer furniture, home decor and antiques!

Goodwill of Southern Arizona

Various locations throughout Tucson

This list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Goodwill of Southern Arizona. There are currently 13 Goodwill of Southern Arizona thrift stores and donation centers around the city. (This doesn’t include the Goodwills that are only donation centers.) What’s the most unique item you’ve found at a Goodwill store?

Good Threads Boutique by Goodwill

7366 N. Oracle Road

Did you know that Goodwill has a shop specializing in secondhand high-end clothing and accessories, too? Check out this Goodwill boutique on Oracle Road.

Great Things Thrift Store

4140 W. Ina Road

You can find clothing for all ages, toys, dinnerware and more at this Arizona-based thrift store. The shop aims to help alleviate the high costs of childcare items without sacrificing the quality.

Human Society of Southern Arizona Thrift Store

1010 S. Wilmot Road

Find furniture, clothing, kitchen items and more at the HSSA Thrift Store located at its new home near 22nd Street and Wilmot Road. Plus, you can check out local adoptable pets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays!

InJoy Thrift Stores

250 N. Pantano Road

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

When we say this place is huge, we mean it. There’s plenty of space to find the perfect houseware item, T-shirt, toy and even a wedding dress at this thrift store.

Just Cause Thrift Shop

2554 N. Stone Ave.

You never know what you might find at this tiny hole-in-the-wall thrift shop on Stone Avenue. They have a selection of dinnerware items, home decor and furniture, plus many other oddities.

Little Bird Nesting Company

4508 E. Broadway

Of course, we couldn’t forget the babies and kiddos in your life! This shop offers gently-used clothing, accessories, toys and other childcare items.

Plato’s Closet

5616 E. Broadway and 7306 N. Oracle Road

Like some of the other shops on this list, Plato’s Closet isn’t Tucson-based and has locations across the U.S. But despite its national status, you can find clothes for all seasons in all sizes for a respectable price.

Resale Ranch

5151 N. Oracle Road

Resale Ranch is a secondhand shop that sells household items, furniture, tools, jewelry and more. The shop is located on Oracle Road north of River Road and does estate clean-outs and donation pick-ups.

ReThreads Thrift

66 E. Pennington St.

Find some new threads (get it?) at this shop dedicated to breaking down the stigmas of mental illness. Many of the clothes featured at this shop are donated from Buffalo Exchange!

Savers

5845 E. Broadway

OK, OK, Savers doesn’t have local ties, but it’s still a great place to find clothes, old movies, books and more. Plus, they pull out all the stops during Halloween time, with a large DIY costume section for those ballin’ on a budget.

Salpointe Thrift and Gift Shop

1705 E. Fort Lowell Road

Yes, the Salpointe Thrift and Gift Shop has ties with Salpointe Catholic High School. Proceeds from the shop’s sales, which average around $30,000 a year, benefit the high school, according to their website.

Speedway Outlet

5421 E. Speedway

This thrift store says they add thousands of new items to their inventory daily. So even if you strike out the day you shop, you can always try again the next day or the day after that or the day after that — you get the idea.

St. Vincent de Paul of Southern Arizona Thrift Stores

820 S. Sixth Ave. and 5426 E. Pima St.

Try your thrifting luck at this thrift store’s two locations in Tucson. St. Vincent de Paul of Southern Arizona hopes to help the community by assisting with clothing, food, furniture and even rent and utility assistance, according to their website.

Treasures & More

5527 E. Pima St.

This thrift shop sells used furniture, clothing and other household items. Located on Tucson’s east side near Pima Street and Craycroft Road, all of the proceeds benefit the Miracle Center and GAP Ministries programs that “help those struggling from addiction reclaim their lives,” their website states.

Tucson Thrift Shop

319 N. Fourth Ave.

Tucson Thrift Shop is the go-to place for unique vintage clothing and accessories. And, of course, for all of your DIY costume needs! The shop has been a staple on Fourth Avenue for years.

The local thrifting scene is constantly changing. Have a new favorite thrift shop you recently discovered? Did an old favorite recently close up shop? Send me an email at everdugo@tucson.com to let me know, so we can keep this list updated. 😁