Festival of Books, bike rides, Mardi Gras, STEM — you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson.

Here are 30 events that are free to attend this March.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Friday Night Concert at Steam Pump Ranch

Oro Valley Parks and Recreation is hosting two free concerts in March, including one on March 3 with Good Trouble and one on March 31 with Black Cat Bones.

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays, March 3 and March 31

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. Bring your own chair or blanket!

Sustainable Landscapes Expo: A family-friendly, free event March 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Sustainable Landscapes Expo (Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4210 N. Campbell Ave.) includes more than 40 exhibits to increase your knowledge on efficient water usage and sustainable landscaping in the Southern Arizona desert. Enjoy food trucks and hands-on activities for all ages. There will also be giveaways and (free) raffle for items and services, plus you could take home one of 200 free trees from Civano Growers!

Tucson Festival of Books

Book lovers, it's almost the best time of year: the 14th annual Tucson Festival of Books is back! Find 300 authors, 300 presentations and 200 vendors at this year's book fest.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 4-5

Where: University of Arizona Mall

Cost: Free to attend

Tucson Orchid Society's Orchid Show and Sale

Tucson Orchid Society is hosting its annual show where you'll get to see orchid displays and have the chance to purchase orchids of your own.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4; 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5

Where: Mesquite Valley Growers, 8005 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, March 4 and March 18

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Free First Saturday at Valley of the Moon

On the first Saturday of each month, fantasy park Valley of the Moon opens its doors for free. This Saturday there will be a dance performance by Haggs of Tucson.

When: Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: Free to attend

Plant swap with Plantney

Britney Spears-themed plant shop Plantney is hosting a plant swap for community members. Bring your plants, pots and any botanical-themed items to trade and swap with fellow plant lovers. Snacks and drinks will be provided!

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 5

Where: On the corner of Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring plants to swap

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, March 5 and March 19

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Guided look at the night sky

Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 10-11

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Stargazing at The Tuxon

Head to The Tuxon for an evening of stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association. There will be complimentary wine and s'mores kits!

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 25

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

Cost: Free to attend

Tucson Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras may be over, but the third annual Tucson Mardi Gras event is happening this month with a parade, Louisiana-style cuisine, live music and a "Bourbon Street Balcony Experience." Organizers decided to hold the festival in March, instead of February, to ensure better weather.

When: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, geared more toward the 18-and-up crowd; noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12 is more family-friendly.

Where: The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road

Cost: Free to attend. Upgraded tickets available.

SARSEF Community STEM Expo

Enjoy a whole afternoon of STEM activities with local nonprofit SARSEF. The expo will feature hands-on science, the chance to chat with professional scientists and engineers, a scavenger hunt, live entertainment and an innovators hall where you can see student projects from the 2023 science fair. Food trucks will be onsite!

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Spring Community Day: Celebrate Youth Artists

The University of Arizona Museum of Art is hosting a spring community day that celebrates local youth artists. You'll find a high school artists exhibition, a food truck, live music curated by Groundworks and a paint workshop.

When: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: University of Arizona Museum of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road

Cost: Free to attend, reserve your spot in advance if you want to participate in the paint workshop.

Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

An Archaeological View of Human History at Tucson's Birthplace

Two lectures later this month will allow you to dig into Mission Garden's history. Archaeologists Homer Thiel and Allen Denoyer will discuss the history of the area where Mission Garden sits, which is often dubbed Tucson's birthplace, and how we learn about the past.

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a suggested donation at the gate

Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch

Steam Pump Ranch is hosting an event with handcrafted products, tours from the Oro Valley Historical Society, gardening and archaeological demonstrations, live music, a farmers market and crafts for kids.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Tucson Portrait Story LIVE Festival

Taste, watch, listen and learn at the Tucson Portrait Story LIVE Festival. The fest is described as an immersive art experience in partnership with local artist Lauri Kaye, the Tucson Jewish Community Center and Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance. Kaye's "Tucson Portrait Stories" is a series of 60 mixed media stories. The portraits come to life at the festival — for example, Chef Maria Mazon will have chips and salsa at her portrait, or you can listen to a guitar concert at Gabriel Ayala's.

When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 12

Where: Tucson JCC, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Check out art-making activities, performances, story time and family yoga.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 12

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, March 12; 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 31

Where: Ward 1, 940 W Alameda St., on March 12; El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, on March 31

Cost: Free to attend

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing and Tita Tita will be serving Filipino food!

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, March 16

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this monthly concert series, with food trucks onsite. This month, enjoy music from Xplosion. Bring your own chairs or blankets!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Stargazing in Saguaro National Park East

Go stargazing with the National Park Service and Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association in Saguaro National Park East.

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 17

Where: Rincon Mountain Visitor Center, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail

Cost: Free to attend

Marana Founders' Day

It's a day to celebrate Marana! There will be a parade, car show, performances, art station, food trucks, vendors, inflatables and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where: Town of Marana, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn how to create your own rain garden at home. After attending a 30-minute workshop, you'll get to take home a free rain garden kit! Plus, there will be story time and other activities for kids and teens.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

EGGstravaganza with Tucson Parks and Rec

Celebrate Easter early with Tucson Parks and Recreation! Enjoy egg hunts, music, games and prizes. The Easter Bunny will be there!

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Egg hunts are at various times, organized by age. See the full schedule for details.

Where: Mansfield Park, 2000 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Telling Our Barrio Stories

Listen and share stories about local neighborhood Barrio Kroeger Lane. The stories will be used as inspiration for a mural that's set to be created later this year.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25

Where: Verdugo Park, 902 S. Verdugo Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Witch Talk Wednesdays

The Ninth House metaphysical shop hosts a monthly Witch Talk Wednesday. They compare the event to their other salons, where you can discuss tarot and astrology with like-minded individuals. There’s no instructor, but instead a community gathering to discuss chosen topics around witchcraft.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29

Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Tucson Folk Festival

The annual Tucson Folk Festival features more than 125 live performances across five stages. Headliners include Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, The Fretless, Kyshona and The Brother Brothers.

When: Friday-Sunday, March 31-April 2

Where: Downtown Tucson

Cost: Free to attend

