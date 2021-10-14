Halloween is right around the corner, so throw on your costume and visit one of these kid-friendly events.
This year, look forward to trunk-or-treat events (events with trick-or-treating from parked cars), pumpkin-picking, and Halloween festivals complete with games, crafts and costume contests. For even more Halloween events (including some that are more adult-friendly), click here.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information before heading out. Links are included with every activity listed.
Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival
Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival has a new location this year. Kids can experience train rides, a jumping pillow, a super swing, a petting zoo, mini tractors, a super slide, a pumpkin and apple cannon, a zip line and pony rides. Don't miss the corn maze as you stomp through the 50-acre pumpkin patch for that perfect pumpkin.
When: Now through Oct. 31. Hours are Thursday-Friday, 3-8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 14950 N. Trico Road
Cost: $15-$17 per person, ages 2 and under get in for free. Pumpkins are priced at 50 cents per pound.
For more information about Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival, visit their website.
Corn Maze and Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's
Visit Apple Annie's and grab some pumpkins and sunflowers, hop on hayrides or visit the corn maze!
When: Corn maze is open daily, now through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road, Willcox
Cost: Corn maze is $8 for ages 12 and up. See other pricing on the website
Visit Apple Annie's website for more information.
Movie in the park with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Catch a freebie screening of "The Addams Family" on an outdoor screen. No registration required.
When: Friday, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas
Cost: Free
Smash Bash at Reid Park Zoo
Smash Bash is back! Watch zoo animals receive pumpkin enrichment throughout the day as they have their own Halloween fun by squashing, stomping, chewing and digging into the seasonal treat. You can also listen to keeper chats and educational presentations throughout the day.
When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: Free with zoo admission
Visit Reid Park Zoo's website for more information and to see the animals' enrichment schedule.
Tucson Wicked half marathon, 10K, 5K & spooky sprint
Take part in a half marathon, 10K, 5K or a spooky sprint. All kids registered will receive a trick-or-treat bag and will be able to trick-or-treat along the course. Costumes are encouraged!
When: Sunday, Oct. 17, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: $20-$70
Visit the event website for more information.
Boo at Reid Park Zoo
Boo at the Zoo will feature the pirates, superheroes, princesses, and wizards inspired by your favorite movies and books. Check out a fire-breathing dragon, Pirate’s Cove, Western Skeletown, Outer Limits zone, Harry Potterville, Bug Town, trick-or-treating, a hay maze, a pumpkin patch, games and more.
When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 21-24, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: $11, children under 2 years old get in for free
Aqua Pumpkin Picking with Tucson Parks and Recreation
Go pumpkin-picking poolside! Plunge into the pool and pick a pumpkin to paint and decorate with family and friends.
When: Saturday, Oct. 23, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: 3455 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: Free to attend, registration required, ages 17 and under
Halloween in the wild
Join International Wildlife Museum for creepy crafts, ghoulish games and treats! There will also be a haunted house for brave little monsters and trick-or-treating. Remember to wear your costume and bring your sack for candy.
When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 5-7 p.m.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road
Cost: $5-$10, ages 3 and under can enter for free
Trick-or-treat Halloween party
Visit Our Play Place for crafts, treats and trick-or-treating. Don't forget your costume!
When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 9-10:30 a.m.; Saturday, Oct. 30, 9-10:30 a.m.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Dr.
Cost: $16
Visit Our Play Place's website for more information.
Trunk-or-treat at the Y
Visit the Northwest YMCA for an event of trunk-or-treating, a kids costume parade, live music and games.
When: Sunday, Oct. 24, 4-6 p.m.
Where: Northwest YMCA, 7770 N. Shannon Road
Halloween at Wild Katz
This Halloween event includes a craft, a game station, witches' brew and 90 minutes of play time (plus grip socks!) in the Wild Katz playground.
When: Friday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 30, 9-11 a.m.
Where: Wild Katz, 4629 E. Speedway
Cost: $25 per child, up to two adults can enter for free. Tickets must be purchased in advance
Visit the Wild Katz website for more information.
Crafts and costumes with Bookmans
Visit the northwest Bookmans location for an hour of crafts and costumes. The event includes painting, Mad Libs and a costume contest.
When: Friday, Oct. 29, 4-5 p.m.
Where: Bookmans, 3733 W. Ina Road
Cost: Free. Space is limited, so reserve a seat by emailing northwestevents@bookmans.com
Visit the Bookmans website for more information.
Trick-or-treat at the swap meet
Head over to the Tanque Verde Swap Meet for two days of Halloween fun. On Oct. 29, there will be a pumpkin giveaway, live music and discounts on rides. On Oct. 30, there will be a "candy treat trail" with sellers, live music and discounts on rides.
When: Friday, Oct. 29, 3-11 p.m; Saturday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road
Cost: Free with $1 admission to the swap meet
Frights and Flips
Visit Radiant Gymnastics for a kid-friendly Halloween event featuring trick-or-treating, jumping castles and games.
When: Friday, Oct. 29, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Radiant Gymnastics, 8825 E. Golf Links Road
Cost: $20 per child. Kids under 2 enter for free. Parents also enter for free. Face painting, food and raffle tickets are not included in the admission cost
Parkour haunted house
To celebrate Halloween, Playformance is hosting a parkour haunted house for kids 9-14 years old.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-7 p.m. and 7:15-8:15 p.m.
Where: Playformance, 119 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: $30
Visit the Playformance website for more information and to get tickets.
Spooktacular science
Science fans can visit Flandrau Science Center on the University of Arizona campus for slippery slime, squid dissections, spooky crafts and a Halloween laser show.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 30-31, noon to 5 p.m.
Where: Flandrau Science Center, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Science center admission is $9 for adults, $7 for kids ages 4-17. Laser shows are sold separately at $9 for adults and $7 for kids ages 4-17.
Visit Flandrau's website for more information.
Lavender Witch Festival
Celebrate fall at the Life Under The Oaks lavender farm with mini witch hats, pointy shoes, clay pumpkins and broom workshops. The farm will also have lavender wands, lavender corn husk dolls and more goodies available for purchase.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2-5:30 p.m.
Where: Life Under The Oaks, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle
Cost: $15 per person, ages 12 and under enter for free
Visit the website for more information.
Trunk-or-treat with the Girl Scouts
Join the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona for a trunk-or-treating event.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Angel Charity Place for Girls, 4336 E. Broadway
Cost: $10 per person
Spooktacular
Spooktacular will have trunk-or-treating, games, crafts, pumpkins, food trucks, a DJ and more!
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m.
Where: 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way, Sahuarita
Cost: Free
PCSD trunk-or-treat
Visit Kino Sports Complex for a trunk-or-treat event hosted by the Pima County Sheriff's Department. There will be giveaways from community partners, costumed characters, food trucks, live performances from Viva Performing Arts and department vehicles on display.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
Cost: Free
Trick-or-treat on Congress
Trick-or-treat at the businesses along Congress Street, plus shop local pop-up shops at Fit Studio. Remember your costume!
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Fit Studio, 245 E. Congress St.
Cost: Downtown meter parking is free, garages have a fee
Visit Fit Studio's Instagram for more information.
Rollin' Haunt
Join Tucson Parks and Recreation for a drive-thru haunted event filled with Halloween treats, fun costumes, characters and photo opportunities. Families are encouraged to decorate their cars to add to the Halloween spirit. All children present in the vehicles will receive a candy bag with contactless pick-up as they exit the event. Participants must remain in their vehicles at all times during this event.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Tucson Parks and Recreation's event page for more information.
Trunk-or-treat with New Life Bible Fellowship
Go trunk-or-treating, plus enjoy food, games, inflatables and face painting.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m.
Where: New Life Bible Fellowship, 4900 W. Cortaro Farms Road
Cost: Free
Halloween festival and haunted house
Visit Andrada Polytechnic High School in Vail for a haunted house, trick-or-treating, a costume contest, face painting, games and student performances.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Andrada Polytechnic High School, 12960 S. Houghton Road
Cost: $7 per person or $25 for a family of four
Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
Spooktacular Halloween party
Visit the We Rock the Spectrum kids' gym for a Halloween party that includes open play, food, music, a costume contest and crafts.
When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 2-4 p.m.
Where: We Rock the Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road
Cost: $19 for kids, $5 for adults. Space is limited
Visit We Rock the Spectrum's Facebook page for more information.
Tucson Dragway's drive-thru trick-or-treat
Dress-up with your family and friends and enjoy a new way to trick or treat. Tucson Dragway will route a parade of cars down the drag strip while local businesses, community leaders, racers and families hand out candy to you and your carpool buddies.
When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 4:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Tucson Dragway, 12000 S. Houghton Road
Cost: $10 per car
Visit the Tucson Dragway website for more information.