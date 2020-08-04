There's something special about cracking open a brand new pack of pencils or perfectly sharpened box of crayons — the sights and smells that signal the start of a new year of learning that cracking open a laptop still can't match.
Although the school year is kicking off at home for most Tucson students, kids and schools still need some key supplies to set them up for a successful year and to be prepared when in-person classes are back in session.
The Sunnyside Unified School District is taking a new approach to the typical school supply drive by inviting community partners to adopt a school and provide 50 backpacks filled with important supplies. You can volunteer to adopt up to five schools using this form.
The district is asking any organizations, businesses and individuals who sign up to adopt a school to drop off their donations to the site by this Friday, Aug. 7.
There are 21 schools up for adoption and supply lists vary by different school levels. The lists were identified by school principals.
Elementary school students need things like colored pencils, crayons and glue sticks. Middle schoolers need composition books and three-ring binders. High schoolers need scissors and folders.
All grade levels need hand sanitizer and masks.
The full list of supplies can be found here.